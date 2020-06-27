Silvi Group Improves Safety with Video

SmartDrive Systems, a video-based safety and transportation intelligence company, announced that The Silvi Group has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program across its fleet. 

Silvi Group leadership selected the SmartDrive system after evaluating two other safety programs and based on SmartDrive’s integrated safety training program — including the fully managed service and proactive coaching workflows.  

“The SmartDrive program far exceeded every other option available and our strategic investment was recouped within the first six months,” says Tim Kurz, senior vice president, The Silvi Group. “A truly driver-centric program, SmartDrive doesn’t simply provide videos, but supports us with a comprehensive program that allows us to coach our drivers, ultimately reducing collisions and injuries, and significantly improving our fleet risk profile.” 

The Silvi Group is one of the most progressive construction material suppliers in the country. The fully integrated operation across divisions — Silvi Concrete, Riverside Cement, Gibraltar Stone and Sahara Sand — provides an abundant supply of stone, sand and cement. As a result, the company produces high-quality concrete that is uniform and consistent from truck to truck, and from year to year.  

Up to Eight Cameras Around the Vehicle

The Silvi Group deployed SmartDrive 360 with Extended Recording across its fleet. SmartDrive 360 allows the company to deploy up to eight cameras around the vehicle, enabling a comprehensive view to risk. This, coupled with Extended Recording, delivers insight to the most frequent causes of collisions — such as U-turns, backing, unintended lane changes, roll-overs and close following, as well as low-impact incidents that may not trigger recording, but often cause damage to construction fleet vehicles.  

“These two components of the program help us to understand what happened after the fact — no matter if the incident occurred in front of, behind or around the vehicle,” says Kurz. “Within minutes I can get the video on my phone and know exactly what happened.” 

Because of the demonstrated benefits, The Silvi Group has integrated the SmartDrive Safety Score into its incentive program — both for drivers and coaches. Scores are tracked by driver and location on a weekly basis and play an important part in the company’s financial reward program. Kurz pointed out that, “As a result, drivers and coaches work together to ensure that when an incident happens, coaching occurs in a timely manner and the driver is made aware of the changes that need to be made.” 

“Our collaboration with The Silvi Group is a prime example of our years-long partnerships with leading ready-mix and construction companies to help keep their drivers safe and business thriving,” says Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. “Return on Silvi’s investment in video-based safety is reflective of what we hear from many fleets — the SmartDrive system pays for itself time and again, while driving measurable improvements in fleet safety.” 

 

