Makinex Wins Most Innovative Product 2020 Award at World of Concrete

The Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator has been named the “Most Innovative Product of 2020” by Hanley Wood.

September 3, 2020
Makinex Construction Products
Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator.
Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator.
Makinex
Makinex

The Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator has been named the “Most Innovative Product of 2020” by Hanley Wood. The MIP award is part of the annual World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 23kW Generator was chosen as the top product within the category of general construction tools and equipment.

Makinex’s newest generator, the dual-phase 23kW 480V, brings the most power yet to their portable generator range. The unique alternator configuration powers 120V and 480V simultaneously with no loss on either circuit. It can take 23kW from the three-phase and 3kW from the single-phase at the same time without affecting each other (no power or frequency dips). The power is generated in a single alternator but from separate auxiliary copper windings.

The generator is only 36 in. x 25 in. x 36 in., making it the smallest dual-phase 23kw 480V generator on the market.

This award will be Makinex’s third product winning this prestigious award over the past five years. 

Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
App for Calculating Synthetic Macro-Fiber Dosage Has Improved Functionality
Sponsored
App for Calculating Synthetic Macro-Fiber Dosage Has Improved Functionality
GCP has released a new version of its app that calculates dosage rates for STRUX® 90/40 macro synthetic fibers. The app helps customers determine the right amount of fibers needed for each project, resulting in saved time.
September 1, 2020
Latest
A pervious concrete pavement placement works like an assembly line, says Dale Fisher, with crew members working the ready-mixed truck&apos;s chute, members working the screed, and others following with finishing tools.
Pervious Concrete: How to Properly Place and Cure
Unlike traditional concrete which looks for a smooth, finished surface, pervious concrete contractors strive for compaction, aggregate interlock and a porous surface with a three-step process
August 28, 2009
Avoid honeycombing by using appropriate concrete mixtures with sufficient workability, proper placement and consolidation techniques.
Tips to Minimize Concrete Consolidation Issues with Forming Projects
Avoid repair costs and aesthetic disputes in concrete forming projects by minimizing consolidation-related surface blemishes.
June 25, 2012
Polymer Modified Structural Repair 5881070ae08f8
QUIKRETE Polymer Modified Structural Repair
January 19, 2017
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US.
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US
The Makinex Floor Stripper is a heavy-duty industrial floor stripper designed to remove materials such as vinyl and glued carpet.
September 3, 2020
Aquajet Ecosilence 3.0.
Aquajet Ecosilence 3.0
The Ecosilence 3.0 reduces noise and allows for a more compact jobsite, while enhancing environmental stewardship and lowering overall operating costs.
September 3, 2020
Brokk Planer Attachment
Brokk Planer Attachment
The BCP Planer Attachment is for controlled material removal on walls, floors and ceilings for cleaning, renovation and restoration applications.
September 3, 2020
Cnt 234 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Starts Dropped Again in July
New Dodge Data numbers reflect a number of impediments that have materialized for construction in the past few months that are likely to last for some time; plus more construction news on the Sept. 3, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
September 3, 2020
The Moscone Center improvements, specifically with regard to the polished concrete scope, in San Francisco, California is a lesson to specifications that don&rsquo;t always meet owner expectations and how a great general contractor, great architect, and an experienced concrete subcontractor can communicate and come together to drive the project in a successful direction for all parties.
The Gestation of a Polished Concrete Project
The Moscone Center improvements, specifically to the polished concrete scope, is a lesson to specifications that don’t always meet expectations but how communication between parties can drive the project in a successful direction for all parties.
December 7, 2017
Continuing to go the easy route bidding any project against any competition at any price to any customer won&rsquo;t improve your bottom-line.
Make the Right Construction Bids and Make More Money
Bidding more work, at low price, is never the answer to growing a successful construction business and making money.
September 2, 2020
Table 1
Concrete Slump Should Not Be Specified
The concrete producer and contractor should determine slump requirements.
March 14, 2017
Binding agent spreaders mounted on a carrier vehicle, such as the Streumaster SW 318 MC, are ideal for precisely spreading binding agents over large areas in both off-road and on-road applications.
Streumaster Announces New Binding Agent Spreaders
Streumaster has added new models to its MC and TC binding agent spreader series, which have several new features.
September 1, 2020
Trimble Earthworks Grade Control version 2.0 features Horizontal Steering Control, which automatically controls the machine to follow any horizontal alignment.
10 Technologies Improving All Aspects of Construction
Emerging technologies are enabling operators to more precisely survey and plan the elements of a construction project, perform various construction tasks, and develop and maintain a vital database of construction fleet data.
September 1, 2020
App for Calculating Synthetic Macro-Fiber Dosage Has Improved Functionality
Sponsored
App for Calculating Synthetic Macro-Fiber Dosage Has Improved Functionality
GCP has released a new version of its app that calculates dosage rates for STRUX® 90/40 macro synthetic fibers. The app helps customers determine the right amount of fibers needed for each project, resulting in saved time.
September 1, 2020
Self-leveling resurfacer can repair uneven or worn interior floors.
Repair or Replace?
How to decide whether to repair or replace your concrete
May 18, 2012
Scaling, above, and premature surface wear typically occur when contractors mix bleedwater into the surface or trap bleedwater and air directly beneath the surface.
Avoid Surface Defects on Exterior Slabs
The proper finishing techniques will help you avoid defects like premature wear, scaling, mortar flaking and plastic-shrinkage cracking.
April 21, 2011
The eSUB field-to-office collaboration platform enables field supervisors to easily document job site activity and share the information in real-time.
eSUB Construction Software Releases New Project Summary Dashboards
The new Project Summary Dashboards provide information about a project’s risk and profit on one screen.
August 26, 2020
From creating and transporting concrete to eventually receiving leftover concrete, there are opportunities to help ready-mix producers improve efficiency and reduce material waste, thus reducing costs.
How to Reduce the Cost of Concrete Production
The National Ready Mix Concrete Association (NRMCA) estimates 3-5% of ready-mix concrete deliveries in the U.S. are rejected at the job site for various reasons, such as not meeting specifications. Another occurrence is a project simply has leftover ready
August 26, 2020
Tcbf S4 Base Image
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Getting the Most Out of Machine Features Part 2
How do contractors stay on top of the ever changing improvements and updates to construction equipment?
August 26, 2020
Honda EG2800i Generator.
Honda Expands CO-MINDER Availability to More Generators
EG2800i, EB2800i and EB6500 models join growing list of Honda generators designed standard with CO-MINDER technology.
August 20, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Why Your Construction Business Needs to Compete Online and How to Do It
In this Digging Deeper podcast Gearflow offers tips on online marketing for your business.
August 24, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces the MAX-Series loaders.
ASV Introduces MAX-Series Loaders
The machines are named for providing maximum comfort, control, performance, speed and productivity to provide maximum ROI.
August 20, 2020
Metabo&rsquo;s High Powered Masonry Chaser.
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser easily cut channels into concrete, brick, block.
August 20, 2020
CONFAST split drive anchor
Concrete Fastening Systems Introduces Confast Split Drive Anchors
The CONFAST split drive anchor brand offers a wide range of lengths to assist in selecting the most effective fastener for each specific application.
August 22, 2020
Ultra-high performance concrete is in increasing demand.
Steelike Receives $2 Million Dollar Funding Round for Ultra-High Performance Concrete
Investment comes as the company’s Ultra-High Performance Concrete (Steelike UHPC) is successfully used to connect precast deck panels for an accelerated bridge deck replacement project.
August 18, 2020