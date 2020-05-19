The city of Dublin, Ohio recently completed construction of a unique pedestrian bridge. The opening was set for mid-March, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now available to the public. People are asked to social distance, not touch the handrails and avoid the bridge if it seems busy.

Called the Dublin Link, the bridge is the longest sing span, single tower S-shaped suspension bridge in the world, according to the city.

According to the city, the bridge is 760 ft. in length by 14 ft. wide. The bridge deck is “S” shaped with a radius of 500 ft. and is anchored into the earth at the embankments. Four 65 ft. approach spans lead to a 500 ft. long suspension span. The deck passes through the “keyhole” of the main tower which is 169 ft. tall.

Read more about the bridge at the city's website, here. Watch the time-lapse video of the bridge's construction below.

Fun facts

Main tower height of 169 ft., compared to Ohio State University (OSU) Stadium press box (183 ft. tall)

Suspension span of 500 ft. long – nearly two football fields

Total deck length – 760 ft. long

860,000 pounds (430 tons) of structural steel – weight of a loaded 747 airplane or 355 OSU victory bells

350,000 pounds (175 tons) of reinforcing steel – weight of 100 mid-size cars or 145 OSU victory bells (2,420 pounds)

1,600 cy of concrete – amount of concrete to build 32 new single family houses (foundations and driveway – 50 cy per house)

Two suspension cables (120 mm diameter) – tensile force in cable of 3,250,000 lbs. each – this force is the weight of 500 adult African Bush Elephants (6.5 tons each)(since zoo is nearby)

Structural Steel was fabricated in Tampa, Florida

Main and Hanger suspension cables were fabricated in Milano, Italy

Cables were tested in Braunschweig and Bochum Germany



