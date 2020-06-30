20 Women of Asphalt to Watch in 2020

The Women of Asphalt (WoA) has announced their list of 20 influential women in the asphalt industry

June 30, 2020
20 To Watch In 2020 Logo

The Women of Asphalt (WofA) group is shining a spotlight on the ladies of the asphalt industry. A call to action was sent out this year for the WofA 20 to Watch in 2020 campaign. An overwhelming number of nominations were received for women who exemplify the values, mission and goals of WofA. The twenty ladies selected are industry game changers. They are in leadership positions, influencers, thought leaders and even newcomers to the asphalt industry. All the winning nominees have demonstrated success in the asphalt industry, affected positive change, served as a mentor and given back to their community. Asphalt Pavement magazine will be featuring these women in the July/August issue and WofA will be featuring one lady each day on their social media platforms and the WofA website at www.womenofasphalt.org.

The WofA 20 to Watch in 2020 are:

  • Luiza Barros -- Central Design Lab Manager, TexasBit, A CRH Co. in Irving, TX
  • Jessica Blackburn -- Chief Manager, Crown Paving LLC in Nashville, TN
  • Adriana Clark -- Southeast Region Director Office of Small Business, SE Region, U.S. Department of Transportation in Miami, FL
  • Karen Deal -- Director, Environmental & Land Use, Lakeside Industries Inc. in Seattle, WA
  • Beth Duffus -- Project Manager, Granite Construction, Pacific Northwest Region in Lake Stevens, WA
  • Kristina Eiting -- General Manager, Asphalt, Owens Corning in Toledo, OH
  • Kelly French -- Project Manager, Brannan Sand & Gravel in Denver, CO
  • Susan Green -- Paving Territory Manager, Caterpillar in Oswego, IL
  • Mary Katherine Harbin -- Area Manager & EEO Officer, Maymead Inc. in Statesville, NC
  • Sallie Houston -- Technical Manager, VSS Emultech in West Sacramento, CA
  • Colby Kimmel -- Assistant State Roadway Engineer, Mississippi Department of Transportation in Jackson, MS
  • Amy Epps Martin – Professor, Texas A&M University & Researcher, Texas A&M Transportation Institute in College Station, TX
  • Nika Mathis -- Vice President & In-House Counsel, MAGO Construction Co. in Bardstown, KY
  • Meredith Mills -- Vice President of Business Development, Champaign Asphalt Company LLC in Champaign, IL
  • Tanya Nash -- Pavement Materials Engineer, Asphalt Testing Solutions & Engineering in Jacksonville, FL
  • Mandy Neese -- Vice President, Asphalt Paving and Concrete Construction in Peachtree Corners, GA
  • Kayla Ragsdale -- Chief Financial Officer, Hutchens Construction Co. in Fayetteville, AR
  • Lindsay Wallace Smith -- Safety Director, Palmetto Corp. in Conway, SC
  • Aida Valencia -- Superintendent II, City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Streets LA in Los Angeles, CA
  • Ellen Voie -- President, CEO, & Founder, Women in Trucking Association Inc.

Founded in 2017, WofA, a 501(c)(6) organization, works to foster and promote mentoring and networking opportunities for women in all facets of the asphalt industry, to create professional 

