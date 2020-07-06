Hyundai Construction Equipment Adds Nordmax Inc. to Grow North American Distribution Network

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announces the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Nordmax Inc. Nordmax offers the full range of Hyundai CE products serving the Construction, Agriculture, Forestry and Mining sectors in their area with Sales, Service, Parts and Rentals.

Maxime Bechamp, Nordmax Dealer Principal, comes from a strong industry background having previously served with our dealer Agritibi RH. Daniel Rivard, President of Agritibi RH, was very pleased to transition ownership of the business and the top-notch facility in Amos, Quebec.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai’s North American network now includes over 75 dealerships operating in just over 160 locations, offering sales, service, and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

Gordon Plotkin, HCEA Canadian Regional Director, cites this as a virtually seamless transition. “We are very proud and fortunate to be working with Nordmax to continue our efforts to serve the Agritibi and Northern Quebec Region with an energetic and highly motivated team. Maxime has assembled a strong and dedicated group,” said Gordon.

Hyundai sales, service and parts teams deliver regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.