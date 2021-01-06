NTEA Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions with New Climate Change Policy

NTEA — The Association for the Work Truck Industry — adopted a climate change policy that continues the association’s commitment to facilitating productive use of alternative fuels and advanced technologies for commercial vehicles.

The policy explains the work truck industry is competing to become a positive force in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Further, it provides NTEA the opportunity to educate the public, regulators and legislators about how the industry is already putting in place solutions to society’s environmental concerns.

“The work truck industry is at the forefront of alternative fuels and advanced technologies, and plays a key role as part of the solution to the environmental challenges we face,” said Peter Miller, NTEA chair. “NTEA’s policy emphasizes the importance of multiple technology and fuel options on the path to zero emissions, as work trucks do not represent a one-size-fits-all situation.”

“Climate change is a serious global challenge that requires long-term commitments — and every industry has a role to play,” said Mike Kastner, NTEA’s managing director who leads legislative and regulatory lobbying efforts across United States and Canada. “NTEA recognizes the work truck industry is well-positioned to make a significant difference through continued development of innovative new technologies to reduce fuel consumption and vehicle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The industry will produce vocational trucks for the future that both increase overall vehicle efficiency and reduce GHGs on the path to zero emissions.”

NTEA’s principles

Support evidence-based, scientifically grounded policy solutions that are fuel and technology agnostic

There are multiple paths to a zero-emissions future

Solutions should be data-driven

Industry has an important role to play in driving new technological solutions

Government policy can help create the enabling environment for innovation

In the new policy, NTEA reiterates that it is imperative that work trucks are included in the national discussion. Commercial vehicles play a vital role in our productive economy and represent an opportunity through which alternative fuels and advanced technologies can be effectively and rapidly deployed.

“NTEA is dedicated to building knowledge and acceptance of technologies that will reduce GHG emissions,” said Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “Further, we support and develop driver training and vehicle purchasing education to enhance vehicle efficiency.”