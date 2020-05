New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with select industries like construction and the least affected regions.

The Yahoo.com report says Cuomo offered few specifics and no timeline, but the state's stay-at-home order is due to expire on May 15. He has previously said areas with fewer infections and enough spare hospital beds could consider reopening after that date.

