Google's Wing Launches Free Drone Flyer App OpenSky

OpenSky app helps drone pilots navigate FAA regulations, traffic.

June 30, 2021
Gigi Wood
Google Wing
Google

It can be difficult to know when and where to fly a drone, given the ever-changing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules when it comes to unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Google has made its OpenSky app available to the public for free to simplify airspace access. This is an important development as contractors within the construction and engineering industries increasingly rely on drones for inspections and other tasks. 

The app is available for free in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

According to Google:

Wing, an FAA-approved UAS Service supplier of the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC), made its drone flyer app, OpenSky, available in the U. S. for the first time. The makes it easy for drone flyers to abide by FAA airspace rules and regulations and request authorization to fly in controlled airspace in near real-time.



With OpenSky, recreational or commercial drone flyers can check FAA airspace information to see where they can and cannot fly, request an authorization from the FAA where it’s required, and manage and log their flights and permissions to their pilot profile. 

OpenSky provides near real-time authorizations for drone flyers wishing to operate in LAANC-enabled controlled airspaces, which includes areas surrounding hundreds of airports throughout the U.S.

Without FAA-approved service suppliers like Wing and apps, such as OpenSky, drone flyers would need to request manual authorization to fly in controlled airspace, which could take weeks to obtain.

The OpenSky app can enable authorizations in seconds for operations like emergency response, commercial surveys, or film and photography sessions. OpenSky has been available in Australia since 2019 for recreational and commercial drone pilots and received positive feedback from drone flyers in Australia and from Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

Why is a drone delivery company investing in an operator app? Because with nearly 2 million registered drones in the U.S. already, regulatory compliance of all drones will allow them to share the sky safely.

Moreover, compliance will ultimately expand the uses and benefits of drones, among them emergency response, commercial inspections and contactless delivery, to more people. 

The OpenSky app is one of many tools that operators can use to participate in the airspace. According to Google, Wing believes that an open airspace system will encourage a stream of innovations that will support diversity, attract users and grow the entire drone industry, benefiting everyone.     

UTVs are primarily used for hauling materials, equipment and people, especially on large jobsites. They can also be fitted with attachments and accessories to increase versatility.
UTVs Provide Cost-effective Jobsite Transport
Stop beating up your full-size pickups while efficiently moving people and materials around the jobsite.
June 29, 2021
01 Construction Injuries 600x400
The 4 Most Common Construction Injuries (And How To Prevent Them)
Despite increasing focus on construction safety, the latest numbers aren’t great. Here are the keys to avoiding the four main hazards that keep adding injuries
June 28, 2021
Baidu Aes Hardware Overview
Researchers Develop Autonomous Excavator System for "Un-crewed" Excavation
The robotic excavator system integrates perception, planning, and control capabilities to enable material loading over a long duration with no human intervention.
June 30, 2021
HCSS Aerial update
Most Read Construction Tech Stories of June 2021
From drones to apps, these stories were the most popular with readers in June 2021.
June 30, 2021
YellowBird and Board of Certified Safety Professionals Collaborate to Expand EHS Opportunities
Partnership benefits businesses seeking on-demand EHS professionals by quickly providing them with the vetted, certified expertise they need.
June 15, 2021
Skyward Sentaero Verizon 4 G Lte
Skyward and Federal Aviation Administration to Test Cellular-connected Drones
Memorandum of Agreement enables Skyward and the FAA to mutually research the capabilities of cellular communication networks for command and control within the National Airspace System.
June 30, 2021
Parrot drone
New Parrot ANAFI Ai Drone is First 4G-Connected Robotic UAV
ANAFI Ai is the first drone to use 4G as the main data link between the drone and the operator, signaling a new era in the industry.
June 30, 2021
Nddot Snow Plow 2
A Camera That Can Take a Punch
The backup camera is a lifesaving safety technology until you need a camera to keep showing an operator blind spots from somewhere more exposed than built into a bumper or counterweight -- enter Dakota Micro's rugged cameras.
June 28, 2021
Mecalac My Mecalac 2
Mecalac MyMecalac Fleet Management System
This telematics solution delivers everything from high-level summaries to specific machine details, including maintenance, inspection, and damage notifications, to empower fleet managers to boost efficiency and machine uptime.
June 25, 2021
Triax Technologies funding
Safety Wearables Startup Receives Investor Funding
The investment in Triax Technologies illustrates the growing interest in using IoT to improve safety on work sites.
June 24, 2021
Talon helps field teams capture and collaborate on field service information; enable that field data to be converted into actionable data; and deliver more efficient workflows..
Real-time Visual Data Capture Plus Artificial Intelligence Improves Construction Processes
AI can analyze image data captured on job sites by drones and other sources and deliver insights in real time, which enables you to improve processes while there's time to save money and course-correct before mistakes get buried
June 23, 2021
Embark Trucks
Embark Self-Driving Truck Company to Go Public
Embark Trucks, America’s longest-running self-driving truck program, plans to go public through a merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.
June 23, 2021
Off Site 4
Will Off-Site Prefabrication See a Renaissance in U.S. Construction Industry?
Left with few options and tremendous unpredictability during the pandemic, builders started to turn to off-site construction. Now, many believe it's here to stay.
June 22, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
5 Questions for GCs to Ask Before Buying Construction Technology
Kyle Peacock, CEO, Peacock Construction, shares questions to consider before committing to an investment in today's construction tech.
June 21, 2021
Project Controls Cubed is banking on InEight Schedule's Iris AI to automatically generate new schedules for massively complex projects they've already performed.
Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing This Contractor's Construction Scheduling and Risk Management
Scheduling/controller contractor Project Controls Cubed preserves project managers’ decision-making experience using InEight Schedule’s AI to automatically build complex schedules, adjust for risk and estimate the potential change in cost and time
June 22, 2021
A Bright Piece of Mind - The Guardian Angel Personal Light
A Bright Piece of Mind
In interest to keep you safe during the evening, night, and day - one company offers contractors a hands-free portable light mountable to your truck, traffic cone, your high-vis vest, even your hardhat.
June 21, 2021
Trimble April2021 Dsc00081 F
Doosan and Trimble Announce Factory-installed Machine Control Solution for Excavators
Doosan will offer the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Excavators as an optional factory-installed machine control solution for the North American market.
June 18, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
What Does Workforce Management Mean for the Construction Industry?
Here's a look at what construction workforce management is and how it can help your construction company succeed.
June 18, 2021
The Cat S62 Rugged Smartphone
The Cat S62 Rugged Smartphone - "The Boss"
Available exclusively by T-Mobile, the Caterpillar-branded S62 Rugged Smartphone was designed to survive the jobsite as well home life.
June 17, 2021
Hcss Aerial Image Hi Res
6 Benefits of Incorporating Drone Technology into the Construction Workflow
Visualize and analyze the progress of construction phases to keep projects on track with the help from drone technology.
June 16, 2021
Recycling Feeder 2
What Will the Future of Asphalt Production Look Like?
Industry experts provide insight behind what the asphalt plant of tomorrow may look like
June 16, 2021
Paving Topcon
Robotic-Based Solutions Enhance Curb and Gutter Paving Performance
Technology assists curb and gutter construction, allowing the process to move along more efficiently and with better results.
June 16, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Automation Evolves on the Construction Site
Various equipment manufacturers and industry experts talk about their efforts to advance evolution of automation in construction.
June 16, 2021
