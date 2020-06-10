Brandt Acquires GeoShack Canada Company

The Brandt Group of Companies announced that, effective June 1, it has reached an agreement with U.S.-based Ultara Holdings, Inc. to acquire the assets of GeoShack Canada Company and the Canadian assets of Inteq Distributors, subject to due diligence.

The announcement is the latest in a series of acquisitions and dealer agreements by the Regina, SK-based company since their purchase of Ontario/Quebec/Newfoundland and Labrador John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer Nortrax in late 2019.

“We are very excited to add this highly respected team along with these key product lines and support services for our customers in Ontario and Quebec,” says Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple.“ GeoShack and Inteq have built an impressive reputation over the years and we’re looking forward working with them to build on that strong foundation as we expand our commitment to those markets.”

GeoShack is the long-time exclusive supplier for Topcon Positioning Systems equipment in Ontario, providing sales, service, and rentals of GPS, lasers, survey equipment, and more for the construction, survey, engineering, and agricultural industries. The company also delivers comprehensive machine control solutions for all OEM construction and forestry equipment brands.

“The combination of the GeoShack team and Brandt’s national infrastructure is going to be powerful for Ontario customers,” adds GeoShack President, Scott Beathard. “We’ve work edvery hard to build strong relationships and a solid operation in the Ontario market over the years and we’re completely confident that Brandt will continue to grow the business and provide unmatched value for clients in that market.”

A separate agreement has been announced with Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. that assigns Brandt distribution rights for the Quebec market and, alongside the GeoShack announcement, will make them the exclusive dealer for Topcon construction and geopositioning products for all of Canada. Inteq Distributors is a complementary business with a Canadian distribution centre in Exeter, Ontario, that sells and services an extensive selection of construction instruments, optical equipment, survey supplies and accessories.

In combination with Brandt’s pre-existing Topcon footprint in Western and Atlantic Canada, these additions will give Brandt a comprehensive retail footprint to supply premium geopositioning equipment to Canadian construction and forestry contractors, engineering firms and survey companies and will further establish the firm’s position as a premier privately-held Canadian company.The agreement is expected to close on June 26, 2020.