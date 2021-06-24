AMS-Merlo Appoints Bailey as Sales Manager

Applied Machinery Sales (AMS-Merlo), the importer and distributor of Merlo telehandlers and rotos has appointed Austin Bailey as sales manager of AMS.

June 24, 2021
Merlo (AMS)
Applied Machinery Sales Austin Bailey
Austin Bailey
AMS

Bailey, who has been with AMS for more than eight years, brings an in-depth knowledge of AMS and the Merlo line of telehandlers.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to see extraordinary growth during my time with AMS,” Bailey says. “I am excited and looking forward to working with and developing the sales team to continue the growth. Merlo is introducing new innovations and models all the time. We here at AMS are looking forward to sharing this new technology with our dealers, future dealers and customers.”

AMS-Merlo has two locations to serve dealers and customers in the United States: Rock Hill, S.C., and Olathe, Kan.  

