Doosan Bobcat North America Headquarters Receives LEED Gold certification

The West Fargo facility is one of only 12 LEED-certified buildings in North Dakota to receive gold-level status.

March 1, 2021
Bobcat Co.
Doosan Bobcat North America Headquarters Exterior Entrance
bobcat

Global compact equipment provider Doosan Bobcat North America has been awarded LEED Gold certification for the remodel and expansion of its corporate headquarters building located at 250 East Beaton Drive in West Fargo, ND. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

In 2017, Doosan Bobcat completed the $9.5 million expansion and remodeling of its North America headquarters, which was originally built in 2000. The most recent project doubled the square footage of the office building to 110,000 sq. ft., providing an open, modern office environment to house employees working in administrative, finance, IT, engineering, product management, sales and marketing functions.

"As a leader in the industry with high standards for quality and innovation, we are extremely proud to receive LEED Gold certification and have our headquarters reflect those values,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “Our goal is to provide a space that operates sustainably and supports our employees with a healthy and inspiring workplace.”

Achieving the gold certification, the second highest rating available, makes the facility one of 12 structures in the state of North Dakota to achieve LEED Gold and the second of the company's buildings in the state to earn LEED recognition. The Doosan Bobcat Acceleration Center in Bismarck – a key engineering research and development facility for Bobcat equipment – received LEED certification in 2018.

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED certification ensures buildings employ design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health. Fargo-based Shultz + Associates Architects served as the architect for the remodeling and expansion of the headquarters building and delivery of LEED features that earned the project LEED Gold certification.

Specific sustainability highlights of Doosan Bobcat’s LEED Gold certification include:

  • Upgrades to geothermal HVAC and installation of ventilation monitoring systems for indoor environmental quality.
  • Decreased energy consumption by 35% through high-performance building systems, operating methods and light automation.
  • Use of green power renewable energy to offset 53% of the building’s energy costs.
  • Implemented a new irrigation system for all landscaped areas and low-volume interior fixtures, resulting in a 41% reduction in water use.
  • Incorporated a walking path and open green space with native prairie grasses and trees to encourage public use and pedestrian activity
  • Utilized recycling practices to divert 77% of on-site generated construction waste from the landfill and utilized recycled materials for 12% of building materials.

"We continue to make investments in our people and facilities," Ballweber commented. "This award represents our commitment to serve as a community partner and manage our environmental footprint where our employees, dealers and customers live and work.”     

