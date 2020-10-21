Saving Contractors 100s of Hours with OEM, ERP and Project Operations / SaaS Software Integration

October 21, 2020
Tenna
Tenna
Tenna expanded Integration functionality that connects their equipment management platform with various external leading construction software products, platforms and systems. This includes inbound data integrations with widely recognized OEMs in accordance with ISO 15143-3 (AEMP 1.2 and 2.0) telematics standards, and other data integrations with construction SaaS platforms including estimating systems and market-leading ERP and project operations platforms to allow contractors to optimize and share their equipment data across their multiple business systems. Contractors integrating Tenna with other key business software systems benefit from more accurate and reliable data, gained efficiencies by reducing redundancy and manual entry of information, and improved communications across the business.

"At Tenna, we're very conscious of how we want things to flow and how we can make our tools and systems work for our contractor customers," says Austin Conti, Co-Founder and CEO of Tenna. "Integrating disparate systems and software into one simple, powerful platform is something we wanted for ourselves and we know is of great value to our clients. The potential number of hours saved for a single contractor by integrating their data from Tenna to other systems is in the thousands."

Current outbound integrations, where Tenna's data can be shared with other business platforms, are presently facilitated through Tenna's partnership with Procore as well as B2W.

"Integrating Procore and the Tenna platform is another example of innovation within the construction industry that is meant to make the lives of construction professionals easier," said Kris Lengieza, Senior Director, Business Development at Procore. "This integration enhances collaboration between project stakeholders and gives greater visibility into equipment usage and productivity."

These construction systems and Tenna complement one another and bring value to the contractor by centralizing key operational data and workflows and providing one comprehensive construction tool. Additional partnerships are continuing to develop.

"Procore is the backbone of our business intelligence initiatives. The addition of Tenna's suite of telematics data and construction fleet contextual processing, will open up significant opportunities for Faber to improve fleet efficiencies and blend metrics across one company wide platform," says Luke Kotovic, Maintenance Manager at Faber Construction.

Inbound AEMP integrations currently include OEMs such as Caterpillar, John Deere, Komatsu and Volvo with additional partnerships developing. It's typical for contractors to own equipment from different manufacturers, who often support their own telematics tracking capabilities. Tenna's inbound integrations allow the flow of telematic data from the third-party OEM system into Tenna, so contractors can efficiently see and manage data for their entire fleet on one single platform.

"The [OEM] integration is awesome because we already had telematics on about 70 pieces of equipment… In under 5 minutes, I was able to set up all of these assets and have the information pull into Tenna successfully. The best part is now our company has one filtered dashboard that all my users can go to. This is great for our users who are not super tech-savvy. Having multiple data sources filter onto One Platform makes it such an incredible tool because now I can train my team on one tool. They are familiar with one tool. They can master one tool. It's so much easier to go to one interface and have everything you need at your fingertips," says Pat L'Heureux, P.E., Project Manager at Severino Trucking and 5-year Tenna power user.

Tenna goes beyond tracking, providing seamless integration on the construction platform that is revolutionizing equipment fleet operations. For more information on the products and features backed by over 100 years of construction experience, visit www.tenna.com.

