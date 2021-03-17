World of Concrete 2021 to Move Ahead in June in Las Vegas

Informa Markets received approval from the state of Nevada to move forward with its 2021 in-person event.

March 17, 2021
Becky Schultz
World Of Concrete Logo

The in-person edition of World of Concrete 2021 will move ahead as planned, taking place from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Informa Markets, the show organizers, received approval from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry to host the event as planned.

Last September, show organizers announced they had made the proactive decision to reschedule World of Concrete 2021 from January to June due to concerns related to the pandemic. The show was set at that time for the June time frame, but was contingent upon the city's reopening.

Following Governor Steve Sisolak’s address on March 12 announcing the Las Vegas reopening plan, Informa Markets worked with the Las Vegas Convention Center to submit a health and safety plan to the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. The proposal outlined specific operational protocols and communication strategies, including enhanced cleaning, personal hygiene stations, increased air filtration, physical distancing and more. The plan is largely based on the framework of Informa AllSecure, a set of rigorous health and safety measures to prioritize guest safety at trade events, including mandatory face masks and temperature checks for all participants. 

“We are thrilled to return to the show floor and confident in our evidenced ability to execute a safe event under Informa AllSecure with strong commercial outcomes for our customers,” said Jackie James, group director for World of Concrete. “The Nevada Department of Business and Industry has taken a dutiful and cautious approach to re-opening, and we are honored to be one of the first large-scale events to set the industry standard for safe and successful economic recovery.”

Informa Markets surveyed past attendees via a third-party provider to ensure the decision to hold World of Concrete is a community-driven one. Of those who responded, 80% indicated they were likely to attend in June and 97% viewed the decision as favorable to the industry.

“Not only are these platforms vital for the markets they serve, but the economic impact of holding World of Concrete is tremendous for Las Vegas,” stated Kevin Thornton, VP of Operations at Informa Markets. “Conventions bring an estimated $11 billion annually to Las Vegas, and those like World of Concrete create thousands of jobs supporting local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and entertainment, among others.” 

Attendee Registration for World of Concrete will open in late March, followed by Exhibitor Registration in April. Visit the WOC website for all of the latest news & updates on the show.

Information provied by Informa Markets and edited by Becky Schultz.

