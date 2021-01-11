Fermata Energy Installing V2B System at Denver Facility

Fermata Energy is partnering with The Alliance Center in downtown Denver to reduce the nonprofit's carbon footprint

The Alliance Center, a collaborative workspace in downtown Denver, plans to install a vehicle-to-building (V2B) system at its facility.

V2B systems use the building to charge the vehicle and can conversely use the vehicle to charge the building. Produced by Fermata Energy, the V2B System will work with the center’s electric vehicle (EV) to use the energy stored in a Nissan LEAF battery to charge the building during peak demand times. Fermata's bidirectional charger and predictive demand-peak software will reduce The Alliance Center’s carbon footprint.

“There are many steps businesses can take to address climate change and work to eliminate their environmental impact on the world,” says Brenna Simmons-St. Onge, executive director of The Alliance Center. “That is why we are excited to announce our partnership with Fermata Energy to install their bidirectional charger and advanced software technology in the parking lot serving our building.”

The Alliance Center is a living laboratory that seeks out projects to test and showcase innovative technologies that address issues around sustainability, Simmons-St. Onge says. The center installed the first DC electric vehicle fast charger in lower downtown Denver in 2017, which is capable of fully charging most electric vehicles in one hour. The center's building was constructed in 1908, and is held to 21st century sustainability standards. It was recently named the most energy efficient building in lower downtown Denver.

Fermata Energy



In 2020, The Alliance Center announced it's leading Colorado’s efforts to craft a regenerative and equitable future for the state, as part of the Regenerative Recovery Coalition.

“Through our system of bidirectional charger married with our proprietary V2X (vehicle-to-everything) software system, we make it possible for electric vehicles to combat climate change, increase energy resilience, and reduce energy costs,” says David Slutzky, founder, and CEO of Fermata Energy. “The partnership with The Alliance Center gives Fermata Energy the opportunity to demonstrate, in action, how we can be change agents to accelerate solutions to our world’s greatest challenges.”

The charger will be installed in the first quarter of 2021.

Fermata Energy’s proprietary V2X software system has been successful in reducing the energy costs of buildings where its infrastructure and technology is already installed.