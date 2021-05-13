Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Lifting Isn't the Only Reason for Construction Back Pain

10. State of the Rental Industry: 2021 Report

Dodge Data & Analytics9. Large Increase in Institutional Building Planning Pushes Dodge Momentum Index Upward

There were 13 projects with a value of $100 million or more that entered planning in April, pushing the Index upward by 8.6%

8. Causes & Cures for Segregation in Asphalt Pavements

By identifying where segregation can occur, asphalt producers and paving professionals can work to prevent this problem

Cuts Inc.7. Each Skid Steer Saw is Built by Hand

This innovation in concrete sawing puts the blade on your skid steer – enhancing your mobility, and worker safety. Project profile of its use at the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant in Knoxville, Tenn.

6. Barton Malow Uses Tool Tracking Technology to Manage Logistics and Tool Performance

Learn about benefits Barton Malow has gained by implementing tool tracking technology to not only manage hand tool inventory and logistics on projects, but also capture data on tool performance and use

ISM5. No Duh: Study Says Construction Contractors in Short Supply

Economic report for March cites construction labor shortage as biggest issue for 18-industry services sector

4. Construction News: How to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charge Stations?

GM to build second, $2.3B battery plant, Dodge construction starts up 2.3% in March, particle-board prices up 64.9% and lumber prices up 83.4% over 12 months, how to locate lead water pipes to replace them?

3. How To Increase Visibility into Construction Material Delivery

Technology that provides real-time information on material deliveries can help contractors better manage projects

2. Walk-Behind Trenchers, Stand-On Skid Steers, and Vacuum Excavators - Oh My!

Best practices for renting a walk-behind trencher and a stand-on skid-steer with a trencher attachment, and why you should include a vacuum excavator on your projects

1. Heavy Lifting Isn't the Only Reason Behind Construction's Expensive Back Pain Problem

The average concrete worker spends 71% of an average day performing motions that increase the risk of fatigue-based back injuries. But recognizing the problem is only half the battle - figuring out solutions is what matters @KevinNeuburger, Stock.Adobe.com