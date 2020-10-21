Trimble, Boston Dynamics Strategic Alliance to Extend Use of Autonomous Robots in Construction

Strategic alliance will integrate a variety of construction data collection technologies with Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot platform.

October 21, 2020
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Trimble Boston Robotics
Trimble 10859395

Trimble and Boston Dynamics announced a strategic alliance to integrate a variety of construction data collection technologies with Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot platform. The jointly-developed solution will combine the Spot robot’s autonomous mobility with Trimble’s data collection sensors and field control software to enable automation of repetitive tasks such as site scans, surveying and progress monitoring, while taking advantage of the robot’s unique capabilities to navigate dynamic and potentially unsafe environments. The relationship gives Trimble exclusivity to sell and support the Spot robot with integrated scanning, total station and GNSS technologies for the construction market. 

This turnkey solution will streamline operation of the robot and provide quality control for missions, enabling construction project managers to easily get a clear picture of jobsite progress on an ongoing basis. Trimble technologies integrated with the robot enable accurate, scalable and rapid data acquisition while Trimble’s construction collaboration platforms provide a continuous flow of information between field and office. In addition, customers will benefit from world-class local support and service from Trimble and its distribution partners.

Mortenson, a U.S. builder, developer and engineering services provider headquartered in Minneapolis, is one of the first customers to leverage the competitive advantages of this new technology combination. Mortenson has a strong history of Lean innovation and project technology expertise. In this spirit of eliminating jobsite waste and increasing efficiency, the team has been piloting Spot robots with Trimble’s SPS986 GNSS solutions to autonomously navigate challenging exterior construction environments such as solar farms to continuously document existing site conditions. An automated and repeatable approach to field data capture can provide Mortenson with real-time awareness of project status, helping to accelerate project delivery. Through Trimble’s Early Experience Program, contractors such as Mortenson have advanced access to this technology for the purposes of evaluating its suitability in actual construction projects.

“Robots will play a crucial role in automated construction workflows and can augment the human workforce by handling dirty, dull and dangerous tasks,” said Martin Holmgren, general manager, Building Field Solutions at Trimble. “Our experience with early adopters like Mortenson gave us visibility into the transformative potential of an integrated solution that seamlessly marries a world-class robot with construction-specific sensors and workflows. We’re excited about this alliance and the potential to bring unprecedented improvements in safety, quality and productivity to our construction customers.” 

“We believe the combination of Trimble’s experience and industry leadership in construction technologies and Boston Dynamics’ Spot can transform the way the industry operates,” said Michael Perry, vice president of business development at Boston Dynamics. “The integrated solution will enable any jobsite leader to deploy Spot and Trimble technologies to get an accurate view of construction progress through real-time data collection. With a more comprehensive view of site activity, project managers can take proactive measures to ensure on-time, on-budget and safer project delivery.” 

The integrated solution is expected to be available by the second quarter 2021 through Boston Dynamics, Trimble and select BuildingPoint and SITECH distribution partners in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Through Trimble’s Early Experience Program, select customers will have the opportunity to preview development of the solution in advance of general availability. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com/spot and www.bostondynamics.com/spot.

Related
Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot with a Trimble X7 3D Laser Scanning System, a high-speed laser scanner with integrated imaging, automatic calibration and registration technologies as well as survey-grade self-levelling.
Trimble, Hilti and Boston Dynamics Teaming Up to Test Autonomous Robots in Construction
November 21, 2019
Img 9747
Robotic Dog Goes From Viral Video Fame to a Real Job on Construction Sites
November 19, 2019
Recommended
Adobe Stock 87146790
Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years
A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.
October 14, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Gamers Help Rosendin Accelerate Advances in BIM Application
What role could this tech savvy generation of workers have in shaping the future of the construction industry?
October 14, 2020
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Sponsored
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Join us, October 22 for this webinar focusing on removing key hurdles to telematics use, how to transform data overload, profit saving & more!
October 6, 2020
Latest
During the video, the five players race their machines around the exact 3D replica of the iconic PAC-MAN™ board to simulate gameplay of the original arcade game. The movement is all done through remote control operation far above the constructed maze, utilizing 236D3 Skid Steer loaders from The Cat Rental Store.
Caterpillar Revives Popular Video Series with Trial 9: PAC-MAN
In this video, operators use remote controls to navigate skid steers around a life-size PAC-MAN™ board, showing how Cat equipment and services are there to help customers around every corner
October 20, 2020
Smart Construction Remote In Office
Komatsu Digital Platform Helps Construction Managers Stay Connected
Smart Construction Remote app allows users to send new design data to machines in the field, and remotely support operators.
October 19, 2020
Remote Construction Market
Remote Construction Market Growing with Surging Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
The market for AI and machine learning in construction is expected to rise 14.2% between 2020 and 2030.
October 19, 2020
Veriforce Rental Magazine Image
Improving Safety and Compliance Risk Management: Why Technology is the Key to Consistency
By relying on effective technology and expertise to ensure contractors and vendors are qualified and compliant with company and industry-specific policies, rental companies can better manage evolving risks to create stronger, safer businesses.
October 19, 2020
Vb1682034 Bullitt S42 Lifestyle Still008
Cat S42 Rugged Construction Smartphone Beats MIL SPEC
Waterproof and dust-proof smartphones with the Cat brand can all be regularly and thoroughly disinfected by being submerged and scrubbed with hot soapy water or disinfectant for COVID-19 hygiene, and beat severe drop tests
October 16, 2020
1602834924 16oct20 Ahern
Ahern Rentals Sues Construction-Equipment Rival Over Patent
Ahern Rentals Inc. has sued rival Equipmentshare.com in Texas federal court for allegedly infringing a patent covering a method to control rented equipment remotely.
October 16, 2020
Zone Pro On Geotab R avs zp xx Web Zdbi
Zone Defense ZonePro ADAS AI-based Virtual Coach
System provides drivers with real-time voice prompts to improve driver behavior in real-time.
October 14, 2020
Nex Traq Vehicle Inspection Vehicleinspectionlockuptablet
NexTraq Vehicle Inspection
Tool provides a customizable pre-trip vehicle inspection checklist for popular industry vehicles used in construction and other applications.
October 14, 2020
Aamp Global Echomaster Screen Shot
AAMP Global EchoMaster Fleet Solutions Telematics Products
Products and services include asset and fleet trackers, an intelligent dash cam, live streaming video, real-time tracking and nationwide customer service.
October 14, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Gamers Help Rosendin Accelerate Advances in BIM Application
What role could this tech savvy generation of workers have in shaping the future of the construction industry?
October 14, 2020
The Trials are back October 20th!
Cutting-Edge Capabilities Brought to Life Through the Cat® Trials
Caterpillar Inc. is celebrating 95 years and they are bringing back their engaging video series.
October 13, 2020
GT-1200
GT Series Robotic Total Stations
Topcon's GT Series total stations are part of a full workflow solution, including a new field computer, a full-version update to Topcon field and office software, as well as GNSS receivers.
October 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How DE Storage Saved Thousands of Dollars Using the Soil Connect Platform
Soil Connect helped DE Storage locate a specific soil required for an expansion project in Pennsylvania.
October 12, 2020
The Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs 25 lbs. and generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
Vacuum Lifting Can Protect Workers From Silica Dust
Silica dust has been recognized for decades as an occupational health concern. In March 2016, OSHA announced a final rule pertaining to silica exposure regulations. Enforcement for employers covered by the construction standard began in September 2017.
October 9, 2020
While the devices can help us a lot, they’re leading to some very unfortunate unintended consequences. For example, 40% of commercial driving accidents are being caused by device distraction.
Utilize Technology to Keep Drivers Safe
Telematics, video and communication apps can help ensure safety of drivers for your construction fleet.
October 8, 2020
Hilti Pmd 200 Tool
Hilti PMD 200 2D Layout Tool
Tool can be used to easily mark out drywall track locations and complex geometries in indoor environments.
October 8, 2020
Precise room-scale tracking in VR enables the physical exploration and interaction of architectural designs in a virtual space.
Virtual Reality Brings Innovation, Efficiency to Construction
The ability to train, measure and certify people through virtual reality is incredibly valuable and can save construction companies large amounts of money each year.
October 8, 2020
Prevailing Wage Repeal
Prevailing-Wage Repeal Slashed WI Wages, Exported Jobs and Taxes, Cut No Costs
Nonpartisan, non-profit research finds no state that has repealed prevailing wage has received the benefits claimed by politicians, but they have damaged their own construction industries
October 7, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Opportunities for Mixed Reality and Smart Glass Technology in Construction
ThirdEye's smart glasses technology can improve efficiency, productivity and worker safety on the jobsite.
October 7, 2020
Haulit Lr 4
Command Alkon to Acquire Trimble’s Construction Logistics Business
The company says the transaction will help bolster Command Alkon’s telematics solution for the heavy work industry
October 5, 2020
Luck Stone Jobsight
Luck Stone Launches JobSight for 24/7 Access to Products and Services
Digital platform is intended to transform how customers place orders, track projects and manage accounts.
October 5, 2020
T Paa S 1
Trimble Platform as a Service Delivers Future-proof Access to Construction Technology
Offering gives contractors the ability to purchase select civil construction hardware and software solutions and continually upgrade to the latest innovations.
October 5, 2020
Outriggers
CM Labs Concrete Pump Simulator Endorsed by American Concrete Pumping Association
Concrete Pump simulator allows operators to develop basic skills such deploying outriggers, creating concrete slabs, and pouring footings and foundations.
October 2, 2020
Struction Site Logo
Skanska Commits to Use StructionSite on Photo Monitoring All U.S. Construction Sites
'Ability to bring up a photo or video in real-time helps us problem-solve with clients and consultants . . . and sharing information digitally has been extremely valuable during the pandemic.' Anita Nelson, Chief Strategy Officer, Skanska USA Building
October 1, 2020