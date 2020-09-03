Makinex Wins Most Innovative Product 2020 Award at World of Concrete

The Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator has been named the “Most Innovative Product of 2020” by Hanley Wood. The MIP award is part of the annual World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 23kW Generator was chosen as the top product within the category of general construction tools and equipment.

Makinex’s newest generator, the dual-phase 23kW 480V, brings the most power yet to their portable generator range. The unique alternator configuration powers 120V and 480V simultaneously with no loss on either circuit. It can take 23kW from the three-phase and 3kW from the single-phase at the same time without affecting each other (no power or frequency dips). The power is generated in a single alternator but from separate auxiliary copper windings.

The generator is only 36 in. x 25 in. x 36 in., making it the smallest dual-phase 23kw 480V generator on the market.

This award will be Makinex’s third product winning this prestigious award over the past five years.