10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: New OSHA Advice on Avoiding COVID Citations

10. It's Only Just Begun: Miami's $25 Million Underground Parking Garage

The three-level subterranean basement will become the deepest, most expensive underground parking garage ever built in Miami. The vertical construction of the 47-story luxury tower is slated for 2021, to be completed in 2023





9. [Construction Good News] Contractors Help Houston Area Nonprofit Get a $1 Million Makeover

In this special edition of Construction Good News, learn how Satterfield & Pontikes Construction brought together resources from across the Houston construction community to aid in the renovation of the Arrow Child & Family Ministries headquarters

8. Pandemic Pushes Construction Technology Adoption and Productivity Forward

The need for social distancing measures has driven many construction contractors to implement technology tools they may have only considered prior to the pandemic

7. Gamers Help Rosendin Advance VR and AR Technology on Construction Projects

Next generation of tech savvy workers provide a fresh perspective on how 3D technology can be applied to efficiently complete construction projects

6. Industry Experts Predict Bipartisan Support for Infrastructure in 2021

With Joe Biden projected to win the presidency and Republicans retaining control of the Senate, experts predict infrastructure may be one of the only things a Biden-led White House and a Republican Senate can agree on

5. Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021

As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond

4. United Rentals Announces Blue Thursday Sale, Shares Key Considerations for Buying Used Equipment

Over 100 United Rentals locations will hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales on November 19

3. Contractor Takes On Challenging Soil Nail Wall

UMA Geotechnical Construction constructed all of the eight required permanent soil nail walls along a roughly two-mile stretch of the Greensboro Western Loop (Interstate 73) project but they were all dwarfed by the Wall 4

2. World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled

The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta

1. OSHA Issues Guidance to Employers on Frequently Cited COVID-19 Standards

Documents are based on data from citations issued, many of which were the result of complaints, referrals and fatalities