MEWP Virtual Reality Simulator Reduces Safety Concerns Before UK's Largest Environmental Project

Serious Labs and Align JV provide a mobile elevating work platform operator training simulator to improve training, safety and efficiency for the UK’s largest environmental project, the HS2 Rail Line — designed to align with a low carbon transport future.

February 10, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Serious Labs
Hs2 200114 Birmingham Curzon Street Station View 19 1122x624
HS2

Virtual reality systems, an up-and-coming industry, is developing a high-tech wave of the future. Even in today’s environment, virtual reality (VR) is reducing risks and incidents for construction jobsites globally even before production begins.

Serious Labs, a Canadian technology company, is ahead of the curve  designing simulations for mobile elevating work equipment (MEWP). The technology utilizes motion-based integration to mimic the same physics present on actual equipment without the risk associated with operating the machinery.

Currently, Serious Labs is partnering with Align JV to create a successful VR heavy equipment simulator for the UK’s largest environmental project, the HS2 Rail Line. The high-speed rail line is designed to align with a low carbon transport future, a plan that balances the optimal rail capacity and the direction of clean energy.

Benefits of the high-speed rail line

Production of the rail line will be comprised of 25 stations, spanning across London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. The creation of the track leaves opportunity for 500,000 extra jobs and 90,000 home builds near the network stations.

The purpose of the rail line is to connect 30 million people by improving the link between the UK’s North and Midlands, as well as Scotland. While providing the means to connect people around the area, HS2 contributes to freeing up space for commuter and freight services, relieving overcrowding on roadways.


In addition, the HS2 will significantly reduce carbon emissions for the UK. According to the project planners, the rail line will emit 17 times less carbon than the equivalent domestic flight and seven times less than the equivalent car journey — becoming twice more efficient than the current railways.

Mark Thurston, CEO of HS2 Ltd, said, “Our ambition at HS2 is to design and build the most sustainable high-speed railway in the world, so that we can play our part in helping the UK to tackle climate change, improve air quality and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“But it is just as important for us at HS2 that we protect the natural environment and leave behind richer, more diverse and better-connected landscapes and wildlife habitats. We have some of the UK’s most experienced and leading ecological consultants working with us on what is the biggest environment project in Britain.”

HS2 rail line production

The entire production of the HS2 Rail Line will include three phases. Phase 1 will include the construction of more than 300 bridges and 70 viaducts. The main site, in Maple Cross, Greater England, features a 3.37-kilometer viaduct, 16.04-kilometer twin-bored tunnel and five vent shafts.

Phase 1 will connect London and Birmingham, consisting of 140 miles of track, 32 miles of tunnels and 10 miles of viaducts. The next phase, Phase 2a will link the West Midlands and Cheshire, providing high-speed services to travelers.

The last phase, Phase 2b, will branch out connecting Cheshire to Manchester, and to Leeds. At the completion of the project, services will reach Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Preston and Wigan.

In order to complete the entire project, 22,000 workers will be employed to work on the rail line. However, according to Serious Labs International Account Director Darren Verschuren, many of the employees will have limited experience in operating a MEWP.

To combat the problem, Serious Labs offers an engaging, cost effective and safe solution that provides an environment for operators to learn and refresh their knowledge of safe operating procedures through the access to a MEWP VR Simulator.

“From initial conversations with the team at Align JV, it was clear they were looking at using innovation and the latest technology to enhance the safety of all aspects of the working environment,” said Verschuren. “Not only is simulator training engaging, cost-effective and safe, it provides trainees with better capabilities, while decreasing the potential for accidents and fatalities — something which is better for everyone.”

Serious Labs MEWP VR Simulator Operator Training Program

Serious Labs’ MEWP VR Simulators provide an environment where participants can navigate a MEWP through realistic situations.

The training program consists of a 30-minute initial assessment that digitally analyzes the skills, attitude, training and experience of the participants, while highlighting areas that could be improved for optimal safety performance.

Throughout the course of the HS2 Rail Line expedition, operators will find themselves in difficult working situations. For instance, while tunneling, workers could be involved in overhead obstruction — one of the greatest causes of accidents and fatalities while operating MEWPS.

Recently, on Nov. 23, 2020, a worker was caught in between the guardrail of a boom lift and the roofing structure. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to life-threatening injuries.

“The only way to safely train for this type of scenario is through VR simulation,” said Verschuren.  

During the project, the employees will be re-evaluated in intervals to continuously evaluate their skills. This plan of action aims to ensure jobsite safety while improving their knowledge and MEWP operating skills along the way.

If there are any gaps in training protocol, Serious Labs will implement remediation courses that tailors to the area of improvement. The entire program focuses on the fundamentals, advanced skills and specific high-risk scenarios.

The experience is hands-on and mimics the feeling of operating actual equipment — a process that is beneficial for first-time operators. By implementing the VR Simulator, operators no longer have to use actual equipment during the learning stages, preventing injuries from inexperience. 

Related
Vr Sim Operator 1 11 21
Virtual Reality: A ‘Just-In-Time' Technology for a COVID World
January 18, 2021
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Jim Colvin
January 11, 2021
Precise room-scale tracking in VR enables the physical exploration and interaction of architectural designs in a virtual space.
Virtual Reality Brings Innovation, Efficiency to Construction
October 8, 2020
Can virtual reality safety training improve construction safety and safety training retention?
Can Virtual Reality Make Construction Safer?
April 26, 2018
Recommended
Court Fees I Stock 000000562013 Medium
Are Liquidated Damages Always Enforceable?
Liquidated damages can often be defeated if it can be shown that the one being assessed these damages was not the sole cause of the delay.
February 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 292491572
Could Impeachment Delay Infrastructure Bill?
Congress may push an infrastructure financing bill into the second quarter as other priorities could impede on Biden's 100-day plan.
February 9, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Latest
Giatec Ml381 Reduced 5f60c2f75ff2c[1]
The Role Wireless Concrete Sensors Can Play During the Pandemic
Using IoT-based concrete testing sensors can keep construction workers safe, encourage remote work on jobsites, and position construction companies well for recovery.
December 18, 2020
Verizon Dashcam
Verizon Connect Integrated Video Driver-facing Dashcam
Driver-facing dashcam captures the in-cab driver perspective to promote safety, mitigate risk and improve driver behavior.
October 29, 2020
Digital Codes Premium Complete Online Codes and Standards Database
October 23, 2020
Zone Pro On Geotab R avs zp xx Web Zdbi
Zone Defense ZonePro ADAS AI-based Virtual Coach
System provides drivers with real-time voice prompts to improve driver behavior in real-time.
October 14, 2020
The Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs 25 lbs. and generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
Vacuum Lifting Can Protect Workers From Silica Dust
Silica dust has been recognized for decades as an occupational health concern. In March 2016, OSHA announced a final rule pertaining to silica exposure regulations. Enforcement for employers covered by the construction standard began in September 2017.
October 9, 2020
While the devices can help us a lot, they’re leading to some very unfortunate unintended consequences. For example, 40% of commercial driving accidents are being caused by device distraction.
Utilize Technology to Keep Drivers Safe
Telematics, video and communication apps can help ensure safety of drivers for your construction fleet.
October 8, 2020
Office Tele Remote
Office TeleREMOTE for SmartROC DTH Drill Rigs
Epiroc's Office TeleREMOTE enables the operator to access and run multiple rigs from a control center located inside an office.
October 1, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Customizable Software Platform Mitigates Distracted Driving
Truce Software offers fleet intelligence to increase driver safety and reduce distracted workers.
September 30, 2020
Best Line Light Tower
What Light Tower is Best for Your Jobsite?
Light towers offer enhanced levels of durability and value due to the multitude of options that are now available. Best Line Equipment says there's no need to compromise by settling for a one-size-fits-all solution.
September 16, 2020
When selecting a jobsite solution, choose a cloud-based system that is easy to use, includes multi-site dashboards and is feature rich. This will ensure a higher level of user adoption, additional cameras can be added at any time and any software updates and new features are pushed to your system automatically.
Camera Technology Elevates Security, Safety and Jobsite Performance
Advances in technology make jobsite camera technology much more than a theft deterrent.
August 4, 2020
eCompliance Offers Revamped Field iD 4.0 with Three Months Free with Sign-Up
The recently upgraded Field iD on mobile product features revamped user interface and technology for faster start times and load times
June 15, 2020
BuildCenter lets construction companies do on-site health-screening and contact-tracing for COVID-19.
California Construction Company Offers Free App to Control Coronavirus Risk
BuildCenter, a software spinoff from COBE Construction Inc., is offering a free health screening tool and attendance log.
May 21, 2020
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate® Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer. The multi-tank design enables contractors to haul diesel fuel without the need for CDL hazmat certification — helping them stay DOT-compliant while saving on equipment and driver costs.
New American Eagle Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer Eliminates Need for CDL Hazmat Certification
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate® Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer.
March 10, 2020
Verizon Connect Integrated Video
Verizon Connect Integrated Video
Road facing dashcam uses AI and Machine Learning to help categorize harsh driving events
December 30, 2019
Brigade Backeye360 Monitor 550px
Brigade Electronics Backeye360
Intelligent onboard camera system assists low-speed maneuvering by providing the driver with a complete 360° view of the vehicle in real time
October 22, 2019
Jlg Sky Sense
JLG SkySense Enhanced Detection System
SkySense uses strategically placed object detection sensors and innovative ultrasonic technology to heighten equipment operators' awareness of the immediate surroundings
September 17, 2019
Jlg App
New Accessories Boost MEWP Safety
Technology and the access industry continue to grow together, highlighted this year with the launch of new devices to assist operators and owners of MEWPs.
August 12, 2019
[SPONSORED] Smart Work Zones Minimize Fatalities and Injuries for Everyone's Benefit
Smart work zone systems are designed to predict travel time, delay or speed in a work zone on a real-time basis. These systems are intended to enhance safety for motorists and workers.
August 7, 2019
Sy Klone
[SPONSORED] Breathing Clean Air Is Crucial in Enclosed Cabs
Workers who breathe in toxic particles are at an increased risk of respiratory ailments including lung cancer and other related diseases that can lead to disability and death.
August 7, 2019
Bobcat Safety
[SPONSORED] Incorporating Safety on the Jobsite
A safety culture starts with management and operational staff members who treat safety and health as an investment, not a cost, and who value as well as demonstrate model behaviors.
August 7, 2019
Capture
[VIDEO] Six Benefits to Bundling ELD & Telematic Solutions
May 20, 2019
Digital ProViu 360 camera system can give the driver a bird’s eye view of his machine. The next step is to equip the system to warn of potential collisions.
Continental Digital ProViu 360 Camera System
Digital generation of the ProViu 360 camera system increases driver comfort and safety in construction and mining vehicles
April 10, 2019
Preco Side Defender Vru Image
PRECO Electronics PreView Side Defender II
March 14, 2019