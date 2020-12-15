12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - DuraForce PRO 2 Smartphone

Upgrade your smartphone to one designed to withstand the jobsite and even includes jobsite management features.

December 15, 2020
Kimberly Hegeman
Dura Force Pro 2 Dynamic Ang Road Sd 5e7a15264189a

Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 11 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - DuraForce PRO 2 Smartphone

If it's time to upgrade your smartphone, consider one made for the harsh construction jobsite environment, like Kyocera's DuraForce PRO 2. This Android smartphone can be used for PTT secure instant communication as well. The DuraForce PRO 2 is available with FirstNet and AT&T; DuraForce PRO 2 with Sapphire Shield available with Verizon.

  • Man Down and Emergency alerts
  • Mobile timekeeping with real time clock-in and clock-out features
  • Job progress tracking and reporting
  • IP68, dust proof, waterproof, Class I Div 2 certified for hazardous locations with military standard 810G protection
  • 100dB+ dual-front speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for audio clarity

Looking for other construction-related gifts? Check out the rest of 2020's 12 Days of Construction Christmas gift ideas:   

Day 1 – COFFEEBOXX

Day 2 - Sena Worksite Communications Solutions

Day 3 - Wireless Earplug Earbuds

Day 4 - PACKOUT Compact Tool Box

Day 5 - BEACON Hard Hat Light

Day 6 - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

Day 7 - Spider Tool Holster

Day 8 - Body Heat Monitoring System

Day 9 - Electric Lunch Box

Day 10 - Industrial Hard-sided Coolers



