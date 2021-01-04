Zach Bourn Named Mack Trucks Regional Vice President, Western Region

Bourn will be responsible for working with dealers and meeting customer needs in various market segments in the U.S. states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

January 4, 2021
Mack Trucks Inc.
Mack Trucks announces that Zach Bourn will be the regional vice president of the U.S. Western Region effective Jan. 4, 2021.
Mack Trucks today announced that Zach Bourn will be the regional vice president of the U.S. Western Region effective Jan. 4, 2021. As Western Region vice president, Bourn will be focused on increasing Mack Trucks profitability and market share throughout the western U.S.

“We’re excited to welcome Zach to the Mack team,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. “Zach brings with him more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of the commercial truck business. His extensive industry knowledge in the Western U.S., both at the OEM and dealer level, will serve our customers and dealer network well.”

Bourn will be responsible for working with dealers and meeting customer needs in various market segments in the U.S. states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Bourn was a collateral analyst for Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle and a financial advisor for Morgan Stanley before beginning his career in the trucking industry in 2001. Bourn has worked in various sales roles for an OEM and a dealer group.

Bourn has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, finance from the University of Washington and an MBA from the University of Utah. He will continue to be based in Seattle, WA.

