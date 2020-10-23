11 Concrete Contractors Received 2020's ASCC Safety Awards

The W. Burr Bennett Awards for Safety Excellence, Outstanding Safety Achievement Awards, and outstanding fleet safety records were recognized by the Safety & Risk Management Council (SRMC) during the ASCC Annual Conference, Sept. 23, 2020.

October 23, 2020
American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC)
Concrete contractors with exemplary safety records for 2019 were recognized by the Safety & Risk Management Council (SRMC) of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, Mo., at the association’s Annual Conference on September 23.

The W. Burr Bennett Awards for Safety Excellence

W. Burr Bennett Awards for Safety Excellence were given to specialty contractor Wayne Brothers, Inc., Davidson, NC, and general contractor Donley’s Inc., Cleveland, OH. These awards are presented in partnership with CNA, Chicago, to contractors that place the highest priority on safety. Entries are judged on three years of safety performance indicators, values and trends; a self-assessment checklist of company safety practices; and detailed descriptions of safety plans and culture.

Additional awards based on the incident rate for 2019 were presented to general and specialty contractors in four categories. 41 contractors received awards for zero lost time due to accidents, and 28 contractors were recognized for having lowered their incident rate from the previous year. 58 contractors received certificates for achieving an incident rate below the national average.

The Outstanding Safety Achievement Awards

General contractors receiving the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award for the lowest incident rate were:

  • Sundt Construction, Inc., Tempe, AZ (over 650,000 work hours);
  • Donley’s Inc., Cleveland, OH (160,000 – 650,000 work hours) and
  • Quesenberry’s Inc., Big Stone Gap, VA (less than 160,000 work hours).

Specialty contractors receiving the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award were:

  • TAS Commercial Concrete Systems, Houston, TX (over 400,000 work hours);
  • PROCON Inc., Rocky Mount, VA (90,000 – 399,999 work hours); and
  • Albanelli Cement Constructors, Inc., Livonia, MI (90,000 or less work hours).

Outstanding Fleet Safety Records

Three companies were recognized for outstanding fleet safety records:

  • Christman Constructors, Lansing, MI, 254,000 miles with zero accidents;
  • Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA, 950,000 miles with zero accidents; and
  • Martin Concrete Construction, Kennesaw, GA, 1 ,998,000 miles with zero accidents.

The ASCC Safety & Risk Management Council educates contractors on all aspects of safety relating to concrete contracting and insurance matters. The Council also provides oversight on safety publications and events. 

