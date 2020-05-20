Compass Datacenters announced its data centers will be built with concrete using CarbonCure technology.
Developed by Nova Scotia-based CarbonCure Technologies, the procedure injects re-captured industrial CO2 into the concrete manufacturing process, reducing the volume of cement required in the mixing of concrete while also permanently removing CO2 from the atmosphere.
"Our data centers use concrete in many areas, from foundations and sidewalks to pre-cast walls and roofing," says Nancy Novak, Compass chief innovation officer. "We estimate using CarbonCure will reduce our CO2 footprint by an average of 1,800 tons per campus. That's the equivalent CO2 sequestered by 2,100 acres of forest or driving a car 4 million miles. Our research and development investments are unique to the data center provider space but continually pay off with a lower-cost, faster-to-build, high-quality product."
"Compass views sustainability from a holistic perspective, including construction and operations. By using CarbonCure technology in our concrete, we minimize our environmental impact without sacrificing quality," says Adil Attlassy, Compass chief technology officer. "Compass is helping the data center industry reduce its environmental impact with a holistic lens, supporting stewardship of our environment from construction through operations."
"Cement is a major component of concrete and its production accounts for 7% of global CO2 generated, making it one of the largest contributors to carbon from the built environment. CarbonCure is pursuing a mission alongside many of the world's leading concrete producers to eliminate 500 megatonnes of CO2 emissions from concrete production annually," says Rob Niven, CarbonCure Technology's founder and CEO. "We are excited to be partnering with forward-thinking companies like Compass Datacenters to reduce the embodied carbon footprint of the built environment by making construction in the data center industry more sustainable."