Construction Equipment OEM Telematics to Reach 6.9 Million Units Globally by 2024

The global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems already reached nearly 3.4 million units in 2019, according to a research project by Berg Insights.

July 10, 2020
Berg Insight
With 1 million connected assets globally, Berg Insight ranks Caterpillar among the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of construction equipment telematics systems deployed worldwide.
With 1 million connected assets globally, Berg Insight ranks Caterpillar among the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of construction equipment telematics systems deployed worldwide.
C. Laney and Sons

In a new market research project, Berg Insight, a leading IoT market research provider, has found that the global installed base of active construction equipment (CE) OEM telematics systems reached almost 3.4 million units in 2019. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 6.9 million units worldwide in 2024. This includes all CE telematics systems marketed by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third-party telematics players.

The North American market accounted for around 0.7 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2019. The European market is estimated to be slightly larger than the North American. The rest of the world represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.

Most major construction equipment OEMs have introduced telematics offerings. OEM telematics systems are today commonly factory-installed as standard at least for heavier machines. Berg Insight ranks Caterpillar and Komatsu as the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of CE telematics systems deployed worldwide.

“Caterpillar has now reached the milestone of 1 million connected assets across all segments”, said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst, Berg Insight. He adds that Caterpillar and Komatsu are also by far the leading construction equipment manufacturers in terms of market share. “The remaining Top 6 construction equipment OEM telematics players are JCB, Hitachi Construction Machinery, SANY and Volvo Construction Equipment which all have hundreds of thousands of active units.”

Other notable OEMs offering CE telematics solutions include Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore, Liebherr, CNH Industrial (parent company of Case and New Holland), Hyundai Construction Equipment, Tadano and JLG Industries.

“All of these players have installed bases in the tens of thousands of telematics units deployed on various types of construction equipment, either independently or in collaboration with telematics partners,” Andersson noted.

Download the report brochure: The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market

Related
Base Image
Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Turn Data into Dollars
January 22, 2020
Auto Automobile Blur Buildings 532001
Innovative Applications Ahead for Telematics Data
January 21, 2020
Volvo has a suite of Assist solutions (Dig Assist, Load Assist, Haul Assist and Compact Assist) that give operators real-time data and other insights that allow them to improve productivity. Haul Assist, in particular, is helpful in monitoring the productivity part of the TCO equation.
Telematics Provide Insight into Construction Fleet Life-cycle Costs
December 3, 2019
Caterpill 10210679
Caterpillar - Cat
June 28, 2007
Recommended
Lendio Ppp Industry
New PPP Data Measures How Many Contractors and Construction Jobs the Loans Saved
Construction is among the industries that have so far claimed the largest amount of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The extended program is still looking to disburse $130B in aid.
July 8, 2020
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%.
Infrastructure Construction Jobs Decline Even As Construction Adds 158,000 Workers In June
Gains in June are concentrated in home building as state and local governments postpone or cancel roads and other projects in the face of looming budget deficits
July 7, 2020
Communication you can count on
Sponsored
Communication you can count on
Durability means reliability for jobsite smartphones. Take a look at the leading rugged smartphone benefits with Kyocera’s devices.
June 9, 2020
Latest
The Rasmussen Group recently improved safety by using SmartDrive.
Rasmussen Group Improves Trucking Safety with SmartDrive Systems
SmartDrive Systems recently announced that The Rasmussen Group has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program with SmartDrive 360 and Extended Recording in two of its subsidiary companies.
May 22, 2020
The new ToolWatch Product Catalog eliminates the need to manually enter tools and accessories, ensuring accurate product data.
ToolWatch Leads Rollout of DEWALT Tool Connect Systems Integration
Tool manufacturing and tool management technology companies collaborate to improve field and warehouse productivity.
May 22, 2020
Verizon Us Simplified Device Group Fleet Tracking 1494w 9052ed4d
Verizon Connect Offering Free Months of Service on Fleet Management Platform
New and existing customers can get free months of service on Reveal Field and the new Reveal Field Plus.
May 1, 2020
Truck It Web Portal
New TruckIT Web and Mobile App for the Heavy Civil Construction Supply Chain
The UI/UX redesign of the web portal and mobile app delivers enhancements and new features, including TruckIT’s paperless ticketing system with mobile capability for DOT inspectors
April 27, 2020
Maxresdefault 5e7a8a611284f
[VIDEO] RJV Construction: "We Live and Die by B2W Maintain"
RJM Construction built on their use of B2W’s Estimate and Track modules, implementing Maintain to improve equipment utilization and nearly halve industry averages for equipment maintenance costs
March 24, 2020
Leica Con X 2
Leica Updated ConX Cloud-based Collaboration Tool
Offering extended with the addition of Leica Captivate, surveying field software and functionality for drill rig, pile driver, dozer and motor grader solutions
March 23, 2020
Qsn1j50k 320
[VIDEO] Hitachi Telematics Software Determines Total Cost of Ownership
Mike Dixon from Hitachi talks about its smart automation software.
March 17, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Skyjack's David Swan Highlights Benefits of Elevate Live for Aerial Lift Equipment
Listen in to learn more about the unique technologies Skyjack is offering for its lift equipment product lines
March 17, 2020
Np510dqu 320
[VIDEO] Hyundai Explains Its Hi Care Mixed Fleet Management
Stephen Adamczyk from Hyudai talks telematics and fleet management for Hyundai moving forward.
March 16, 2020
Fleet Intelligence Thumb
[VIDEO] Fleet Intelligence All-in-One Tracking Platform Provides Telematics Data in One Place
Brandwyn Boyle Fleet Intelligence talks about the difference between a GPS and tracking system versus an all-in-one platform.
March 16, 2020
Komatsu&rsquo;s intelligent Machine Control (iMC) is a suite of features that utilizes advanced machine technology&mdash;some of it patent-pending&mdash;to increase dozer productivity.
Komatsu Premieres intelligent Machine Control 2.0
Komatsu’s intelligent Machine Control (iMC) is a suite of features that utilizes advanced machine technology—some of it patent-pending—to increase dozer productivity.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 3 04 25 Pm
[VIDEO] Komatsu Upgrades Smart Construction Solutions for Entire Construction Jobsite
Komatsu's added new solutions to its smart construction platform including updates to its intelligent machine control (Intelligent Machine Control 2.0), drones and digital solutions such as portals to analyze data collected on the jobsite.
March 10, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 2 40 00 Pm
[VIDEO] Off-road Telematics with Geotab
Bob Rauhof, Off Road Business Development Manager with Geotab, talks about how the company used its success and tools in the on-highway market to create a new telematics solution for the off-road and construction market.
March 10, 2020
Eaton Tfx Gateway 5d72caf02f81d
Eaton TFX Remote Monitoring System
System enables data-driven decisions that improve machine uptime and productivity
March 4, 2020
Stellar Telematics
Stellar Introduces Stellar Telematics for Service Trucks
Stellar Telematics for service trucks consists of Fleet View for fleet managers and Stellar E-Link Mobile for operators.
March 4, 2020
Cmwi 9293 01 Orange Intel Pr Graphic Hr
Ditch Witch Orange Intel Fleet Management System Designed to Help Contractors Work Smarter
Fleet management tool provides critical insights to increase business efficiency, effectiveness and profitability
March 3, 2020
Earthwave E Ticket
E-ticketing in Earthwave's Fleetwatcher Helps Driver Maintain Social Distancing
Electronic ticketing eliminates points of contact and ticket transfers inherent with paper ticketing programs
February 25, 2020
When a CMMS is in place and used to its full potential, you can track equipment, including essentially every service record and part associated with that equipment.
5 Ways To Use The Full Potential Of Equipment Maintenance Software
By ensuring your CMMS is used to its full potential, you give your maintenance team the tools necessary to perform at their full capability.
February 17, 2020
Dr Inside 2
Pro-Vision HD Fleet Dashcam
175-degree field of view provided by forward- and rear-facing and 1080p HD cameras ensures that events are captured wherever they occur
February 6, 2020
Copy Of Img 0122
Maturix Wireless Concrete Monitoring Sensor
The ability to monitor concrete strength and temperature in real-time from remote locations helps expedite faster construction schedules, optimize efficiencies, reduce costs and improve safety.
February 7, 2020
Pro Vision 4 G System
Pro-Vision 4G Mobile Video Systems
New lineup of video recording systems with built-in 4G modems designed for improved fleet management
February 6, 2020
Raken App In The Field
Raken Adds Equipment Tracking Feature to Production Tracking Product Offering
The Equipment feature allows contractors and subcontractors to track owned and rented equipment use, record total time spent on construction sites and collect data on engine hours to optimize usage.
February 4, 2020
Auto Automobile Blur Buildings 532001
Innovative Applications Ahead for Telematics Data
Service providers are exploring accident reconstruction and other innovative telematics applications – some of which will depend on your willingness to share your data.
January 21, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Current and Future Benefits of Telematics Data Analysis with Otonomo's Todd Brockdorf
Telematics data analysis helps make construction jobsites safer and reduces business operating costs.
January 20, 2020