12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - DuraForce PRO 2 Smartphone

Day 11 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - DuraForce PRO 2 Smartphone
If it's time to upgrade your smartphone, consider one made for the harsh construction jobsite environment, like Kyocera's DuraForce PRO 2. This Android smartphone can be used for PTT secure instant communication as well. The DuraForce PRO 2 is available with FirstNet and AT&T; DuraForce PRO 2 with Sapphire Shield available with Verizon.
- Man Down and Emergency alerts
- Mobile timekeeping with real time clock-in and clock-out features
- Job progress tracking and reporting
- IP68, dust proof, waterproof, Class I Div 2 certified for hazardous locations with military standard 810G protection
- 100dB+ dual-front speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for audio clarity
