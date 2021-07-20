Landscaper Effortlessly Recovers $500,000 in Stolen Trucks with Telematics

Location data from Verizon Connect Reveal guided authorities to ten brand new trucks that had been stolen, minimizing customer downtime

July 20, 2021
Verizon Connect
Verizon Connect
Verizon Connect

Kentucky-based Diamond Landscapes recovered $500,000 worth of brand-new trucks and trailers by tracking the equipment’s location using the Verizon Connect Reveal fleet-management telematics platform. The Diamond Landscapes team passed along the vehicles’ location information tracked in Reveal to law enforcement and the vehicles were recovered without further incident or downtime for Diamond or its customers.

“The money saved was only one part of the equation. The most important thing we saved was time,” said Chris Trower, owner of Diamond Landscapes. “Insurance would have protected us from the cost of the vehicles, but if we had to wait for an adjuster to come out, we would have been out of business almost immediately. Our business is essential for our customers, who would have had no choice but to find another landscaping provider. Deploying Verizon Connect Reveal in our fleet was essential in avoiding a disaster for our company.”

Diamond Landscapes has provided commercial landscaping maintenance to central Kentucky for the past 21 years. As the company expanded its fleet to over 60 vehicles, owner Chris Trower realized the need to implement a fleet management solution and began using Verizon Connect Reveal to track assets and driver behavior.

