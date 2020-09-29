Amazon to Put 1,000 New Distribution Hubs in the Suburbs

Speculation about the ecommerce giant converting unused mall space likely underestimates how many will be new construction

September 29, 2020

Walmart is encroaching on Amazon.com’s ecommerce empire with a Prime-like subscription service and option to have purchases delivered same-day to Walmart.com shoppers. Amazon’s response includes plans to open 1,000 small delivery hubs (about 200,000 sq. ft.) in cities and suburbs all over the U.S., according to a Bloomberg.com report. The idea is to make shopping online about as fast as a quick run to the store.

Amazon’s appetite for real estate is so strong that analysts have been speculating the company would begin converting vacant department stores into distribution centers. In fact, that option is a last resort.

Department stores such as J.C. Penney are often two stories and lack sufficient loading capacity, meaning they require extensive remodeling to accommodate an Amazon delivery hub. Moreover, existing mall tenants’ leases often prohibit the owner from introducing a delivery hub that could spoil the shopping experience. And city officials might not quickly approve industrial use of a retail area. It’s more likely that dead malls will be bulldozed to make way for an Amazon warehouse, as they have in the Midwest, than for an Amazon delivery station to sprout in a mall next to Kay Jewelers and Cinnabon.

Amazon is likely to move quickly on these plans. BusinessInsider.com points out the surge in business and revenues growing from the pandemic shutdown as a catalyst. Amazon's delivery times lagged, while competitors like Walmart were able to more effectively weather the storm because of their massive store network. So replicating competitors' strategies could help Amazon recoup lost market share and extend growth during the busy holiday season.

Recommended
World of Concrete 2021 has moved dates.
World of Concrete Schedules New 2021 Conference Dates
WOC 2021 will take place later in the year.
September 29, 2020
2021 Chevrolet Silverado Multi Flex Tailgate 08
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Adds Multi-Flex Tailgate and Trailering Enhancements
The available six-function tailgate offers offers Silverado customers easier access to bed cargo, enhanced loading solutions and a standing workstation.
September 28, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Let Your Profits Take Flight - Get Your Drone On
Drones can have a positive effect on construction contractors' profits.
September 23, 2020
Latest
Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum
A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall
September 28, 2020
Purple Line construction at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Fluor-Led JV Quits Huge Public-Private Partnership Building Baltimore’s Purple Line
Purple Line Transit Partners dispute $800M in cost overruns and the Maryland Transit Admin. is looking for contractors to finish the half-done $5.6B transit line
September 28, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Chaney Enterprises Uses Zello Push-to-Talk Service to Improve Driver Communication and Safety
Building materials supplier Chaney Enterprises upgrades from closed-loop communication system to Zello platform.
September 28, 2020
Adobe Stock 46803135
Know What You’re Getting Into with Disaster Recovery Projects
Disaster recovery jobs are not your typical projects, especially in the midst of a pandemic. It's more critical than ever to know exactly what you’re getting into before you bid.
September 28, 2020
Allen Engineering, concrete equipment manufacturer, is celebrating more than 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
Allen Engineering Celebrates Over 1,000 Days Without Lost Time Due to Injury
Allen Engineering celebrates over 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
September 25, 2020
Pandemic Adobe Stock 353875427 5f64c24e954f9 5f64c29527a35
10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Pandemic Processes Here to Stay
The most-read stories of last week include five common causes of construction's most expensive errors; trouble brewing in the COVID recovery; why construction should skip the payroll tax holiday; continuous improvement comes to construction
September 25, 2020
Highway Construction 5e16546fd77f5
House Approves Continuing Resolution that Funds Highway Bill through 2021
The House of Representatives approved by a 359-to-57 vote a resolution that would fund federal government programs beginning through December 11, and extend surface transportation funding legislation through fiscal 2021
September 24, 2020
Guardhat Product Photo Jpeg
Advanced Technologies Continue to Revolutionize the Hardhat
Lantronix Inc. has integrated its IoT wireless connectivity and power management technologies into the Guardhat Communicator smart hardhat.
September 24, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Let Your Profits Take Flight - Get Your Drone On
Drones can have a positive effect on construction contractors' profits.
September 23, 2020
Dscn5462
Moody's Reports Positive Outlooks for U.S. Building Materials and Homebuilding
Moody's Investors Service reports stable outlooks for both the U.S. building materials and homebuilding sectors over the next 12 to 18 months.
September 23, 2020
Construction Errors Infographic2
Five Common Causes of Construction's Most Expensive Errors
Key reasons so many construction projects are delivered late and over budget. And how to correct them
September 23, 2020
Jeff Ward.
PSG Names New CEO
Pure Safety Group has named a new CEO.
September 23, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Suffolk Technology Partners with Trade Hounds on Construction Workforce Platform
Suffolk collaborated with Trade Hounds to develop a new feature to address workforce shortages.
September 23, 2020
Allegiant Stadium2
$1.5M in Construction Liens Filed on Allegiant Stadium
Representatives of the Las Vegas Raiders acknowledge that less than 1% of the total cost to build the $1.97B, 65,000-seat stadium hadn’t been paid as of July 15
September 22, 2020
Us Chamber Q3
Commercial Contractor Concern Over Lumber and Steel Shortages is Growing in Q3
The rising percentage of construction firms that report facing material shortages is matched by a growing portion of firms concerned about higher costs
September 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 276912646
The Deadly Risk of Social Stigma and Shame Around Emotional and Mental Health
In a male-driven industry like construction, embarrassment or shame can prevent sufferers from talking about mental health issues and getting the help they need before adding to the industry's disproportionate suicide rate
September 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 310733878
New Online Construction Labor Marketplace Launches
Core is a construction labor marketplace that matches construction/trade workers with general contractors, subcontractors, and companies.
September 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
Make sure you have a marketing plan in place to help focus your marketing efforts, suggests L.M. Scofield's Cam Villar. Whether in depth or simple, make sure to at least include the market you want to serve and who your target audience will be.
Marketing Polished and Stained Decorative Concrete Floors
When it comes to marketing polished or stained decorative concrete floors contractors should focus on promoting the benefits as well as the aesthetics.
July 1, 2010
Brain
Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Week of September 14
What gives construction the highest suicide rate of US industries? Volvo talks electrification trends in construction equipment, Ryan Co. bests COVID-19 and project performance by integrating software
September 18, 2020
Adobe Stock 78882585
Why Contractors Risk Getting Stuck With the Bill for the Social Security Payroll Tax Deferral
The cost:benefit analysis of President Trump’s campaign-season tax ‘loan’ for employees is convincing big employers to opt out, but the program holds a special risk to construction firms
September 18, 2020
Dsc 0005
Commercial Contractors Signal Business Improvement Despite Falling Backlog Amidst COVID-19
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index increased one point to 57 -- still well below the 74 recorded in Q1 -- but contractor confidence in new business rose more even as backlog dropped
September 18, 2020
092020 Marcum Outlook
Construction Employment Rebounds Well from COVID-19 But Trouble May Be Brewing
Marcum Commercial Construction Index shows construction jobs construction recovered faster than any other major economic segment in the pandemic-driven recession but sales and profit outlooks are darkening in some segments
September 17, 2020
Sep2020 Mci
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Climbs Higher in September
COVID-19 Impact Survey data also reveals a slightly more positive outlook month over month.
September 17, 2020