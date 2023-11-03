United Rentals, One Of Forbes Best Employers For Women

Reflecting their commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, United Rentals was named to the Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2023 List.

November 3, 2023
Jonathan Kozlowski
United Rentals Inc.
United Rental 2023 Forbes Best Employers For Women
United Rentals, Inc. is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the world with an integrated network of 1,500 rental locations in North America, 15 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand.
United Rentals
United Rentals 10893270

In part to a strong economic recovery, women's participation in the labor workforce has reached "new highs, with prime-age women's employment back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Center for American Progress. Another notable figure: the labor force participation rate for prime-age (25-54 years) women hit 77%, exceeding 2019 by one point - reportedly, a new high. The report continues with data on the various workforce segments.

United Rentals The Best Employers For Women Award 2United RentalsForbes' annual ranking of America's Best Employers for Women was created with market research firm Statista. They surveyed more than 60,000 workers employing at least 1,000 people. Roughly 40,000 women were asked to rate their company in:

  • Working environment
  • Salary
  • Employee diversity
  • If they would recommend the company to a relative/friend

Data was then compared to responses from men to discover "significant differences in workplace perception."

Among the list, United Rentals Inc., one of the world’s largest equipment rental companies, was selected to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2023. They ranked 334 in the Business Services & Supplies industry category.

United Rental 2023 Forbes Best Employers For WomenAs Forbes senior editor Rachel Rabkin Peachman writes in their July 2023 story on the list, "49% of women leaders consider flexibility one of their top three priorities when deciding whether to join or stay with a company."United Rentals

“The Best Employers for Women award reflects our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that mirrors our customers and communities,” says Craig Pintoff, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, United Rentals. “Delivering on this commitment contributes directly to the success of our employees and company. It helps us better understand our customers and meet their needs in order to build a better future together.”

United Rentals supports its workforce with an empowering, inclusive, purpose-driven culture combined with best-in-class rewards and development opportunities.

Monica Rodriguez, director of inclusion and diversity, at United Rentals is proud of the direction her company has made in the industry. “We continue making strides for a more diverse and inclusive culture, and this recognition is a testament to that commitment," she says.

The Women United employee resource group at United Rentals advances inclusion through networking, education and promotion of career opportunities. Information about job opportunities can be found on the United Rentals Careers website.


Recommended
Your crew can achieve great work efficiency if they have clear goals and expectations for their work.
7 Ways to Increase Employee Efficiency on Jobsites
Improving efficiency in your business comes with several benefits for the customer, your business’s reputation, and its bottom line.
October 30, 2023
Rental Editor's Choice Logo
2023 Rental Editor's Choice Awards: Top 35 Rise to the Prize
Drumroll, please! Check out our 2023 Editor's Choice breakdown of the top 35 products in the rental industry that make rental houses more efficient.
October 18, 2023
Buy From Aerial Lift Vendors You Trust
Sponsored
Buy From Aerial Lift Vendors You Trust
eBay makes buying aerial equipment an easy lift. Reach new heights in your business by purchasing from these trusted providers.
November 1, 2023
Latest
All TRS models are standardized with an auxiliary TRSAux1 hydraulic function at the bottom.
Caterpillar 304 Mini Excavator with TRS4
All TRS models are standardized with an auxiliary TRSAux1 hydraulic function at the bottom.
November 2, 2023
New Rental Equipment Standards Developed
New Standard Eases Identifying & Categorizing Rental Equipment
Fame Rental and the American Rental Association developed a new standard to help identify and categorize rental equipment.
November 2, 2023
For added user control and accessibility in hard-to-reach areas, the side handle can be positioned in 15 different orientations: tilting from 0 to 90 degrees and pivoting to the left, top, and right.
Milwaukee Tool Angle Grinder M18 FUEL
For added user control and accessibility in hard-to-reach areas, the side handle can be positioned in 15 different orientations: tilting from 0 to 90 degrees and pivoting to the left, top and right.
November 2, 2023
Emissions Reporting harnesses synthesized machine metadata and individual equipment profiling to unlock fleet emissions reporting for off-highway machines and equipment.
Trackunit Rolls Out Emissions Reporting Software
Emissions Reporting harnesses synthesized machine metadata and individual equipment profiling to unlock fleet emissions reporting for off-highway machines and equipment.
November 1, 2023
The Drum Mulcher DC Pro is engineered with a 50-in. cutting width to slice through trees and brush and mulch material up to 8 in. in diameter.
Diamond Mowers Releases Drum Mulcher DC Pro Attachment
The Drum Mulcher DC Pro is engineered with a 50-in. cutting width to slice through trees and brush and mulch material up to 8 in. in diameter.
November 1, 2023
The SY60C, SY75C, SY80U, SY95C and SY135C have been developed for European and North American markets.
SANY Launches Five Small Excavators
The SY60C, SY75C, SY80U, SY95C and SY135C have been developed for European and North American markets.
October 31, 2023
This series includes the following models: FSA 120, FSA 120 R and KMA 120 R.
STIHL AP System Professional Trimmers
This series includes the following models: FSA 120, FSA 120 R and KMA 120 R.
October 31, 2023
This new line consists of five small articulated loader models: the ML12, ML12T, ML15, ML22X and ML23.
New Holland Announces ML Series Small Articulated Loaders
This new line consists of five small articulated loader models: the ML12, ML12T, ML15, ML22X and ML23.
October 30, 2023
1801b133 A214 481c 9731 46fae6edf5b2
STIHL Announces New Battery-powered Products
The new cordless, battery-powered tools include trimmers, pole pruners and zero-turn mowers.
October 30, 2023
Designed for tree maintenance, the tools provide up to 60 minutes of run time per charge.
STIHL Launches HTA 150 and HTA 160 Battery-powered Pruners
Designed for tree maintenance, the tools provide up to 60 minutes of run time per charge.
October 30, 2023
Designed for construction and landscape projects, the hooklift features a 16,000-lb. lifting capacity.
Stellar Shuttle 16 Hooklift
Designed for construction and landscape projects, the hooklift features a 16,000-lb. lifting capacity.
October 30, 2023
All 525i Battery Series products are equipped with a Husqvarna E-Torq motor, which supplies the power needed to meet the performance of 25cc petrol equivalents.
Husqvarna 525i Battery Series Products
All 525i Battery Series products are equipped with a Husqvarna E-Torq motor, which supplies the power needed to meet the performance of 25cc petrol equivalents.
October 27, 2023
Remastered for reliability, the new T540 XP Mark III responds to the needs expressed by arborists for power and maneuverability with products that get the job done safely.
Husqvarna Adds Top-Handle T540 XP Mark III Chainsaw
Remastered for reliability, the new T540 XP Mark III responds to the needs expressed by arborists for power and maneuverability with products that get the job done safely.
October 26, 2023
Svl75 Wa22 Kub 184 Mw1 Cmyk 400x600 6ea657c 64fa0bca2ff39 (1)
Select The Right Attachment Mix
Help landscape contractor customers maximize efficiency by using the right attachment mix when completing hardscaping projects.
October 26, 2023
Equipment Development Company Inc Edco Vector Logo (3)
3 Advantages of EDCO’s Heavy-Duty Grinders
For contractors, selecting the right surface prep solution for specialized projects is key to ensuring cost-effective and sustainable success.
October 25, 2023
Dan Morris, general manager, Kennebec Equipment Rental, Kittery, Maine.
Rental Snapshot: Dan Morris of Kennebec Equipment Rental
Dan Morris started working at Kennebec Equipment Rental in Kittery, Maine, back in 2000. Thirteen years later, he was running all six branches. Today, he serves as general manager and shares with us his best advice, biggest challenges and more.
October 25, 2023
Adobe Stock 627614235
How to Prepare Your Rental Company for 2024
Dick Detmer lays out what rental companies can do now to prepare for a prosperous 2024.
October 24, 2023
The Duo-Tach mounting bracket is for full-sized skid steers, utilizing the universal skid steer mounting style, and mini skid steers, using the common industry standard mini skid mounting style.
Premier Attachments Duo-Tach Mounting System for Skid Steers
The Duo-Tach mounting bracket is for full-sized skid steers, utilizing the universal skid steer mounting style, and mini skid steers, using the common industry standard mini skid mounting style.
October 24, 2023
Case Sl12 Tr 2
CASE Announces New Mini Track Loaders and Small Articulated Loaders
The new construction machines include the TL100 mini track loader and six small articulated loader models.
October 23, 2023
The company's Trim Ex saw attachments are low-maintenance solutions (no loose chains or require any bar oil for lubrication) for site preparation, land clearing, landscaping and trimming with machines.
Fecon Adds Trim Ex Saw Attachments
The company's Trim Ex saw attachments are low-maintenance solutions (no loose chains or require any bar oil for lubrication) for site preparation, land clearing, landscaping and trimming with machines.
October 22, 2023
Rental Editor's Choice Logo
2023 Rental Editor's Choice Awards: Top 35 Rise to the Prize
Drumroll, please! Check out our 2023 Editor's Choice breakdown of the top 35 products in the rental industry that make rental houses more efficient.
October 18, 2023
Adobe Stock 588777961
Insight into the 2023 Rental Editor's Choice Awards
Rental Editor Sarah Webb discusses the 2023 Rental Editor's Choice Awards and manufacturers' ability to continuously improve products and equipment in the rental industry.
October 19, 2023
The AX1000 Articulated Loader has a standard bucket volume of 1.3 cu. yd. (1 cubic meter) plus a 75-hp engine.
Mecalac Introduces AX1000 Articulated Loader
The AX1000 Articulated Loader has a standard bucket volume of 1.3 cubic yards (1 cubic meter), plus a 75-hp engine.
October 20, 2023
caption
Fecon Fusion Platform Supports Mulcher Performance
Fusion automatically calibrates the attachment to the carrier in real-time to optimize performance, minimize downtime and expand the machine’s lifespan.
October 20, 2023