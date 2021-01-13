Buyers Products Creates New Director of Snow and Ice Position

Buyers Products, a leading manufacturer of work truck equipment, appoints Scott Moorman, the previous director of the engineering, as the new director of snow and ice. This newly created position will focus on developing the SnowDogg plow, SaltDogg spreader and ScoopDogg by Buyers' pusher lines. Mike Miller will become the new director of engineering.

Increased demand for Buyers’ growing line of snow and ice control equipment made it necessary for the company to add a director whose singular focus is that line.

“I am extremely happy to give 100 percent of my attention to snow and ice,” said Moorman. “Our plows, spreaders and pushers have always been my passion.”

Miller has hit the ground running in his new role. He joins Buyers with years of experience from his tenure at MTD Products where he held several positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Miller held the title of director of engineering and product development.

“This is a fantastic team, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” said Miller. “These engineers are creative and talented. I know we’ll accomplish great things together.”