Treasury Confirms Paycheck Protection Loans Under $2M are in “Good Faith”

New Treasury Department guidance provides safe harbor for firms that received loans of less than $2 million, clarifies repayment from firms that received more and don’t meet good-faith standard

May 15, 2020
Larry Stewart
Ag Ccorona Ppp
Associated General Contractors of America

New guidance on May 13 from the U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) clarified applications that qualified. The forgivable emergency loans are meant to support small businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis. Construction firms took the largest share of any industry form the first tranche of funding, which was doled out in 13 days, so the clarification of eligibility for this program is important.

"I see the ‘imputed’ good faith necessity for all PPP loans under $2 million as being a very significant and positive development and likely unexpected throughout the business community,” says Ken Logsdon, a partner at the law firm Dorsey & Whitney who has been helping small businesses and banks navigate the program.

An after-the-fact threat

Treasury Department scrambling to understand how to administer the loans even as funds were running dry had created some challenges. Shortly after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised PPP loan audits and warned of “criminal liability” for false certifications of need, an AGC’s Coronavirus survey found 82% of member contractors had been approved for PPP loans. Mnuchin’s comments came on the heels of finding that large publicly traded corporations had taken some of the first PPP loans, and subsequent guidance requiring borrowers to show at the time of application how their business activity and access to other sources of liquidity justify the loan. That same AGC survey measured 21% of contractors considering returning their loans or withdrawing applications.

"Any borrower that, together with its affiliates, received a PPP loan with an original principal amount of less than $2 million will be deemed to have made the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request in good faith – thus, if a borrower received a PPP loan under $2 million and was otherwise eligible, but uncomfortable with the needs based certification should now be comfortable keeping the loan and applying proceeds as directed under the PPP.”

Treasury’s guidance document explained: “SBA (Small Business Administration) has determined that this safe harbor is appropriate because borrowers with loans below this ($2 million) threshold are generally less likely to have had access to adequate sources of liquidity in the current economic environment than borrowers that obtained larger loans.”

With so many PPP loans approved in less than a month, the approach will allow SBA to focus its audit resources on larger loans, where compliance-enforcement efforts can yield better returns.

"PPP loans greater than $2 million will be audited and PPP loans under $2 million remain subject to an audit. Does this mean that there remains a possibility that the SBA could very well determine that a borrower that received a PPP loan under $2 million ‘had access to adequate sources of liquidity,’ thus resulting in a requirement of repayment?’ Logsdon says. “This is unclear.

"The safe harbor only applies to the needs based certification and will not act as a cure for other deficiencies (e.g., if a borrower has determined that perhaps it is not eligible due to the nature of the business such as illicit activities, repaying the loan by May 14th would not act as a cure for such deficiency— nonetheless, such loan should be immediately repaid in order to mitigate potential damages).

“If a borrower lacked an ‘adequate basis for the required certification’ concerning the necessity of the loan request, SBA will seek repayment of the outstanding PPP loan balance and will inform the lender that the borrower is not eligible for loan forgiveness.”

The May 13 guidance also extended the safe harbor for loan returns to May 18. Borrowers of $2 million or more, or smaller borrowers who still have concerns about their applications, can return the funds with no questions asked.

Uncertain conditions for loan forgiveness

Treasury has not yet clarified guidance on conditions under which PPP loans will be forgiven. Early SBA guidance indicated that PPP loans were designed to help businesses keep paychecks flowing, and would be forgiven if 75% of loan proceeds were used for payroll costs and 25% was used for overhead expenses such as mortgages, rent and utilities. The 75% payroll minimum isn't written in the CARES Act, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expect flexibility in that ratio to accommodate businesses with smaller payrolls that will naturally have relatively higher operating expenses. Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio told ABC News that there is "less agreement" on exactly how to remedy the problem.

AmericanBanker.com reports that the SBA’s inspector general wrote May 8, “Our review of data from round one (of PPP loans) found that tens of thousands of borrowers would not meet the 75% payroll cost threshold and would therefore have to repay the amount of nonpayroll costs in excess of 25% in two years.”

Recommended
Hos
Asphalt Contractor Exemption Makes New Trucker Hours of Service Rule Better for Construction
Latest changes to FMCSA Hours of Service (HoS) regulations make construction’s short-haul truck use lots more productive thanks to its adoption of key pieces of the 2018 NAPA Exemption
May 15, 2020
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Latest
Regionally, the Southwest recorded the highest growth rates for the first quarter of 2019 at 4.8%.
Construction Lets GDP Down in Q1 2019
Real US GDP grew 3.1% in the first quarter lead by strength in finance and insurance, retail trade and health care and social assistance
July 29, 2019
The 2.3% average annual economic growth of the current decade-long expansion compares with 2.9% during expansion from late 2001 to 2007, and 3.6% in the 10-year expansion ended in early 2001.
US GDP Growth Slowed in Q2 2019; 2018 Revised Down to 2.9%
Second quarter gross domestic product growth beat consensus forecasts but data is not encouraging. Here’s what it might mean for interest rates
July 26, 2019
With the Tax Cuts &amp; Jobs Act of 2017 delivering a drop in 2018 corporate tax revenue of $92 billion, Over the next decade, the CBO projects the gap between Federal outlays and revenues will be large and persistent.
Economy Looks Solid; Here’s Why the Fed Plans to Risk a Rate Cut Anyway
An ‘insurance cut’ sugar high may be able to stretch the longest US recovery in history but politics tainting the decision obscure the action’s proven risk
July 22, 2019
Over 12 months, this index of nonresidential building planning is down 10.1%, suggesting a slowdown in construction activity through 2019.
Nonresidential ‘Momentum’ Increases to 10% Below Year-Ago Level
But declining trend in planning activity for nonresidential construction has not yet impinged on actual construction spending year-to-date
July 15, 2019
A modular prototype on Skender&apos;s production floor.
Chicago Contractor Establishes Modular Building ‘Factory’
Developer bets modular can cut the cost of 700 affordable apartments the Windy City requires to offset real estate dedicated to high-end Lincoln Yards housing
June 4, 2019
Getty Images 172252016
Now Trump Won’t Deal on Infrastructure While Under Investigation
President continues to prioritize personal controversies above doing the hard work to overcome the politics of paying for the infrastructure everybody wants
May 23, 2019
Getty Images 916255366
Trump Adds 5G Cell Networks to China-Trade Bargaining Chips
FCC license auctions focus on different bandwidths than Chinese and European innovators of 5G network infrastructure depend on
April 22, 2019
U.S. GDP growth has slowed consistently since it spiked around tax time last year, taking construction spending with it.
What Last Week’s Real Threat of Recession Means for Construction
As the tax-cut sugar high fades, Fed downgrades 2019 GDP projection, bond yield curve inverts. How much economic slowing can construction afford?
March 26, 2019
Construction crews staged material needed for the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement project near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. The staging area also showcases a scaled down example of what the bollard style wall will look like.
Wall-Funding Scramble Keeps Trump Construction Promise in Question
‘Reprogramming’ funds from Corps of Engineers flood control, disaster relief from CA and PR, and military infrastructure likely to draw ‘firestorm’ of legal challenges
February 13, 2019
JPMorgan recession-forecasting model puts the odds of impending recession at about 43% and a Federal Reserve Bank of New York model based on Treasury yields puts them at 22%.
Could America’s 2018 Home-Buying Slump Precede an Economic Storm?
Home-buying's Q4 2018 plunge has analysts pointing out that significant housing declines have foreshadowed nine of the 11 post-World War II US recessions
January 28, 2019
2019 Spending Growth
Slowing Residential Spending Expected to Stall 2019 US Construction Growth
Dodge Data forecasts virtually no growth in the value of US construction starts in 2019 at this mature segment of the recovery
December 10, 2018
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka&apos;s perspective on the administration&apos;s effect on labor and prospects for a NAFTA replacement sans Canada drew a Labor Day personal attack from Pres. Trump.
Trump Attacks Union Leader on Labor Day
President Trump took time from his annual celebration of US labor’s accomplishments to tweet a personal jab at AFL-CIO President Trumka
September 5, 2018
July Us Existing Home Sales
Existing Home Sales Slip for 4th Month to Slowest Pace in 2 Years
July sales were 1.5% less than in July 2017. Rising prices and limited inventory of affordable houses continue to sideline buyers
August 22, 2018
Months of supply for existing homes ticked up year-over-year in June for only the second time in three years. Given the number of existing homes for sale has been falling, the uptick in months of supply is likely attributable to a slower pace of sales.
Reasons to Suspect the US Housing Market is Starting to Cool
Low unemployment doesn’t ensure more Americans can afford a home, and rising home prices say more about target markets than the supply of motivated buyers
August 8, 2018
Home Building 3
Housing Starts Rose Solidly over the First Quarter of 2018
Digging into the housing numbers shows a solid growth trend and underscores opportunities and challenges in US regions
April 18, 2018
Revisions to the November and December data now show starts rising 3.0 percent in November and then falling 6.9 percent in December, before rebounding in January.
US Housing Starts Double Forecasts to Start 2018 Near Post-Recession High
Volatile housing numbers leap in the northeast, with added strength in the large south and west markets lifting national totals
February 19, 2018
Trump&apos;s infrastructure gambit suggest flipping the cost share of big infrastructure projects, expecting states and/or private industry to come up with 80% of funds. Thirty-three states face revenue shortfalls in fiscal 2017 and 2018. More states than at any time since the end of the recession reported midyear budget gaps in fiscal 2017.
Trump Infrastructure Gambit Elevates Business Elite over Rebuilding America
Administration’s $200B flier, ostensibly to attract $1.3 trillion more in non-federal infrastructure investment, is less serious policy than it is a pledge of allegiance
February 13, 2018
The value of all construction put in place in December managed a 0.7% rise to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.25 trillion on solid growth in both private and public spending.
2017 US Construction Spending Grew 3.8% Despite Declining Public Outlays
Analysis suggests construction growth gaining momentum in the second half of 2017, and proposes reasons to expect not just solid, but spectacular 2018 follow through
February 1, 2018
Construction spending was up 0.8% in November on broad-based strength. Both public and private spending increased for the third straight month.
US Construction Spending Beats Forecasts in November
Fourth month of growth in the value of construction put in place lead again by single-family residential strength, but there was a shakeup in nonresidential construction
January 12, 2018
Yellowmark
Caterpillar Rethinks Parts Value to Take on Aftermarket Competitors
Cat’s new Yellowmark parts are market priced to reach equipment users intent on optimizing shorter-term costs rather than the long-term ROI essential to traditional Cat value
November 28, 2017
Caterpillar&apos;s virtual demonstration of its Command system is essentially identical to a live demo of the autonomous mining system Cat shares with customers at its Tinaja Hills Training Center. Haul trucks are completely autonomous, and the D10 dozer is operated via remote control.
Caterpillar Autonomous Haul Trucks Point To Construction’s Future
Minestar Command intentionally pushes decision making to the computers onboard unmanned trucks to make their interactions on the site safer
September 18, 2017
Some Hard Realities Guard the US from Real Tax Reform
Raising the federal debt ceiling and passing a budget are Congressional priorities that will precede tax reform, an issue as politically challenging as health care reform
September 5, 2017
Houston Via Npr
Zoning Wouldn’t Have Saved Houston From Harvey; Less Sprawl Would Have Helped
Pro-business dis-regulation magnified Houston flood devastation for a third year in a row, and will again if Harris County won’t match development with flood control
August 29, 2017
The commerce department&rsquo;s Bureau of Economic Analysis revised the last three years of GDP data to reflect slightly better U.S. economic performance. Average growth in this recovery, now the third longest in U.S. history, lifted annual gains to 2.2%, up from the previous estimate of 2.1%.
Second Quarter US GDP Bounce Back to Trend Despite Housing Shrinkage
Residential fixed investment fell steeply following impressive Q1 growth, but business investment in plant and equipment continues to grow as inventories stabilize
July 28, 2017