Placing demonstrations from its companies front and center of its World of Concrete showing, The QUIKRETE Companies have announced the schedule of booth presentations and events. You'll be able to find QUIKRETE's booth at N2605 and N2619, June 8-10 in Las Vegas.

Demonstrations

QUIKRETE Rapid Road Repair – CA

This innovative formula utilizes calcium aluminide to extend working time and gains strength rapidly to benefit contractors and their time on the job. After only three hours it’s possible to drive on our Rapid Road Repair – CA

Demonstration of this product at The QUIKRETE Companies booth will occur at

June 8 – 9:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

June 9 – 1:00 p.m.

June 10 – 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

QUIKRETE Polymer Modified Structural Repair

This product was originally designed to be used for vertical and horizontal repairs but has been further improved to be suitable for overhead repairs. While still being a universal, commercial grade solution to patching just about anything it also compensates for shrinkage, so the patch won’t crack.

Demonstration of this product at The QUIKRETE Companies booth will occur at

June 8 – 10:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

June 9 – 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

June 10 – 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

TechLevel™ WSF Fiber Reinforced Self-Leveling Underlayment for Wood Subfloors

TechLevel WSF SLU is a high flow, fiber reinforced calcium aluminate cement based, self-leveling underlayment that eliminates the need for reinforcing lath over plywood and OSB subfloors. Utilizing Low Prep Technology, TechLevel WSF does not require mechanical prep for suitable substrates, and it produces a smooth, level substrate ready for the installation of all floor coverings.

Demonstration of this product at The QUIKRETE Companies booth will occur at

June 8 – 9:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

June 9 – 1:00 p.m.

June 10 – 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

QUIKRETE Countertop Mix

This high strength (5,000 PSI) is not just for countertops but a highly versatile product perfect for any project that calls for moldable concrete. Available in gray or off-white the formulation prevents voids on corners, eliminates the need for vibration and avoids shrinkage. Finally, the finished product can be ready faster than competitors as the mold can be stripped in 18 hours.

Demonstration of this product at The QUIKRETE Companies booth will occur at

June 8 – 11:45 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

June 9 – 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

June 10 – 9:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

New Product Line

Best Block Large Format Masonry (LFM) is masonry on a grand scale. The new product line, which will be demonstrated in partnership with Construction Robotics MULE at the show, offers both structural CMU and architectural face textures in a variety of oversized shape sizes and special cuts – delivering a striking aesthetic that retains the performance characteristics, and advantageous pricing of traditional masonry.

SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500

Always highly anticipated, 2021 marks the 19th year of the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500. With the goal of recognizing the World’s Best Bricklayer this highly visual event brings important attention to the masonry trade as a career for younger generations and workers who are transitioning. Three-time returning champ (and current world champ) Fred Campbell will be defending his title and competing for over $125,000 in cash and prizes. This is an event not to be missed.

Don't Miss Podcast Updates

Join the crew as QUIKRETE launches its new Rinker Materials Pipe(pod)cast with its inaugural broadcasts from World of Concrete June 8. Don’t miss this informative and entertaining opportunity to listen in person or tune in on LinkedIn or YouTube. The Rinker team will discuss thought-provoking topics with prominent guests in the civil engineering infrastructure industry. A great listen, and opportunity for interaction with industry leaders, for agencies, designers, and contractors.