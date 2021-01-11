Fermata Energy Installing V2B System at Denver Facility

The Fermata Energy V2B System will work in conjunction with The Alliance Center’s electric vehicle (EV) to use the energy stored in a Nissan LEAF battery to charge the building during peak demand times.

January 11, 2021
Fermata Energy
Fermata Energy is partnering with The Alliance Center in downtown Denver to reduce the nonprofit's carbon footprint
Fermata Energy is partnering with The Alliance Center in downtown Denver to reduce the nonprofit's carbon footprint
The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center, a collaborative workspace in downtown Denver, plans to install a vehicle-to-building (V2B) system at its facility. 

V2B systems use the building to charge the vehicle and can conversely use the vehicle to charge the building. Produced by Fermata Energy, the V2B System will work with the center’s electric vehicle (EV) to use the energy stored in a Nissan LEAF battery to charge the building during peak demand times. Fermata's bidirectional charger and predictive demand-peak software will reduce The Alliance Center’s carbon footprint.    

“There are many steps businesses can take to address climate change and work to eliminate their environmental impact on the world,” says Brenna Simmons-St. Onge, executive director of The Alliance Center. “That is why we are excited to announce our partnership with Fermata Energy to install their bidirectional charger and advanced software technology in the parking lot serving our building.” 

The Alliance Center is a living laboratory that seeks out projects to test and showcase innovative technologies that address issues around sustainability, Simmons-St. Onge says. The center installed the first DC electric vehicle fast charger in lower downtown Denver in 2017, which is capable of fully charging most electric vehicles in one hour. The center's building was constructed in 1908, and is held to 21st century sustainability standards. It was recently named the most energy efficient building in lower downtown Denver.

Fermata Energy two-way electric car charger.Fermata Energy two-way electric car charger.Fermata Energy

    In 2020, The Alliance Center announced it's leading Colorado’s efforts to craft a regenerative and equitable future for the state, as part of the Regenerative Recovery Coalition.

    “Through our system of bidirectional charger married with our proprietary V2X (vehicle-to-everything) software system, we make it possible for electric vehicles to combat climate change, increase energy resilience, and reduce energy costs,” says David Slutzky, founder, and CEO of Fermata Energy. “The partnership with The Alliance Center gives Fermata Energy the opportunity to demonstrate, in action, how we can be change agents to accelerate solutions to our world’s greatest challenges.”

    The charger will be installed in the first quarter of 2021.

    Fermata Energy’s proprietary V2X software system has been successful in reducing the energy costs of buildings where its infrastructure and technology is already installed.

    Recommended
    Microsoft Teams Image
    Hops & Highways Episode 12: Chao Resigns as DOT Secretary, Buttigieg Tapped to Replace, Plus Build America Friday
    This week we're catching you up on the latest road building news that includes the latest COVID relief bill with funding for state DOTs, new DOT secretary nominations, asphalt paver maintenance tips and saluting one crew for Build America Friday
    January 11, 2021
    Cu 01082021
    Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Ruling Clarifies Independent Contractor Status
    What makes the most-read construction stories of the week includes construction details of the COVID relief bill, how key cement industry players are reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, how to move 50,000 cu yd per week down a 3:1 slope, and more
    January 8, 2021
    Most helmets and hard hats are designed to protect against linear impacts, which are direct jolts that travel in a straight line, typically from front to back. But more frequently, construction accident impacts occur with rotational motion.
    Swedish Company MIPS Develops Safer Hard Hat
    MIPS technology protects against brain injuries caused by rotational impact.
    January 8, 2021
    Latest
    Dsc 9103
    AGC & SAGE Forecast COVID-19 to Shrink the 2021 Construction Market
    Results of the 2021 Construction Outlook survey yield a forecast of declining demand for new construction projects, increasing project cancellations or delayed production and decreasing new hires
    January 7, 2021
    Milwaukee Tool One Key Asset Id Tags
    Milwaukee Tool One-Key Asset ID Tags
    Tags provide instant documentation as assets are transferred between jobsites and users.
    January 7, 2021
    Leica Geosystems I Con Field Software Version 6
    Leica iCON Field Software Version 6.0
    New version aligns construction layout and verification of just-constructed parts in a building project.
    January 7, 2021
    Komatsu D51 P Xi 24 I Mc2 0 V2
    Komatsu intelligent Machine Control 2.0 Available on D51i-24 and D61i-24 Dozers
    The company's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) 2.0 is now available to increase productivity on its D51i-24 and D61i-24 dozers.
    January 7, 2021
    Hcss Aerial
    HCSS Aerial Drone-based Data Analytics Platform
    Additional features make jobsite mapping and data visualization easier and more effective.
    January 7, 2021
    Flexiv, which develops and produces robotics for industry, has announced new funding.
    Industrial Robotics Developer Flexiv Raises $100 Million in Funding
    Flexiv has closed on more than $100 million in a Series B funding round with major investors.
    January 7, 2021
    Tata Steel has announced plans to produce a more environmentally-friendly rebar in India.
    Tata Steel Leads Initiative to Produce 'Green' Rebar in India
    Tata Steel has collaborated with CII Green Business Centre and relevant stakeholders in the India steel sector to develop GreenPro framework for steel rebars.
    January 7, 2021
    Katerra, a technology-enabled construction company, says its shareholders have approved a recapitalization of the business that will enable the company to stay in business.
    Construction Tech Startup Katerra Receives $200 Million From Investor
    Katerra escaped bankruptcy through an investment from investor SoftBank.
    January 6, 2021
    Decisiv Announces Collaboration with Navistar
    Decisiv, Inc. collaborates with Navistar to provide the 30,000 fleet users of SRM with connectivity to all International Truck and IC Bus dealer locations across North America — providing customers a choice with open access to service communications.
    January 6, 2021
    Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5fa95551edbce 1 5fb69e88e68b8
    How Connecting Field Equipment to the Office With Technology can Save Time, Money
    This GroundBreakers podcast episode talks about technology and how keeping the field connected to the office creates efficiencies, saving time and money.
    January 6, 2021
    Data Graph Phone Technology
    How a VoIP Phone System Can Help Your Business
    Contractors today face numerous challenges. Missing calls from clients, prospects or the public shouldn’t be one of them.
    January 1, 2021
    Elsight is a tech startup working to improve the operation of drones, which are increasingly being used on construction job sites.
    Drone Startup Elsight Secures $8.3 Million in Funding for Research
    Elsight has successfully completed a funding round that has secured $8.3M for the company to fuel its growth through the acceleration of sales and marketing activities as well further investment in ongoing product development.
    January 6, 2021
    EquipmentShare Opens Third Location in Southwest Houston
    EquipmentShare announces third location opening, which offers next-generation equipment for rent, proprietary smart jobsite technology and service for its growing customer base in the southwest Houston area.
    January 5, 2021
    Boston Dynamics' robots boogie woogie in a new video.
    Can You Mash Potato? Do the Twist? These Construction Robots Can
    Boston Dynamics video shows off the flexibility, and fun, of its construction robots.
    January 5, 2021
    Kawasaki wheel loader.
    Kawasaki Heavy Industries Experiences Cyberattack
    Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced that it was subject to unauthorized access from outside the company.
    January 4, 2021
    Buildertrend has achieved 45% average year-over-year revenue growth since 2015. Today, the company serves more than 1 million users across over 100 countries.
    Buildertrend Construction Software Startup Secures Investment
    The investment will accelerate Buildertrend's growth trajectory through strategic acquisitions and drive expansion into adjacent offerings such as payments, data analytics and contractor services.
    January 4, 2021
    Construction Tech Tablet I Stock 000020289876 X Large 5e8cbdd70dde1
    Top 10 Construction Tech Stories of 2020
    When it comes to construction technology, or contech, here's what you were reading in 2020.
    December 22, 2020
    How Gpr Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits1
    How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
    Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
    December 29, 2020
    Workers at a job site at the Thameslink in London.
    Balfour Beatty Plans to Reduce Construction Site Carbon Emissions by 80%
    Balfour Beatty, with Sunbelt and Invisible Systems, has developed technology to manage the power supply of construction sites and reduce carbon emissions on its sites by up to 80%.
    December 23, 2020
    LafargeHolcim is working to produce 3D printed concrete for affordable housing in countries such as Malawi and Ecuador, pictured here.
    LafargeHolcim Uses 3D Printing to Create Affordable Housing in Africa
    14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi.
    December 26, 2020
    If you don’t feel amped how do you realistically believe that your employees will feel it?
    How to Get Your Construction Workers Excited for Work
    Taking a time out once a year is a great time to refresh tired minds and bodies
    December 31, 2020
    Using GPS tracking can result in a more optimal, profitable use of construction vehicles, equipment and labor, as well as safer driving.
    GPS Tracking Enables Social Distancing, Fleet Management During Pandemic
    Real-time vehicle tracking allows immediate response and adjustment to emergencies and changing demands.
    December 30, 2020
    Command Alkon Acquires Trucking Management Software Portfolio
    In its second investment in the construction logistics software space, Command Alkon has acquired trucking management software company, Ruckit Inc.
    December 29, 2020
    The Webasto CV Standard Battery System can be scaled to provide the power necessary for a range of equipment types.
    Advancements in Battery Systems for Heavy Equipment are Increasing
    Continued developments in battery technology are bringing about higher power capabilities and additional use cases in the heavy equipment industry.
    December 28, 2020