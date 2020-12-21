RedTeam Announces Integration of Fiedlens' Mobile Field Management Software

RedTeam acquires industry-leading markup software from Fieldlens to allow construction professionals to document conversations, punch list items, project updates, and pin photos and videos directly to project plans.

December 21, 2020
RedTeam Software
Fieldlens Logo Underconstruction V2
RedTeam
Redteam

RedTeam, a cloud-based construction management platform for commercial contractors, announced it has acquired the Fieldlens' mobile field management software application for the construction industry. 

Fieldlens is a mobile plan markup tool that allows construction professionals to document conversations, punch list items, project updates, and pin photos and video directly to project plans right from the field. It provides visibility and communication throughout the entire project chain, from subcontractors all the way up to building owners.

“Fieldlens is a proven commodity in construction technology and like RedTeam, developed by construction professionals so we’re excited to acquire the software and integrate its functionalities into the RedTeam platform,” said Michael Wright, founder and chief executive officer of RedTeam. “A plan markup tool was already part of our roadmap, so acquiring Fieldlens is strategically a perfect fit for us and our clients.”

Fieldlens is RedTeam’s first software acquisition. RedTeam is working to integrate Fieldlens into its construction management platform and plans to offer Fieldlens as a standalone product as well.

The acquisition of Fieldlens’ software is the latest in a series of platform enhancements that RedTeam has added over the past few months on its rise to the top of a new class of hyper-vertical, purpose-built enterprise applications.

  • TeamPlayer is RedTeam’s app that facilitates subcontractor collaboration by making communication more efficient, reducing risk, increasing compliance and addressing pain points in billing
  • A new return on investment (ROI) calculator helps commercial contractors estimate and measure the value of adopting different construction technologies
  • New financial management features like Project Phases and Project Cost Categories help general contractors understand costs at a time when the industry is dealing with the impacts of COVID-19
Related
Redteam
RedTeam Launches New Financial Features to Benefit the Construction Industry Following After COVID-19
July 8, 2020
Redteam
RedTeam Software
July 8, 2020
Screenshot of an example conversation between members of fictional construction company, Wilson Fisks Development, shows different folders organizing information.
ASI General Contractors Saves Time, Boosts Profits With Redteam
April 14, 2020
RedTeam Announces Plans to Team Up with Jobsite123
August 2, 2011
Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
E Ticketing Integrated With Bim 360 Dasboard
TruckIT Streamlines Operations with Autodesk BIM 360 Integration
TruckIT incorporates Autodesk BIM 360 into a solution that will streamline operations with heightened project visibility and connectivity — offering prescriptive insights leading to informed decisions for optimal outcomes in heavy construction.
December 18, 2020
CSI UNIFORMAT.
CSI's UNIFORMAT, ASTM's UNIFORMAT II Linked Within Crosswalk
CSI and global standards organization ASTM International finalized an agreement to formally link CSI’s UNIFORMAT standards and ASTM International’s E1557 (UNIFORMAT II) standards within CROSSWALK.
December 18, 2020
With 29% of San Francisco Unified School District students lacking internet access at home, students met outdoors in a Bayview-Hunters Point park with a wi-fi hotspot to ensure families without broadband access could participate. The Oculus Quest headsets were donated earlier in the year by Swinerton Builders, a commercial construction company that provides additional services in green building.
Students Learn Construction Skills Through Virtual Reality
A collaboration between Brightline Defense, CityBuild Academy and TRANSFR VR will make construction industry job training accessible to thousands of low-income youth as part of a free, citywide program.
December 17, 2020
Iris Automation has announced $13 million in Series B funding.
Construction Drone Tech Startup Receives $13 Million Investor Funding
Drone Life is reporting that Iris Automation has received significant investor funding for technology used in commercial drones.
December 16, 2020
As a founding member, Bentley will help advance the consortium’s strategic roadmap, working groups, and governance to maximize the benefits of digital twins and accelerate the digital twin market.
Bentley Systems Helps Advance Digital Twin Consortium's Mission
Bentley Systems becomes founding member of the Digital Twin Consortium and part of its steering committee to deepen collaboration with the industry, the government and academic members.
December 15, 2020
P1280523 Mobile Crane Cmjn
CM Labs Simulations Partners with L.D. Stutes
CM Labs Simulations expands accessibility to its sales, service and demonstration capabilities with the partnership alongside simulation expert and sales director, L.D. Stutes in Orlando, Fla.
December 15, 2020
X Fold Dragon H500 Cargo Drone 4
ZM Interactive Unveils xFold Drones with 1,000-lb. Capacity Suited for Construction Use
1,000-lb. capacity drones include interchangeable rotor configurations and offer flight times up to eight hours for loads under 55 lbs.
December 15, 2020
B2 W User Conference 2
Basketball Legend Bill Walton Delivers Keynote Speech at B2W Software's 20th Annual User Conference
B2W Software announces an online education and collaborative program for the 20th Annual User Conference, where Basketball Legend Bill Walton will deliver a keynote speech on teamwork, leadership, and winning.
December 15, 2020
Mxf002 2 Xc Ll
Milwaukee MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply
The power supply provides the best temporary power for the job — supplying 3,600 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of pure sine wave energy.
December 14, 2020
Pci Mobile App
PCI Mobile App
December 14, 2020
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
Branch Technology's process uses less material, so there is less of a path for the 3D robot to trace through as it's printing.
Branch Technology Raises $11 Million for Fleet of Construction 3D Printers
Branch Technology has announced that it has closed an $11 million funding round for its additive construction technology.
December 11, 2020
Precast
ALLPLAN Partners with Precast Software Engineering to Strengthen Delivery Capabilities
ALLPLAN and Precast Software Engineering, a software solutions provider for the industrialized construction industry, announces partnership, which aims to strengthen their delivery capabilities in the engineering and construction market.
December 11, 2020
Microsoft Digital Twin
Doosan Heavy in Tech Spotlight in Microsoft Digital Twin Announcement
Microsoft highlighted Doosan's work in sustainability and technology in the tech giant's on digital twin software.
December 11, 2020
Goodyear
Goodyear and SafeAI Develop Tire Intelligence Programming for Autonomous Heavy Equipment
Goodyear and SafeAI partner to protect tire health, eliminate downtime and contribute to a smarter, safer standard for the construction industry through the development of tire intelligence for autonomous heavy equipment.
December 10, 2020
Liebherr Lr 1250 Unplugged 1 96dpi
Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane
Liebherr has introduced the world's first battery-powered crawler cranes, the LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged, which are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.
December 10, 2020
Slide Applicazioni Eng
Duplomatic MS Announces Launch of New Website
The Duplomatic Group launches a new website featuring new graphics, technology and contents to give a faster and more effective response to the requests of professionals in the world of motion control.
December 10, 2020
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have used geometry-based structural optimization techniques to create human-scale structures out of concrete. The researchers will mimic evolution’s approach toward minimizing the use of material while maximizing its performance as part of their NSF “Future Manufacturing” project.
Spiders, Caterpillars, Dragonflies Inspire Construction Material Research
The National Science Foundation awarded grants to three universities to develop new technologies and materials to be used in biomanufacturing, cyber manufacturing and eco-manufacturing.
December 10, 2020
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
MSU Team Research Could Allow Drone Flight During Icy Conditions
A research team at Mississippi State University is developing a deicer for lightweight aircraft, including drones. The technology could allow drones to fly during icy conditions.
December 9, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Documentation Platform Takes the Complexity Out of LEED Projects
Automate the documentation process, reduce complexity of LEED project management and ensure LEED requirements are met.
December 9, 2020
Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
Sartup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
December 8, 2020
Purform sealants unify the application properties, reliability and durability needed with the lowest exposure to monomeric diisocyanates.
Sika Launches New Polyurethane Technology
Sika has developed a new polyurethane technology, which it is launching onto the market under the PURFORM brand.
December 8, 2020
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
Procore, U.S. Minority Contractors Partner on Resources
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
December 8, 2020
NextMind’s device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex as it sits inside a cap or on a band on the back of the user’s head.
First Real-Time Brain-Sensing Wearable Starts Shipping
NextMind has started shipping its development kit for the world’s first real-time brain-sensing wearable, which allows users to take control of their digital world just by using their thoughts.
December 8, 2020