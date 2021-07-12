Volvo Trucks Restarts Production After UAW Rejects Third Collective Bargaining Agreement

Despite an ongoing impasse with the United Auto Workers (UAW), Volvo Trucks North America chose to restart production at its New River Valley (NRV) truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia, on July 12. Union members rejected a collective bargaining agreement approved by UAW leadership for the third time late last week.

The NRV facility employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are members of UAW Local #2069. The previous contract, reached in 2016, expired in mid-March and unionized workers voted to go on strike on April 17, returning to work on April 30th as negotiations continued. The strike was resumed on June 7, the day following members’ rejection of the latest proposal.

“Given the significant wage gains and first-class benefits this agreement delivered, and the strong support it garnered from UAW leadership at every level, this outcome is unexpected and very disappointing,” said Franky Marchand, NRV vice president and general manager. He noted that with employees rejecting three successive agreements, the company was forced to consider its next steps.

In a statement issued today, Volvo Trucks noted the restart of operations, indicating any employees reporting to work on July 12 would immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement with union leaders, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification.

In announcing the move, Marchand commented, “We need to safeguard our future, and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products.

“The ongoing strike – which we continue to believe is unnecessary – is hurting our customers and has already set back our project to expand and upgrade the facility,” he added.

According to the company, the Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States. The 1.6 million-sq.-ft. NRV plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the Volvo VNR Electric truck.

The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the current union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.

Information provided by Volvo Trucks North America and edited/enhanced by Becky Schultz.