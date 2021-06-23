No End in Sight as Engineering and Construction Costs Edge Upward for the Eight Straight Month

IHS Markit reports engineering and construction costs rose for the eight month in a row in June, with all materials and equipment categories reporting increases for the sixth straight month.

June 23, 2021
Becky Schultz
IHS Markit
Ihs Markit June Costs
IHS Markit

Engineering and construction costs rose for the eighth consecutive month in June, according to IHS Markit and the Procurement Executives Group (PEG), as materials and equipment costs continued to push costs upward. Semiconductor supply has proven especially troublesome as manufacturers struggle to ramp up production to meet expanding demand in a post-pandemic economy.

“Following the lifting of lockdown measures in various countries, semiconductor manufacturers did not have the opportunity to match the pace of production with the rapid recovery in demand in the automotive and industrial electronics sectors,” said David Smith, electrical machinery pricing analyst, IHS Markit. “With most of the semiconductor supply concentrated in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and mainland China, manufacturers have given obvious preference to local demand first, especially as freight costs remain so high globally. Procuring these inputs in the Western Hemisphere remains difficult, given delivery times and transportation costs remain elevated and will remain so for the foreseeable future.”

So, even though the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index saw a slight decline of 0.6 index points from May's reading, registering 78.2 in June, it remains firmly entrenched in expansion territory, per the report.Ihs Markit Chart

Costs Maintain an Upward March

For the past seven months, the materials and equipment sub-index has reflected escalating prices, which caused it to rise another 1.9 index points in June to a 85.0. All categories under the materials and equipment sub-index maintained a sixth consecutive month of increases in June, though index levels fell from last month in several categories. Most survey respondents did not report any shortages for materials and equipment currently, other than restrictions due to shipping.

Of note:

  • Copper prices have increased for the past year, reaching an index figure of 87.5 in both May and June, the highest readings since January 2021.
  • Costs of ocean freight from Europe and Asia to the U.S. rose for the tenth month in a row, with both categories hitting a new index peak of 95.5.
  • The electrical equipment and transformers sub-indices remained high in June at 95.0 and 87.5, respectively, as demand for semiconductors outpaces available supply.

Conversely, subcontractor labor saw a decline of 6.3 index points, bringing the index reading to 62.3 in June vs. May's 68.6. IHS Markit sees this as a reflection of less consensus among survey respondents regarding labor cost increases compared to the prior month. Despite this, overall, labor costs continued to climb for the fifth straight month in each region of the U.S. and Canada, according to survey responses.

Looking longer term, the outlook for the coming six months reflects survey respondents' expectations for future construction cost increases through the remainder of 2021, with the six-month index coming in at 66.5 overall. The materials and equipment component registered at 67.0 in June, while subcontractor labor had a reading of 65.2. IHS Markit notes that labor costs are expected to continue to rise in all regions of the U.S. and Canada, based on survey responses.

Information provided by IHS Markit and edited by Becky Schultz.

Related
Construction Starts May 2021 Chart Monthly
Construction Starts Dip Slightly Downward as Higher Material Prices Hit Housing
June 18, 2021
06152021 Hmi
Builders Start Blaming Waning Confidence on Material Prices Just Before Lumber Prices Fall
June 15, 2021
Dsc 7406
Even Modest Infrastructure Investment Could Send Commercial Construction Outlook Soaring
June 7, 2021
Dscn5463
Supply Chain Challenges Continue to Push Engineering and Construction Costs Upward
May 27, 2021
Recommended
Rof Fleet Copy2 605c9a4cbfb86
The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations, Opens New Rental Locations
From demolition tools like breakers and concrete saws to landscaping tools like tillers and sod cutters to trailers and moving vehicles, customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance.
June 23, 2021
Concrete's Form Tie Shortage Estimated to Affect Residential Construction into 2022
Concrete's Form Tie Shortage Estimated to Affect Residential Construction into 2022
While the shock of the shortage of steel form ties has worn off and contractors have adjusted to the supply, contractors must remain patient and diligent.
June 22, 2021
Project Controls Cubed is banking on InEight Schedule's Iris AI to automatically generate new schedules for massively complex projects they've already performed.
Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing This Contractor's Construction Scheduling and Risk Management
Scheduling/controller contractor Project Controls Cubed preserves project managers’ decision-making experience using InEight Schedule’s AI to automatically build complex schedules, adjust for risk and estimate the potential change in cost and time
June 22, 2021
Latest
Modulous kit of parts
CEMEX Invests in Affordable Modular Housing Startup Modulous
Modulous is a UK-based company that uses technology to modernize the design and construction of affordable, modular housing, making the process more efficient and scalable.
June 23, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Machine Choices – Other Versatile Machines
The variety of equipment models available today creates versatile options to meet the needs of big or small projects.
June 23, 2021
National Weather Service alerts
7 Tools to Forecast Summer Heat on the Job Site
The National Weather Service has several tools, both new and old, to help track the risk of heat when working outside during summer months.
June 22, 2021
Off Site 4
Will Off-Site Prefabrication See a Renaissance in U.S. Construction Industry?
Left with few options and tremendous unpredictability during the pandemic, builders started to turn to off-site construction. Now, many believe it's here to stay.
June 22, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
5 Questions for GCs to Ask Before Buying Construction Technology
Kyle Peacock, CEO, Peacock Construction, shares questions to consider before committing to an investment in today's construction tech.
June 21, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
A Bright Piece of Mind - The Guardian Angel Personal Light
A Bright Piece of Mind
In interest to keep you safe during the evening, night, and day - one company offers contractors a hands-free portable light mountable to your truck, traffic cone, your high-vis vest, even your hardhat.
June 21, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Early Introduction to Construction Industry Helps Guide Industry Careers
Conversations with high school students and guidance counselors can direct the next generation of workers to these lucrative occupations
June 21, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Learn Valuable Tips to Improve Company Culture at Ignite
Influential speaker Matt Booth will kickoff the Ignite Construction Summit with his session to help construction business owners create a positive mindset in employees from top to bottom
June 21, 2021
Cu Husqvarna Husqvarna
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Husqvarna Expects Battery Cut-Off Saw Match Gasoline Power
Most-read construction stories include OSHA’s new COVID-19 standard, lumber prices falling, Astec rebrand explained, 2021 Top Asphalt Businesses, outcome of the first Davis-Bacon Senate vote in 10 years, 2021 Top Paving Contractors
June 18, 2021
06182021 Housing Starts
US Housing Starts Bounce Back, But the Housing Shortage Continues to Grow
May construction growth counteracts starts rates that have drifted down from early-year highs, but detailed annual analysis of housing data shows frenzied pandemic home building disregarding first-time-buyer and low-income housing needs
June 18, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
June 1, 2021
Construction Starts May 2021 Chart Monthly
Construction Starts Dip Slightly Downward as Higher Material Prices Hit Housing
According to Dodge Data & Analytics, single-family construction felt the brunt of higher material prices in May, while nonresidential and nonbuilding continued their modest recovery.
June 18, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
What Does Workforce Management Mean for the Construction Industry?
Here's a look at what construction workforce management is and how it can help your construction company succeed.
June 18, 2021
Cu 0617202
The Week’s Hottest 10 Construction Stories: Husqvarna Battery Cut-Off Saw Matches Gasoline Power
Why the most-read construction stories include OSHA’s new COVID-19 standard, lumber prices falling, Astec rebrand explained, 2021 Top Asphalt Businesses, outcome of the first Davis-Bacon Senate vote in 10 years, 2021 Top Paving Contractors
June 18, 2021
The Troy Medium-Duty Work Boot
The Troy Medium-Duty Work Boot
The Troy Work Boot features KEEN.BELLOWS FLEX technology and safety features for the construction worker. Designed for carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, electrician, and other construction trades where safety are priority.
June 17, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Four Issues the Construction Industry Must Address as Part of the Post-Pandemic Recovery
As we return to normalcy, experts say the U.S. construction industry needs to be fully prepared for a potential $35 trillion construction boom
June 17, 2021
Cnt 06152021
Construction News Tracker: Biden Shifts Infrastructure Negotiations from Republicans to Bipartisan Senate Group
The house transportation committee sent a $547 million surface infrastructure bill, nonresidential spending slipped 0.5 % in April, how soaring material prices are dampening residential construction, national jobs up but construction jobs still waning
June 17, 2021
Boldt 4
Why You Should Consider Temporary Workers for Your Construction Projects
Gig workers are an option to fill some gaps in your workforce without the long-term commitment, and challenges, of hiring skilled labor.
June 17, 2021
Pa 1030 Stowed02
How Rental Centers Can Educate Customers on Work-at-Height Safety
Rental businesses should take advantage of National Employee Safety Month and get customers, and employees, up-to-date on safety and working efficiently with these latest work-at-height stats, equipment comparisons, and tips.
June 17, 2021
201205345 428525062230926 4889320807287403111 N
Thirty-Five Percent of Contractors Turning Down Work Due to Labor Shortage
According to second quarter data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction, 88% of contractors are having difficulty finding workers forcing them to pull back on projects
June 17, 2021
The Cat S62 Rugged Smartphone
The Cat S62 Rugged Smartphone - "The Boss"
Available exclusively by T-Mobile, the Caterpillar-branded S62 Rugged Smartphone was designed to survive the jobsite as well home life.
June 17, 2021
The shortage of new equipment is causing used equipment prices to increase, which causes rental rates to rise, leaving you in a tough spot when assigning costs to future bids.
Act Like a Rental Business to Control Equipment Costs
With equipment scarce and rental rates on the rise, taking the rental approach can help you get better control of both costs and timelines.
June 17, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021