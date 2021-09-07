American Rental Association Launches RentalHQ Mobile App

The online rental store locator, RentalHQ.com, is now available as a mobile app, putting a comprehensive rental store locator at your fingertips for on-the-go rental equipment needs.

September 7, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
American Rental Association (ARA)
The new RentalHQ mobile app makes finding local rental equipment and rental partners fast and easy for construction contractors and professionals. The popular online rental store locator, RentalHQ.com, is now available as a mobile app  putting a comprehensive rental store locator at your fingertips for on-the-go rental equipment needs.

The RentalHQ app, developed by the American Rental Association (ARA), features easy-to-use search functions with fields for equipment type and location. Searches deliver a list of local ARA-member rental partners carrying the equipment — such as lifts and scaffolding, loaders, backhoes, dump trucks,  and mini excavators — with mapped location, contact information, and a website link for each store.

With the new RentalHQ app, finding rental construction equipment can be done right from the jobsite. Whether working in town or traveling in the field, contractors can locate reliable rental partners in the area when equipment is needed now. The app functions seamlessly with Wi-Fi and data connection so signal strength in the field isn't a concern. The RentalHQ app is available for both Apple and Android users.

“Our purpose with the RentalHQ app is to provide technology that makes the equipment rental experience as easy, fast, and reliable as possible,” said Debby Schaller, vice president of marketing, ARA. “By using the app, construction professionals will be quickly matched with nearby rental partners they can work with for a clean and safe rental experience.”

In addition to the easy-to-use search function, app users will also find helpful articles and tips on equipment best practices with new topics being added often.

 Information provided by the ARA and edited by Alexis Sheprak

