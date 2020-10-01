Skanska Commits to Use StructionSite on Photo Monitoring All U.S. Construction Sites

'Ability to bring up a photo or video in real-time helps us problem-solve with clients and consultants . . . and sharing information digitally has been extremely valuable during the pandemic.' Anita Nelson, Chief Strategy Officer, Skanska USA Building

October 1, 2020
StructionSite, Inc.
Struction Site Logo

StructionSite, Inc., provider of intelligent project tracking software that streamlines remote site documentation, has signed an enterprise agreement with Skanska USA Building.

Skanska is one of the world's leading construction and development companies, ranked among the top 10 Engineering News Record (ENR) contractors in 2020. Applying the technology company's real-time data collection to its construction sites across the United States, Skanska USA Building's project teams and stakeholders can access jobsites anywhere, anytime. 

"We are excited to partner with Skanska to provide all of its teams with powerful technology that makes their work simpler and more efficient," said Matt Daly, founder and CEO of StructionSite. "Working together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic solidified our enterprise relationship as StructionSite enabled Skanska teams to function in new ways that will prove valuable long after COVID is gone."

StructionSite's iOS or Android application enables construction teams to walk the jobsite recording 360° videos and photos. With the information, AI-powered algorithms create project drawings that translate daily updates into actionable insights and valuable data. The technology's simple user interface gives stakeholders the ability to view the jobsite from afar, as they can now virtually walk the jobsite from any phone, tablet or computer.

[VIDEO] StructionSite Provides 360-degree Photo and Videos for Construction

"StructionSite's technology has increased communication and efficiency across our projects," said Anita Nelson, Chief Strategy Officer at Skanska USA Building. "The ability to bring up a photo or video in real-time helps us problem solve with clients and consultants who may not be physically on site. We can now walk sites and share information digitally, which has been extremely valuable during the pandemic."

Complementing Skanska USA Building's existing workflow systems, StructionSite's technology enhances and organizes complex information, making documentation easier to capture and faster to access.  

