ATW Expands its Truck Equipment Business Unit

ATW, North America's leading provider of trailers, truck equipment and related parts, announced the purchase of Dakota Bodies — expanding the ATW Truck Equipment business unit.

December 3, 2020
ATW

ATW, North America’s leading provider of trailers, truck equipment and related parts, recently announced the purchase of custom truck body manufacturer Dakota Bodies. The acquisition marks an expansion of the ATW Truck Equipment business unit, adding to its quickly growing flat bed and service body manufacturing capabilities.

“For years, ATW has partnered with Dakota Bodies on custom service and utility bodies,” said Steve Courreges, president of ATW Truck Equipment. “By bringing them into the ATW portfolio, we can more effectively combine their experience and technology with ATW’s scalability and commercial expertise."

Since 1997, Dakota Bodies has been designing and manufacturing utility and service truck bodies, investing in new technologies and techniques to better serve its customers and employees. The company currently manufactures out of its state-of-the-art production facilities in Watertown, S.D., and Liberty, Mo., while enjoying a reputation for exceptional quality and quick turnaround times.

“Joining forces with ATW affords us the resources and expertise to further grow what we’ve built at Dakota Bodies. We’re excited about the partnership and the many opportunities it presents,” said Jeff Orthaus, CEO of Dakota Bodies. Dakota Bodies joins CM Truck Beds under the leadership of Courreges, as ATW continues to gain attention as they increase their reach and reputation for engineering and manufacturing of truck equipment.

“ATW Truck Equipment represents a key component of growth and the broader ATW success story,” said Courreges. “Adding a market leader like Dakota Bodies will help accelerate ATW’s positioning as a leader in the truck equipment industry and better serve our customers with a well-rounded truck equipment portfolio.”

