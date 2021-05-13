Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Lifting Isn't the Only Reason for Construction Back Pain

Most-read construction stories include when to use walk-behind trenchers, stand-on skid steers, and vacuum excavators, how to gain visibility into construction material delivery, Construction News Tracker, another measure of construction’s supply problem

May 13, 2021
Larry Stewart
Cu Back Pain Kevin Neuburger Adobe Stock Images
@KevinNeuburger, Stock.Adobe.com

Cu State Of Rental10. State of the Rental Industry: 2021 Report

Coming off a challenging year, 2021 holds optimism for the rental industry



Cu Institutional Planning Dodge DataDodge Data & Analytics9. Large Increase in Institutional Building Planning Pushes Dodge Momentum Index Upward

There were 13 projects with a value of $100 million or more that entered planning in April, pushing the Index upward by 8.6%

 

Cu Asphalt Segregation 8. Causes & Cures for Segregation in Asphalt Pavements

By identifying where segregation can occur, asphalt producers and paving professionals can work to prevent this problem

 

Cu Concrete Saw Built Cuts IncCuts Inc.7. Each Skid Steer Saw is Built by Hand

This innovation in concrete sawing puts the blade on your skid steer – enhancing your mobility, and worker safety. Project profile of its use at the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant in Knoxville, Tenn.

 

Cu Digging Deeper Logo6. Barton Malow Uses Tool Tracking Technology to Manage Logistics and Tool Performance

Learn about benefits Barton Malow has gained by implementing tool tracking technology to not only manage hand tool inventory and logistics on projects, but also capture data on tool performance and use

 

Cu No Duh IsmISM5. No Duh: Study Says Construction Contractors in Short Supply

Economic report for March cites construction labor shortage as biggest issue for 18-industry services sector

 

Cu News Tracker4. Construction News: How to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charge Stations?

GM to build second, $2.3B battery plant, Dodge construction starts up 2.3% in March, particle-board prices up 64.9% and lumber prices up 83.4% over 12 months, how to locate lead water pipes to replace them?

 

Cu Visibility Delivery Groundbreakers3. How To Increase Visibility into Construction Material Delivery

Technology that provides real-time information on material deliveries can help contractors better manage projects

 

Cu Walk Behind Trenchers2. Walk-Behind Trenchers, Stand-On Skid Steers, and Vacuum Excavators - Oh My!

Best practices for renting a walk-behind trencher and a stand-on skid-steer with a trencher attachment, and why you should include a vacuum excavator on your projects

 

1. Heavy Lifting Isn't the Only Reason Behind Construction's Expensive Back Pain Problem

The average concrete worker spends 71% of an average day performing motions that increase the risk of fatigue-based back injuries. But recognizing the problem is only half the battle - figuring out solutions is what mattersCu Back Pain Kevin Neuburger Adobe Stock Images@KevinNeuburger, Stock.Adobe.com

Related
Cu 05132021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: Causes and Solutions for Construction Back Pain
May 14, 2021
Heavy Lifting Isn't the Only Reason Behind Construction's Expensive Back Pain Problem
Heavy Lifting Isn't the Only Reason Behind Construction's Expensive Back Pain Problem
May 11, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Barton Malow Uses Tool Tracking Technology to Manage Logistics and Tool Performance
May 10, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5f733a1e93d43
How To Increase Visibility into Construction Material Delivery
May 5, 2021
Recommended
Cu 05132021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: Causes and Solutions for Construction Back Pain
Here's why the most-read construction stories include when to use walk-behind trenchers, stand-on skid steers, and vacuum excavators, how to keep construction material delivery accountable, another measure of construction’s supply problem
May 14, 2021
1237 Adt Scraper
K-Tec and Soil Connect Partner to Promote Efficient Earthmoving
Companies will work together to educate the earthmoving industry through multiple cross-promotional channels about new technologies and best practices.
May 13, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 10, 2021
Latest
Microsoft Teams Image
Track the Cash and Get Digital with Billing to Boost Your Business Cash Flow
Track your cash balance daily and follow these tips to speed collections and improve liquidity of your construction business.
May 10, 2021
David Brian Ward, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: OSHA Enforcement Changes Coming Soon
Most-read construction stories include inflation and a tough transition to the post-COVID construction economy, Ford F-150 technology increases towing and hauling safety, benefits of hauling asphalt in live-bottom trailers, Top 5 industry trends to watch
May 7, 2021
Dodge 2
Large Increase in Institutional Building Planning Pushes Dodge Momentum Index Upward
There were 13 projects with a value of $100 million or more that entered planning in April, pushing the Index upward by 8.6%.
May 7, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Show Them the Money: Use High-paying Construction Jobs to Get Prospective Employees' Attention
A look at 15 high-pay construction jobs provides insight into the financial benefits of construction careers – and could be a useful tool to attract new hires.
May 7, 2021
Cu 05062021
[VIDEO] The Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: 11 OSHA Enforcement Changes Coming
Why the most-read construction stories include inflation and a tough transition to the post-COVID construction economy, Ford F-150 technology increases towing and hauling safety, benefits of hauling asphalt in live-bottom trailers, Top 5 industry trends
May 7, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Cnt 05062021
Construction News: How to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charge Stations?
GM to build second, $2.3B battery plant, Dodge construction starts up 2.3% in March, particle-board prices up 64.9% and lumber prices up 83.4% over 12 months, how to locate lead water pipes to replace them?
May 6, 2021
Hilti Academy
Hilti Launches On-Demand Training Platform for Contractors
The 30- to 60-minute courses cover various topics including powder actuated and gas actuated operator training, health and safety trainings, and adhesive anchor installer certification pre-training with more topics coming soon.
May 5, 2021
Milwaukee Tool New Building
Milwaukee Tool to Expand Corporate Operations
May 5, 2021
Chicago Pneumatic David Smith
Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic Welcome New Hires
Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomes Erik Hill as the new inside sales support engineer and David Smith as the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.
May 5, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 10, 2021
Takeuchi Parman Tractor Award
Parman Tractor Recognized as North American Dealer With Largest Market Share Growth
Takeuchi-US has presented Parman Tractor & Equipment of Nashville, Tenn., with an award for having the largest market share growth of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.
May 5, 2021
ISM Services PMI graph
No Duh: Study Says Construction Contractors in Short Supply
Economic report for March cites construction labor shortage as biggest issue for 18-industry services sector.
May 5, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5f733a1e93d43
How To Increase Visibility into Construction Material Delivery
Technology that provides real-time information on material deliveries can help contractors better manage projects.
May 5, 2021
Motorola Mototrbo Ion Data
Motorola Solutions MOTOTRB Ion Smart Radio
Smart radio provides full Android interface, broadband data capabilities and an open application ecosystem.
May 4, 2021
Iso Tunes It 38 Pro Aware Full Product
ISOtunes PRO Aware Hearing Protection
PRO Aware provides crystal-clear natural sound with continuous connection to your Bluetooth-enabled devices while ensuring all-day hearing protection.
May 4, 2021
Wps Hero March 2021
The 10 Basic Principles of Ergonomics
The field of ergonomics looks at how workers do their jobs and provides guidance on how they can accomplish tasks with more efficiency, safety, and comfort.
May 4, 2021
Bh Presentation
Two-Day Management Focused Event, Ignite Construction Summit set for November 2021
Planned for November 3-5 in Las Vegas, the exclusive event for construction business owners announces the speaker lineup.
May 4, 2021
Unplugging the batteries on your equipment at the end of the work day can deter theft, since most criminals won't take time to determine why a machine won't start.
Five Simple and Budget-Conscious Tips to Deter Construction Site Crime
If you’re unable to stop criminals from getting onto your jobsite, the next best thing you can do is put roadblocks in place to slow them down in the act.
May 4, 2021
OpenSpace AI imagery
OpenSpace's Construction Image Tech Startup Receives $55 Million Investment
Using advanced technologies like computer vision and 3D modeling, OpenSpace’s AI system automatically maps images to project plans with no manual corrections or location pinning necessary.
May 4, 2021
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Discussing fall protection and site safety with the formwork company Doka USA.
May 4, 2021
Pay Credit Card Hand
Should Business Owners Accept Payment in Plastic?
COVID-19 may have accelerated the move to cashless payment however, it is much easier and less fees associated with accepting plastic payment for jobs than ever before.
May 4, 2021
March 2021 History Us Construction Spending
Weak March US Construction Spending Rebound Masks Nonresidential Construction’s Struggles
Spending on residential construction continues to carry buckets of private and public nonresidential red ink, while the industry yearns for stimulus spending and infrastructure plans to revive commercial construction
May 3, 2021