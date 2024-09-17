ARA Show 2025 Registration Opens Sept. 24

The ARA Show 2025 returns The Future of Equipment Rental to Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb.1, with education starting Jan. 28. Keynote by New York Times bestselling author David Pogue.

Jonathan Kozlowski
Sep 17, 2024
American Rental Association (ARA)
The Ara Show Trade Show
American Rental Association

Returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2025, the ARA Show shifted to a mid-week schedule as well as the "Future of Equipment Rental" education and networking workshop. The ARA Show 2025 takes place Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1. "Future of Equipment Rental" starts on Tuesday, January 28 with a full day of education sessions on January 29. 

According to the release:

The American Rental Association’s (ARA) annual trade show is a can’t miss event for those looking to discover what’s next in rental. The trade show has a few twists in store with a shift to a mid-week schedule in 2025 and the return of Future of Equipment Rental. The schedule kicks off with Future of Equipment Rental on Tuesday, January 28; a full day of education sessions planned for Wednesday, January 29; and a three-day trade show will take place from Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1.

 “We are excited to introduce a change in schedule for The ARA Show 2025 that will better accommodate our members and prospective members as they plan for a successful year ahead,” says Christine Hammes, Vice President of Association Services and Events. “The ARA Show continues to raise the bar on expectations each year, providing an unmatched combination of education sessions, networking opportunities and a trade show that showcases the latest and greatest products and services for rental businesses.”

The Ara Show Equipment RentalAmerican Rental Association

The Future of Equipment Rental

Future of Equipment Rental is a full-day education and networking workshop for those in equipment rental. will be held on January 28. After a successful debut in 2023, the workshop returns with speakers and sessions focused on new technology and emerging trends for any size rental business. Future of Equipment Rental takes place one day before the start of The ARA Show and requires a separate registration fee.

The ARA Show 2025 officially kicks off with a full day of education on Wednesday, January 29. The mid-week date is a change from the traditional schedule but will continue to offer exceptional sessions focusing on a variety of relevant topics for rental professionals at every level.

Keynote

The Keynote Session will be delivered by David Pogue on Thursday, January 30.  A technology expert and speaker, Pogue is a New York Times bestselling author of “Pogue’s Basics,” a series of essential tips and shortcuts, as well as several books in the “For Dummies” series and the “Missing Manual” series of computer books. He has been at the forefront of new and emerging tech trends for decades and will leave Keynote Session attendees informed about the state of science and technology today, and how it’s shaping our future.

The trade show floor will open immediately following the Keynote Session for two and a half days of product introductions and the latest innovations. An outdoor exhibit area will be located in the Diamond Lot next to the Convention Center West Hall. It provides space for equipment demonstrations and will include special attractions, food trucks and more.

Other featured networking events held throughout The ARA Show 2025 include the ARA’s Industry Awards Lunch, Regional Receptions, Breakfast hosted by Women in Rental, ARA Young Professionals Cocktails & Contacts, plus The ARA Show Opening Reception that will take place in the evening of Thursday, January 30. Advanced registration and ticket requirements may apply to select networking events.

For complete show details, including registration and pricing information, visit ARAshow.org.

