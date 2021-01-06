Drone Startup Elsight Secures $8.3 Million in Funding for Research

Elsight is a tech startup working to improve the operation of drones, which are increasingly being used on construction job sites.

According to several media sources, including Unmanned Systems Technology, startup Elsight has secured $8.3 million in a recent funding round.

The money will be used to grow the company through sales and marketing and for product development. Elsight's goal is to become a top provider of connectivity solutions for commercial BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) drone operations to top-tier UAS (unmanned aerial systems) companies around the globe.

This is another in a series of ongoing technological developments that could impact the construction industry, as the use of drones on job sites increases. When it comes to drones, one of the challenges is maintaining connectivity over long distances. BVLOS technology aims to solve that problem.





