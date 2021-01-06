Decisiv Announces Collaboration with Navistar

Decisiv, Inc. collaborates with Navistar to provide the 30,000 fleet users of SRM with connectivity to all International Truck and IC Bus dealer locations across North America — providing customers a choice with open access to service communications.

January 6, 2021
Decisiv
Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced it is collaborating with Navistar to provide the 30,000 fleet users of SRM with connectivity to all International Truck and IC Bus dealer locations across North America.

"Customers that use the Decisiv SRM platform can create Service Requests and receive status updates from the International and IC Bus service network through the International 360 service communications solution," said Brian Mulshine, director, customer experience at Navistar. "The direct integration between the two platforms demonstrates our commitment to providing customers a choice with open access to service communications."

International 360, introduced by Navistar in October 2019, provides fleets and dealers with seamless communication for service and repair requests and status updates in a comprehensive service management platform. The digital network allows for the management of all makes and models, including integrations with the OEM’s OnCommand Connection, which is now standard on all heavy-duty International trucks, and more than 28 other telematics systems. The platform uses VIN-based information to provide asset specs, parts catalogs, service histories and more.

With the addition of Navistar, which comprises the largest OEM dealer service network, Decisiv SRM can be employed to manage maintenance and repairs, improve uptime and reduce costs for fleets at more than 5,000 International, IC Bus, Volvo, Mack, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Isuzu, Hino and Michelin service locations across North America.

"The connectivity we’re enabling with the International 360 platform extends the value of the growing Decisiv SRM Ecosystem," said Dick Hyatt, president and CEO of Decisiv. "The ability to incorporate the International Truck and IC Bus dealer network through SRM, and communicate and collaborate during service events is a core benefit for our mutual customers, especially fleets that operate multiple makes and models of vehicles. Together, we are enabling International dealers to offer a higher level of consistency and customer service, and we’re transforming how fleets manage and maintain their assets." 

