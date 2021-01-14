University Looks to Improve Concrete, Cement with Pryolyzed Ash

Technique by Rice University chemist James Tour produces turbostratic graphene flakes that can be added to substances like films of polyvinyl alcohol that better resist water in cement paste and concrete, increasing compressive strength.

January 14, 2021
Mike Williams
Rice University
Andrew Buchanan 1508867 Unsplash 5cd98e11518fe[1]
Andrew Buchanan/Unsplash

Pyrolyzed plastic ash is worthless, but perhaps not for long.

Rice University scientists have turned their attention to Joule heating of the material, a byproduct of plastic recycling processes. A strong jolt of energy flashes it into graphene.

The technique by the lab of Rice chemist James Tour produces turbostratic graphene flakes that can be directly added to other substances like films of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) that better resist water in packaging and cement paste and concrete, dramatically increasing their compressive strength.

The research appears in the journal Carbon.

Like the flash graphene process the lab introduced in 2019, pyrolyzed ash turns into turbostratic graphene. That has weak attractive interactions between the flakes, making it easier to mix them into solutions.

Last October, the Tour lab reported on a process to convert waste plastic into graphene. The new process is even more specific, turning plastic that is not recovered by recycling into a useful product.

“This work enhances the circular economy for plastics,” Tour said. “So much plastic waste is subject to pyrolysis in an effort to convert it back to monomers and oils. The monomers are used in repolymerization to make new plastics, and the oils are used in a variety of other applications.  But there is always a remaining 10% to 20% ash that’s valueless and is generally sent to landfills.

“Now we can convert that ash into flash graphene that can be used to enhance the strength of other plastics and construction materials,” he said.

Pyrolysis involves heating a material to break it down without burning it. The products of pyrolyzed, recycled plastic include energy-rich gases, fuel oils, waxes, naphtha and virgin monomers from which new plastic can be produced.

But the rest — an estimated 50,000 metric tons in the United States per year — is discarded.

“Recyclers do not turn large profits due to cheap oil prices, so only about 15% of all plastic gets recycled,” said Rice graduate student Kevin Wyss, lead author of the study. “I wanted to combat both of these problems.”

The researchers ran a pair of experiments to test the flashed ash, first mixing the resulting graphene with PVA, a biocompatible polymer being investigated for medical applications, fuel cell polymer electrolyte membranes and environmentally friendly packaging. It has been held back by the base material’s poor mechanical properties and vulnerability to water.

Adding as little as 0.1% of graphene increases the amount of strain the PVA composite can handle before failure by up to 30%, they reported. It also significantly improves the material’s resistance to water permeability.

In the second experiment, they observed significant increases in compressive strength by adding graphene from ash to Portland cement and concrete. Stronger concrete means less concrete needs to be used in structures and roads. That curtails energy use and cuts pollutants from its manufacture.

Co-authors of the study are Rice graduate students Jacob Beckham, Weiyin Chen and Prabhas Hundi and postdoctoral researcher Duy Xuan Luong, and Shivaranjan Raghuraman and Rouzbeh Shahsavari of C-Crete Technologies.

The National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Department of Energy supported the research.

Republished with permission.
Source: news.rice.edu/2021/01/13/flashing-plastic-ash-completes-recycling-2.

Related
The SDC collaborates across the concrete industry to address technical challenges within the industry and hosts forums for the introduction and nurturing of new technologies.
ACI Foundation's Strategic Development Council to Host Virtual Technology Forum
August 14, 2020
Andrew Buchanan 1508867 Unsplash
Graphene Additive Promising 40% More Strength Gets $1M Research Grant
May 13, 2019
From materials that generate their own energy to those that provide greater structural protection, the future of building is evolving.
18 New Building Materials That Could Revolutionize Construction
December 14, 2018
Architecture Black And White Concrete 188975
Graphene a "Game-Changer" in Making Building with Concrete Greener
April 24, 2018
Recommended
576778
CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
January 13, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Pm3
Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
January 7, 2021
Latest
Adobe Stock 269212483
Mission: Carbon Zero
The players driving sustainability and reducing carbon emissions within the cement and concrete industries.
December 21, 2020
Techlevel Wsf Underlayment Tlwsf50 T Wsf Cropped
CustomTech TechLevel WSF Fiber Reinforced Self-Leveling Underlayment for Wood Subfloors
December 18, 2020
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have used geometry-based structural optimization techniques to create human-scale structures out of concrete. The researchers will mimic evolution’s approach toward minimizing the use of material while maximizing its performance as part of their NSF “Future Manufacturing” project.
Spiders, Caterpillars, Dragonflies Inspire Construction Material Research
The National Science Foundation awarded grants to three universities to develop new technologies and materials to be used in biomanufacturing, cyber manufacturing and eco-manufacturing.
December 10, 2020
TigerLoc is an award-winning material that is used as a thermal break product at window and door openings within a concrete wall assembly.
TigerLoc Signs Exclusive Agreement with Nox-Crete
Nox-Crete and JK Thermal have partnered in an exclusive distribution agreement of the domestic TigerLoc products.
December 8, 2020
Tiger Loc Nox Crete Tiger Loc 1
TigerLoc
December 6, 2020
Adobe Stock 277977555
Lunar Construction & Lunar Concrete
Research papers suggest ideas on how to construct a permanent building on the moon.
November 25, 2020
The WEAV3D lattice offers flexibility and performance in the design, handling and placement of reinforcement that cannot be matched with traditional steel reinforcing.
Composite Tech for Polymer Concrete Product Reinforcement Approved
Oldcastle Infrastructure has approved the composite lattice material, WEAV3D, for reinforcement applications in polymer concrete and SMC composite products.
November 5, 2020
Rapid Strength Concrete Market Adobe Stock 87146790
Rapid Strength Concrete Market Analysis
Analysis of the global rapid strength concrete market shows steady growth of 8.3% during 2020-2026
November 2, 2020
A batch of NITROcrete in action.
NITROcrete Welcomes William Sandbrook and Kevin Foti to its Board of Directors
Sandbrook and Foti accepted appointments in October 2020. Combined, they bring over a century of industry knowledge and experience to advise NITROcrete's rapid expansion.
October 29, 2020
Geofoam placed during the rebuilt of the CDOT US 36 highway collapse in 2019.
The Role of Geofoam in the Evolution of the Modern Construction Industry
The use of EPS geofoams, has emerged as a key trend contributing to more sustainability and efficiency in the construction world.
October 22, 2020
Polymer Modified Structural Repair 5881070ae08f8
QUIKRETE Polymer Modified Structural Repair
January 19, 2017
Table 1
Concrete Slump Should Not Be Specified
The concrete producer and contractor should determine slump requirements.
March 14, 2017
In order to achieve the desired polished concrete finish on this lobby floor, Concrete Flooring Solutions used CTS Cement Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling product to bring an overpoured floor back to its specified recessed depth.
Self-Leveling Topping Corrects Concrete Floor Overpour on Polishing Job
CTS Cement's Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling topping helped a contractor bring an overpoured concrete floor back to specification in order to achieve the desired polished-concrete surface
April 18, 2012
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Lh Master S Rgb
LafargeHolcim Proposes New Board Members
Two new members will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020.
April 27, 2020
Hendricks Gateway Park required a stormwater management system featuring concrete components from Rinker Materials so commercial truck traffic can safely enter and leave the industrial campus.
Rinker Materials Helps Construct Stormwater Management System at Major Industrial Park
Hendricks Gateway Park required a stormwater management system featuring concrete components from Rinker Materials so commercial truck traffic can safely enter and leave the industrial campus.
April 16, 2020
American Shotcrete Association (ASA)
CROM LLC Achieved ASA Qualified Shotcrete Contractor – Advanced Wet-Mix
CROM LLC joins American Concrete Restorations, Inc (Advanced Wet-Mix), Coastal Gunite Construction Company (Advanced Dry-Mix) and Dees-Hennessey, Inc (Advanced Wet-Mix) as the latest addition to ASA’s Qualified Shotcrete Contractors.
April 15, 2020
Circa
Raising the Circa Resort & Casino
Luxury Las Vegas resort rises using several formwork solutions to conquer complex design.
March 18, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5d9c9d696ba90
[PODCAST] Bekaert Shares the Advantages of Fiber Reinforced Concrete
Fiber reinforced concrete requires less labor and saves material.
November 25, 2019
Aci Logo
American Concrete Institute Reveals Winners of 2019 Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites Student Competition
Students had to design, construct and test a concrete structure reinforced with fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) to achieve the optimal load-to-cost ratio
October 31, 2019
Gcp Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Technology Solutions
GCP Applied Technologies' concrete technologies help producers optimize operational efficiency, materials management and sustainability
October 3, 2019
Pri Downtown Nashville Utility Lines Red Coloration Flowable Concrete 20190311 0271
Cemen Tech Announces New Utility Package at ICUEE 2019
Cemen Tech has unveiled an all-new Utility Package for its volumetric concrete mixers at ICUEE 2019.
October 2, 2019
Chem Patch Bag
ChemPatch Rapid Setting Works as Multi-Functional Repair Mortar
The versatile single component cementitious mortar can be used for various repairs to concrete substrates.
May 21, 2019
Maxresdefault 5a7c6db12ed04
[VIDEO] Sakrete Repairing Concrete Steps Video Tutorial
This easy Sakrete video tutorial shows how to repair concrete steps and porch using Sakrete Top’N Bound Repair to fix cracks
February 9, 2018