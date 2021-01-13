Buyers Products Creates New Director of Snow and Ice Position

Buyers Products introduces Scott Moorman as the new director of snow and ice, a position created to develop the SnowDogg plow, SaltDogg spreader and ScoopDogg by Buyers' pusher lines.

January 13, 2021
Buyers Products Co.
Scott Moorman
Scott Moorman
Buyers Products

Buyers Products, a leading manufacturer of work truck equipment, appoints Scott Moorman, the previous director of the engineering, as the new director of snow and ice. This newly created position will focus on developing the SnowDogg plow, SaltDogg spreader and ScoopDogg by Buyers' pusher lines. Mike Miller will become the new director of engineering.

Increased demand for Buyers’ growing line of snow and ice control equipment made it necessary for the company to add a director whose singular focus is that line.

“I am extremely happy to give 100 percent of my attention to snow and ice,” said Moorman. “Our plows, spreaders and pushers have always been my passion.”

Miller has hit the ground running in his new role. He joins Buyers with years of experience from his tenure at MTD Products where he held several positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Miller held the title of director of engineering and product development. 

“This is a fantastic team, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” said Miller. “These engineers are creative and talented. I know we’ll accomplish great things together.”

Related
Chris Boozer
Buyers Products Company Expands Sales Team
May 17, 2019
Medium Duty Mds Rear View Lifted
Buyers Products SaltDogg Medium-Duty MDS Combination Dump Spreader
March 14, 2019
BTSMITH4x6 5589c1b2eeec1
Buyers Products Company Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
June 23, 2015
Brian Smith, COO Buyers Products
Buyers Products Appoints New COO
June 18, 2015
Recommended
576778
CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
January 13, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Most helmets and hard hats are designed to protect against linear impacts, which are direct jolts that travel in a straight line, typically from front to back. But more frequently, construction accident impacts occur with rotational motion.
Swedish Company MIPS Develops Safer Hard Hat
MIPS technology protects against brain injuries caused by rotational impact.
January 8, 2021
Latest
The frame is a good place to start when shaving weight. Because most frame strength lies in the flanges, Volvo Trucks North America uses 3.54- and 4.13-in. flanges rather than a typical industry-standard flange of 3.25 in. to increase the frame’s strength. Larger flanges positioned farther apart result in a higher RBM.
Cost-Saving Specifications to Cut Construction-Truck Weight to Haul More Payload
There are many alternatives to expensive aluminum components which can help cut construction-truck costs and weight at the same time, without sacrificing durability
January 4, 2021
1950
Autocar Celebrates 100-Year Milestone of Vocational Truck Series
Autocar builds premium quality, custom-engineered OEM trucks, collaborating with customers in refuse and recycling, terminal tractors, construction and concrete, road maintenance, aircraft support, and military support.
January 4, 2021
Manufacturing engineer Benjamin LeBlanc inspects a 3D printer at the GM Additive Industrialization Center in Warren, Michigan.
GM Opens 3D Printing Center for Parts
General Motors announced the opening of the 15,000-square-foot Additive Industrialization Center, dedicated to productionizing 3D printing technology in the automotive industry.
December 25, 2020
The Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Program laid out an estimated $26.2 million, multi-year plan with seven project phases to reclaim the McIntosh Pit back to the original landscape .
Cleaning Up the Cold War: Wyoming Uranium Mine Reclamation Project
Summit Excavation & Grading used two Volvo 40-Ton Articulated Dump Trucks each pulling two K-Tec 1237ADT train scrapers on the former uranium mine site — the McIntosh Pit, a multi-phase reclamation near Jeffrey City, Wyoming.
December 23, 2020
Oimg
FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index for October Jumped to Highest Level Ever Measured
This record comes just six months after the lowest TCI reading ever recorded during the initial phases of the pandemic.
December 18, 2020
As F-600 enters its second year of production, the Ford TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission comes with a 10-bolt design live drive power takeoff (PTO) provision standard on both the 7.3-liter V8 gasoline and 6.7-liter V8 diesel powertrains.
Class-Straddling Ford F-600 Tows and Hauls More Than Any Other Super Duty Its Size
F-600 with 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke diesel engine delivers 43,000 lbs. maximum GCWR and up to 34,500 lbs. gooseneck towing capacity.
December 10, 2020
2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn
Ram 1500 Crew Cab Earns 2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating
Equipped with Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking and adaptive LED projector headlamps, Ram is first pickup to earn Top Safety Pick rating under new, more stringent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing.
December 11, 2020
The Ford F-150 4x2 PowerBoost, with EPA-estimated ratings of 25 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, has an EPA-estimated range of 750 miles on a single tank of gas (Range calculation based on 30.6-gallon tank). The 4x4 PowerBoost-equipped truck has an EPA-estimated range of 700 miles on a single tank of gas.
2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Offers Up to 25 mpg
The 2021 F-150 with 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 -- the only full hybrid available in a pickup -- delivers an EPA-estimated rating of 25 mpg on 4x2, the most of any gas-powered light-duty full-size pickup.
December 11, 2020
19 C0973 03
Daimler Trucks North America Recognizes 55 Masters of Quality
The award honors the top components and services suppliers to Freightliner and Western Star trucks.
December 11, 2020
Brute
Bravo Trailers Introduces New Extra-Heavy-Duty Brute Trailer
Bravo Trailers has added the Brute Trailer, an extra-heavy-duty built trailer for hauling light equipment — ideal for transporting up to 7,500 pounds of equipment and safely storing equipment on location.
December 8, 2020
Nesco Holdings to Acquire Custom Truck One Source
Nesco Holdings has agreed to purchase Custom Truck One Source, creating a leading one-stop-shop provider of specialty rental equipment, which will grow infrastructure end-markets.
December 7, 2020
Capture
Preliminary North American Class 8 Net Orders Explode to 52,600 Units in November
December 2020 Class 8 order activity was the best performance since August 2018.
December 3, 2020
Atw Cm Dakota Crane
ATW Expands its Truck Equipment Business Unit
ATW, North America’s leading provider of trailers, truck equipment and related parts, announced the purchase of Dakota Bodies — expanding the ATW Truck Equipment business unit.
December 3, 2020
FT-40-2 T Custom trailer built to specification.
Felling Trailers Replaces Old Trailers for City of San Diego
The City of San Diego has employed Felling Trailers to replace several worn trailers across the city after their previous supplier's issue with quality control and delayed delivery time.
November 30, 2020
Aluma 8200 14 K Tilt Tandem Utility Trailer
Aluma 8200-14K Tilt Tandem Utility Trailer
Features all-aluminum construction and two 7,000-lb. rubber torsion axles with easy lube hubs.
November 30, 2020
Trucks Kw
5 Things to Look for When Buying a Used Dump Truck
Ritchie Bros. offers this list of inspection items to check out before you purchase your next used dump truck
November 30, 2020
GM is doing most of the development work on its second-generation Ultium cells internally at its Chemical and Materials Systems Lab, located at the Global Technical Center in Warren, MI.
GM Plans More Than Half of Capital Spending and Product Development Devoted to Alternate-Fueled Vehicles
General Motors CEO Mary Barra says 40% of US new products will be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025, financial commitment to EVs and AVs increased to $27 billion through 2025 – up from $20 billion planned before COVID-19
November 30, 2020
The biggest mistake buyers make is not doing their research. Make sure you know and understand the specs for your job and buy the truck that best meets your needs. Some key specs to pay attention to are overall weight, front and rear axle ratings, length/height/weight of the bed, style of gate, style of hinge release, style of hoist system, engine/transmission and horsepower.
Explore Alternate Truck Acquisition Strategies to Weather the COVID Economy
Looking toward uncertain pace of recession recovery in 2021, here are some ways to overcome the many unknowns that influence construction truck purchase decisions.
November 30, 2020
Rm021 592 Fn9ba2ntn8233sjgji4v2bfrea3t
Ram Launches Fourth Phase of U.S. Armed Forces-inspired, Limited-edition ‘Built to Serve’ Trucks
"Built to Serve Edition" Ram 1500 pickup trucks honor five branches of the United States armed forces
November 30, 2020
Nikola Corporation and General Motors announced a strategic partnership that begins with the Nikola Badger and carries cost reductions through all of Nikola’s programs, including: Nikola Badger, Nikola Tre, Nikola One, Nikola Two and NZT.
General Motors Agrees to Supply Hydrotec Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems for Nikola Heavy Trucks
Under the global supply agreement, GM would engineer its Hydrotec fuel cell system to specifications mutually agreed upon by both companies to power Nikola’s Class 7/8 trucks.
November 30, 2020
To develop the all-new Max Recline Seats available on the all-new F-150, Ford spent months studying how customers use the interiors of their trucks to catch up on rest.
Ford Unveils Max Recline Seats for F-150 Pickup
Max Recline Seats provide business-class comfort in F-150 during downtime – folding flat to nearly 180 degrees; innovative design raises the seat bottom for lower back support while the upper seatback can be rotated forward to provide neck comfort.
November 30, 2020
Original
DTNA’s Mount Holly Manufacturing Plant Marks Production of 700,000th Truck
The manufacturing plant recently marked two milestones, its 41st anniversary and the production of its 700,000th truck.
November 24, 2020
Xl Expansion
XL Specialized Trailers Expands Production Capacity Over 30 Percent
XL Specialized Trailers aims to add 55,000-square-feet contributing to increased production capacity and job positions within the company.
November 20, 2020
Mack Defense announced a multiyear partnership with Fisher House Foundation in which proceeds from the Mack Anthem Digi Camo diecast models sales will be donated to the nonprofit serving military and veteran’s families. Mack will donate $20,000 this year for sales in 2019 and 2020, and will contribute up to $10,000 more next year as sales continue.
Mack Defense Donates to the Fisher House Foundation
A multiyear partnership between Mack Defense and Fisher House Foundation provides a $20,000 donation to the nonprofit serving military and veteran families. This contribution comes from the Mack Anthem Digi Camo diecast model's sales.
November 19, 2020