United Rentals, Inc. is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the world with an integrated network of 1,500 rental locations in North America, 15 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand.

In part to a strong economic recovery, women's participation in the labor workforce has reached "new highs, with prime-age women's employment back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Center for American Progress. Another notable figure: the labor force participation rate for prime-age (25-54 years) women hit 77%, exceeding 2019 by one point - reportedly, a new high. The report continues with data on the various workforce segments.

United Rentals Forbes' annual ranking of America's Best Employers for Women was created with market research firm Statista. They surveyed more than 60,000 workers employing at least 1,000 people. Roughly 40,000 women were asked to rate their company in:

Working environment

Salary

Employee diversity

If they would recommend the company to a relative/friend

Data was then compared to responses from men to discover "significant differences in workplace perception."

Among the list, United Rentals Inc., one of the world’s largest equipment rental companies, was selected to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2023. They ranked 334 in the Business Services & Supplies industry category.

United Rentals



“The Best Employers for Women award reflects our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that mirrors our customers and communities,” says Craig Pintoff, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, United Rentals. “Delivering on this commitment contributes directly to the success of our employees and company. It helps us better understand our customers and meet their needs in order to build a better future together.”

United Rentals supports its workforce with an empowering, inclusive, purpose-driven culture combined with best-in-class rewards and development opportunities.

Monica Rodriguez, director of inclusion and diversity, at United Rentals is proud of the direction her company has made in the industry. “We continue making strides for a more diverse and inclusive culture, and this recognition is a testament to that commitment," she says.

The Women United employee resource group at United Rentals advances inclusion through networking, education and promotion of career opportunities. Information about job opportunities can be found on the United Rentals Careers website.



