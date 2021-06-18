Doosan and Trimble Announce Factory-installed Machine Control Solution for Excavators

Doosan will offer the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Excavators as an optional factory-installed machine control solution for the North American market.

June 18, 2021
Doosan Infracore North America LLC
Trimble April2021 Dsc00081 F

Trimble and Doosan Infracore North America, LLC, announced that Doosan will offer the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Excavators as an optional factory-installed machine control solution for the North American market. Trimble Earthworks is a grade control solution designed to make grading more accurate, faster and easier in a range of applications, including residential and commercial sites, trenches, embankments, ditches and finished slope work.

Doosan will offer a 2D machine control factory-installed option that includes a 10-in. Android tablet display running the Trimble Earthworks software application. This option includes rugged Trimble hardware, designed and tested for the harsh conditions found on construction sites. 

“We’re excited to partner with Trimble because it will help expand our Doosan excavator technology offerings and boost our customers’ productivity,” said Jaeuk Kim, Doosan director of product management. “Doosan crawler excavator customers can enhance their trenching accuracy with the increased technology, contributing to an improved ROI. And our dealers can now offer this directly from the factory to our customers.”

Arm Sensor A7302514 F“Trimble and Doosan are working together to make it easier for contractors to benefit from construction technology,” said Tom Austin, OEM business development manager for Trimble Civil Construction. “Our mutual customers will benefit from the collaboration between Doosan and Trimble with improved productivity, less downtime and faster ROI.”

With Trimble Earthworks, contractors can now take advantage of integrated 2D grade control with automatics for Doosan excavators, allowing operators to create smooth, flat or sloped surfaces more easily. When the excavator is placed in Auto mode, the operator controls the stick, and Trimble Earthworks controls the boom and bucket to stay on grade, reducing overcut and increasing production. By automating excavator operation, it allows operators to achieve grade consistently, with high accuracy and in less time. Customers should check with their local Doosan equipment dealer and confirm if this option is available for their preferred model.

Contractors can work with their Doosan dealer to upgrade their 2D system to 3D through a local SITECH dealer. SITECH is Trimble’s global distribution network, and local Doosan dealer technology partner, providing installation services, personalized training and local technical support for Trimble construction technology.

Factory-installed Trimble machine control for Doosan crawler excavators is now available in North America from the Doosan dealer network.

