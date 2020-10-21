NTEA Work Truck Week 2021 Postponed Until 2022

NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry announced it will not be possible to produce Work Truck Week in its traditional in-person format next year. North America’s largest work truck event, originally scheduled March 9 to12, 2021, in Indianapolis, includes The Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit. While there are no plans to hold Work Truck Week virtually, NTEA is exploring new opportunities to share education and connect industry businesses. Work Truck Week will return to Indianapolis March 8 to 11, 2022.

The Association issued the following statement from Board of Directors Chair Peter Miller and NTEA President & CEO Steve Carey.

“After extensive and careful deliberation, we have realized a typical Work Truck Week is not possible in 2021. The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors and staff is paramount, and was a driving factor in the Board of Directors assessing the feasibility of the 2021 event.

“Doing what’s right for the work truck industry is NTEA’s number-one priority and commitment, which is why it was extremely hard — but ultimately necessary — to make this decision. We know each year the commercial vehicle industry relies on this event to further business opportunities and strengthen professional connections.

“For the last several months, we have collaborated closely with our partners in Indianapolis to find creative solutions. However, due to necessary restrictions imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, options for delivering a high-quality, productive in-person event are not possible. We cannot confidently ensure attendees, exhibitors and industry stakeholders will be able to accomplish their goals or get what they need (and rightfully expect) from Work Truck Week.

“This marks the first time, and hopefully the last, we’ve had to take this course of action in The Work Truck Show’s 20-year history, and it weighs heavily. To everyone who has helped shape this event over the years — whether through ideas and insights, sponsor and exhibitor contributions, or by showing up — thank you for your continued support and patience over the last few months. We can’t tell you how much it will mean when we’re gathered together once again in 2022.

“NTEA is now focusing on identifying ways to best support our members and the industry in the year ahead while planning for 2022. While we do not feel Work Truck Week can be adequately captured in a virtual setting, there are potential opportunities to share education and connect industry businesses. More information will be released in the coming weeks.”