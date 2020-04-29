COVID-19 Sends Construction Costs Negative for First Time Since November 2016

Expectations for future construction costs reached all-time low as respondents see negative cost pressures continuing through fall

April 29, 2020
IHS Markit
Ihs

After 41 consecutive monthly increases, engineering and construction costs fell in April, according to IHS Markit and the Procurement Executives Group (PEG). In the survey comments, respondents attributed lower demand conditions to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The current headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index registered 34.9 in April, after staying barely neutral in March. The materials and equipment portion of the index came in at 35.2 and the subcontractor portion came in at 34.3; any figure below 50 indicates falling prices.

The materials and equipment sub-index recorded both the second consecutive month of falling prices and an all-time low. Survey respondents reported falling prices for 11 out of the 12 components with only ready-mix prices coming in at neutral. Index figures for all categories dropped relative to March, indicating that a greater proportion of the respondents are observing lower prices.

With the exception of exchangers, all equipment categories moved from increasing prices in March to falling prices in April. For categories such as fabricated steel, alloy steel pipe and carbon steel pipe, April’s diffusion index reading was the lowest since the survey started in 2012. This does not mean that respondents saw the lowest prices in April, merely that most companies surveyed observed falling prices.

“The sharp decline recorded in the index highlights the rapid deterioration in the U.S. economy and, more specifically, in the energy industry since January,” said John Mothersole, director of research at IHS Markit pricing and purchasing. “IHS Markit does see a bottom for oil prices in the second quarter. This said, the recovery in the U.S. economy looks to be sluggish and extend well into 2021.”

The sub-index for current subcontractor labor costs came in at 34.3 in April. Responders had noted rising prices in March, with an index figure of 52.0. Labor costs fell in all regions of the United States as well as Canada. Similar to materials and equipment sub-index, this was the lowest ever reading since the survey started in 2012.

After 43 months of consecutive increases, the six-month headline expectations for future construction costs fell in April with an index figure of 42.1, yet another all-time low for the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index. Both the materials/equipment and labor subcomponents recorded expectations of future price decreases.

The six-month materials and equipment expectations index came in at 40.7 this month, down from 57.6 last month, with responders expecting falling prices for all categories. Expectations for subcontractor labor slipped to 45.2 in April. While the U.S. Midwest is expected to see higher labor costs in six months, labor costs are expected to stay flat in the U.S. West. Labor costs in Canada, U.S. South and U.S. Northeast are expected to keep falling.

To learn more about the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index or to obtain the latest published insight, please click here.

Dsc 9097
Survey Shows Contractors Concerned About Longer-term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
April 28, 2020
Agc Coronavirus Cancellations1
[SURVEY] Paycheck Loans Save Construction Jobs as COVID-19 Project Cancellations Rise
April 24, 2020
Dsc 9097
Survey Shows Contractors Concerned About Longer-term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
New study shows two-thirds of the construction industry is experiencing project delays and 87% expect to see their businesses impacted in the next three months
April 28, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to jobsite applications.
April 22, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Base Image
[PODCAST] The Contractors Best Friend: New Ways to Find Employees Part 1
Finding talent can be difficult, but the team discusses new ways to find employees including Veterans and the younger generation.
April 29, 2020
Getty Images 1168266058
Five Budget Management Tactics for Small Construction Firms
Here are some approaches to help you get creative when managing small budgets in an environment with limited cash flow
April 28, 2020
Caution Flags Electric Lines
Near Miss Data Suggests Late Locates of Buried Utilities are Underreported
Report shows that the quality of near miss data submitted by excavators is higher than that of their damage reports
April 28, 2020
White And Blue Health Pill And Tablet Letter Cutout On 806427
Coalition Urges Congress to Take Swift Action to Protect American's Healthcare Coverage
Coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Hospital Association and America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) urges swift action to protect health care coverage in response to the COVID-19 crisis
April 28, 2020
Getty Images 1216223743
SkillSignal Compiles Multiple Sources’ Guidance on Construction COVID-19 Protection
Free document offers detailed best practices from the construction industry’s top safety professionals for coronavirus safety in various types of construction work
April 27, 2020
Trust Freedigitalphotos
6 Keys to Creating a Strong Construction Brand Identity
A strong brand identity highlights the best attributes of your business and can help drive sales for your construction business.
April 28, 2020
Aec Excellence Awards
AEC Excellence Awards 2020 Call for Entries
For the AEC Excellence Awards 2020, an even greater focus will be placed on innovation and creative uses of technology.
April 28, 2020
Construction Sites in Pa. Can Resume Work Only with Coronavirus Safety Guidelines
‘We recognize construction is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy and may operate safely with stringent guidance in place’ Gov. Tom Wolf
April 27, 2020
COVID-19 Safe & Prepared Guide For Construction Worksites
A construction preparedness and response guide with practical recommendations for operating worksites during the COVID-19 crisis
April 27, 2020
Many Contractors Concerned About Longer-Term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
Dodge Data & Analytics study shows that two-thirds of the industry is already experiencing project delays, 87% expect to see their businesses impacted in the next three months, and very few believe that insurance will likely provide a sufficient backstop.
April 27, 2020
Dsc 9101
97% of Utility Contractors Deemed Essential to Keep America Working
Large majority of NUCA survey respondents indicate work backlog is remaining constant or rolling with work stoppages
April 27, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] How Cloud Software Slashes Contractor’s Risk as it Quells Office Intrigue
How smart devices and collaborative project-management software can document the oral contracts made on project sites to head off contract disputes.
April 27, 2020
Us Dol
OSHA Considers Employer’s Good Faith Efforts in Enforcement During Pandemic
New interim guidance to advise compliance safety and health officers to evaluate an employer’s good faith efforts to comply with safety and health standards during the coronavirus pandemic
April 24, 2020
Agreement Blur Business Close Up 261621
During the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Type of Business Borrower Emerges
The finance sector is seeing a new type of B2B equipment financing customer emerging from the COVID-19 crisis. Is it a trend that will continue?
April 24, 2020
Cci Chart Feb 20 Copy
Construction Contractor Confidence Plummets in Response to COVID-19, Says ABC
Fewer than 30% of construction contractors responding to the survey expected their sales to increase over the next six months
April 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] AED Foundation and Caterpillar Investing in Reducing Technician Shortage
Caterpillar and the AED Foundation have announced a $300,000 scholarship to bring more students from high school into technical education.
April 24, 2020
John Face Shield
Hard Hat Face Shields Designed for Virus Protection on Construction Jobsites
Patent-pending lightweight design easily slides onto existing hard hats to help teams practice virus protection.
April 24, 2020
Agc Ppp Survey
Contractors Take Lion’s Share of the First Round of Paycheck Protection Loans
UPDATED April 24, 2020 -- We know more about obstacles to the smallest businesses getting these forgivable funds just in time for a second round of PPP funding coming to replenish the pot
April 23, 2020
Table 1. Volvo Construction Equipment, net sales by market area, in Millions of Swedish Krona
Volvo Sales Slide 17% in First Quarter as COVID-19 Pandemic Took Hold
Company sees demand stall in the first quarter as measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic went into effect
April 23, 2020
ELFA March Survey of Economic Activity Shows March New Business Volume Up 9%
March new business volume was up 9% year-over-year, 31% month-to-month and 17% year-to-date - but the data can be "misleading"
April 23, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 23 At 1 32 28 Pm
[VIDEO] What's Trending on ForConstructionPros Today?
ForConstructionPros.com Editor Larry Stewart and Equipment Today Editor Becky Schultz talk about the news and subjects trending on ForConstructionPros.com and in the construction industry right now.
April 23, 2020
City Construction Getty Images 857000578
Global Construction Output Expected to Shrink by 1.4% in Wake of Pandemic Shutdowns
According to GlobalData, "few major markets will manage to record an increase in construction output in 2020.”
April 23, 2020