Herc Holdings Purchases All Assets of Champion Rentals

Herc Holdings Inc., a North American equipment rental supplier operating as Herc Rentals, acquired substantially all the assets of Houston-based Champion Rentals. Terms were not disclosed.

Champion is a full-service general equipment rental company, comprising of approximately 100 employees and four locations serving contractors, industrial, manufacturing, and government customers in the Houston metropolitan area. The addition of Champion expands Herc Rentals’ Houston-area presence to 12 physical locations, which collectively provides general and specialty equipment rental solutions and related services.

“I am pleased to welcome Champion’s team members to Herc Rentals,” said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. “Champion has served the Houston market since 1982 and has a strong reputation for excellent customer service and premium equipment. Our combined team and resources position Herc Rentals to be a preeminent equipment rental partner for the Houston market’s diverse mix of construction, industrial, and government customers.

“This acquisition supports our long-term strategy to achieve greater density and scale in select urban markets across North America to better serve both our local and national customers. In addition, Champion’s locations will facilitate the expansion of our Centers of Excellence concept for vital categories of equipment to support critical projects and essential operations throughout Houston and across the nearby Gulf region.”

The transaction represents Herc Rentals’ first multi-location acquisition since it became an independent publicly traded company in 2016. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings in the first year.

“Our disciplined capital management has contributed to a solid balance sheet, strong free cash flow and a net leverage ratio comfortably within our stated target range of 2.5 to 3.5 times,” added Silber. “We are well positioned to pursue growth across a variety of fronts, including expansion of select equipment categories, Greenfield and acquired locations, and niche opportunities, while remaining committed to a sound financial footing.”