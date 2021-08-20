Bejac Corp. Announced as ALLU's Newest Dealer

Bejac, based in Los Angeles, will be selling the heavy range of ALLU D Series transformer and ALLU crusher material processing attachments.

August 20, 2021
ALLU Group
Chris Neilson ALLU project manager; Robert Cycon Bejac vice president; Ron Barlet, Bejac president and Edison Rocha, ALLU vice president of distribution.
Bejac

The partnership with Bejac as its western distributor reinforces ALLU’s growth strategy and commitment in the region. It reinforces ALLUs goal to combine local expertise and support with the benefits of ALLU’s influence as a market leader in the sector.

Bejac has eight locations in California, two locations in Nevada, one location in Arizona and one in Utah. Bejac provides sales and rental of ALLU’s unique attachments, as well as aftermarket service and spare parts, for customers throughout these states and shall be working with ALLU in California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. 

Bejac was established in 1953 in California, but has been managed by Ron Barlet since 1985. The company started in the business as a pipeline contractor, but Barlet adapted the business into equipment distribution. Bejac has grown by acquisition and adding new products and equipment.

“Bejac is excited to partner with ALLU and their unique product offerings,” says Robert Cycon, vice president. “We feel the ALLU product line will provide unique portable screening and crushing solutions that will help our customers be more productive, efficient and profitable. Also, it is important to add that ALLU’s commitment to product support will make this partnership a win for our customers, Bejac Corporation, and ALLU”.


