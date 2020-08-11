New Pavestone Avant Patio Stones Bring Interior Design Outside

Pavestone has introduced Avant patio stones for upgrading outdoor living space with sleek, contemporary patios, walkways and other pedestrian surfaces.

August 11, 2020
The QUIKRETE Companies
The 16&apos; x 16&apos; Avant patio stones have the look of large format plank pavers, but install with the ease of traditional square pavers for creating new patios or as an overlay to renew an old, existing patio.
The 16" x 16" Avant patio stones have the look of large format plank pavers, but install with the ease of traditional square pavers for creating new patios or as an overlay to renew an old, existing patio.
Pavestone
More than 50 percent of home exterior projects are focused on outdoor living space, according to the American Institute of Architecture Home Design Trends Survey results for the second quarter of 2020.

As a complementary extension of popular linear designs found inside a home, Pavestone has introduced Avant patio stones for upgrading outdoor living space with sleek, contemporary patios, walkways and other pedestrian surfaces.

Eliminating the skill, precision, labor and time commonly required to install individual large format plank pavers, the Avant patio stones come in six different face textures that are strategically packaged on a pallet for installing an outdoor surface with a linear design. Available in a trend-forward gray blends, Avant patio stones require little maintenance as they are made of durable long-lasting concrete which will not decay, attract pests, or distort over time. They also contain iron pigments which will not fade when introduced to UV exposure.     

For more Pavestone information, visit www.Pavestone.com 

