Ford Issues Safety Recalls for 2020/2021 F-150 Pickups

The recall for inadequate windshield adhesion affects 79,017 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico, including:

2021 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant from Oct. 27, 2020, to Feb. 3, 2021

2020-21 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 13, 2020, to Jan. 23, 2021

Affected vehicles do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards because the front windshields are inadequately bonded to the vehicle body structure. In the event of a crash, the windshield may not adequately stay in place, which may increase the risk of occupant injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Owner notifications will begin the week of April 6. Dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield using standard service procedures. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21C06.

The recall for incorrect payload information affects 9,979 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 1,750 in Canada. They were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from May 13, 2019 to, Sept. 19, 2020.

Affected vehicles display overstated payload capacity values on the tire and loading information label, overstated accessory reserve capacity values on the safety certification label, and overstated weight values on the truck camper loading documentation. If the vehicles are loaded to the payload stated on the tire and loading information label, they may exceed the gross vehicle weight rating or gross axle weight rating. This may result in tire loading beyond rated capacity, suspension overload and increased stopping distance, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Owner notifications will begin the week of March 22. Dealers will replace the tire and loading information label, safety certification label and, if needed, the truck camper loading document. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S06.