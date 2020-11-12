10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: New OSHA Advice on Avoiding COVID Citations

Most-read construction stories of the week include World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled, United Rentals to hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales, seven sustainable building materials, high hopes for bipartisan infrastructure legislation

November 12, 2020
Larry Stewart
Cu World Of Asphalt Cancelled

Cu Miami Parking Garage10. It's Only Just Begun: Miami's $25 Million Underground Parking Garage

The three-level subterranean basement will become the deepest, most expensive underground parking garage ever built in Miami. The vertical construction of the 47-story luxury tower is slated for 2021, to be completed in 2023


9. [Construction Good News] Contractors Help Houston Area Nonprofit Get a $1 Million Makeover

In this special edition of Construction Good News, learn how Satterfield & Pontikes Construction brought together resources from across the Houston construction community to aid in the renovation of the Arrow Child & Family Ministries headquarters

 

8. Pandemic Pushes Construction Technology Adoption and Productivity Forward

The need for social distancing measures has driven many construction contractors to implement technology tools they may have only considered prior to the pandemic

 

Cu Gamers7. Gamers Help Rosendin Advance VR and AR Technology on Construction Projects

Next generation of tech savvy workers provide a fresh perspective on how 3D technology can be applied to efficiently complete construction projects

 

Cu Bipartisan Support For Infrastructure6. Industry Experts Predict Bipartisan Support for Infrastructure in 2021

With Joe Biden projected to win the presidency and Republicans retaining control of the Senate, experts predict infrastructure may be one of the only things a Biden-led White House and a Republican Senate can agree on

 

5. Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021

As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond

 

Cu United Blue Thursday Sale4. United Rentals Announces Blue Thursday Sale, Shares Key Considerations for Buying Used Equipment

Over 100 United Rentals locations will hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales on November 19

 

Cu Soil Nail Wall3. Contractor Takes On Challenging Soil Nail Wall

UMA Geotechnical Construction constructed all of the eight required permanent soil nail walls along a roughly two-mile stretch of the Greensboro Western Loop (Interstate 73) project but they were all dwarfed by the Wall 4

 

Cu World Of Asphalt Cancelled2. World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled

The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta

 

1. OSHA Issues Guidance to Employers on Frequently Cited COVID-19 Standards

Documents are based on data from citations issued, many of which were the result of complaints, referrals and fatalities

Recommended
Figure 5: One thing is certain in the research that has come from preconstruction trials: an operator can’t use the same vibrator frequencies for 8-in. slump that he can on 4-in. slump concrete. More importantly, he certainly can’t solve surface face defect issues with a tool that behaves differently every time the concrete mix changes.
Non-Destructive Tests Measure Anti-Segregation Benefits of Controlled Frequency Vibrators in Concrete Paving
Field investigations into limiting high frequency vibration to control the amount of concrete material separation in commercial concrete applications are using the same approach to limit the surface distresses in concrete pavements.
November 12, 2020
Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021
As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond
November 3, 2020
United Rentals 3
United Rentals Announces Blue Thursday Sale, Shares Key Considerations for Buying Used Equipment
Over 100 United Rentals locations will hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales on November 19.
November 3, 2020
Latest
1009 Construction Update
10 Hottest Construction Stories: This Week Started with Treasury Forgiving PPP Loans
The 10 most-read stories of the week also includes Caterpillar’s Weir Oil & Gas acquisition, 3 killed in a construction-site stairwell collapse, guide to how much money the FAST Act extension will send your state for roads, and more
October 9, 2020
Screenshot 2020 10 07 103438
Construction Update: The Week's Top 10 Stories
Becky Schultz of Equipment Today and Larry Stewart of ForConstructionPros.com talk about the stories that got the most contractors' attention over the last seven days
October 2, 2020