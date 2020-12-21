RedTeam Announces Integration of Fiedlens' Mobile Field Management Software

RedTeam, a cloud-based construction management platform for commercial contractors, announced it has acquired the Fieldlens' mobile field management software application for the construction industry.

Fieldlens is a mobile plan markup tool that allows construction professionals to document conversations, punch list items, project updates, and pin photos and video directly to project plans — right from the field. It provides visibility and communication throughout the entire project chain, from subcontractors all the way up to building owners.

“Fieldlens is a proven commodity in construction technology — and like RedTeam, developed by construction professionals — so we’re excited to acquire the software and integrate its functionalities into the RedTeam platform,” said Michael Wright, founder and chief executive officer of RedTeam. “A plan markup tool was already part of our roadmap, so acquiring Fieldlens is strategically a perfect fit for us and our clients.”

Fieldlens is RedTeam’s first software acquisition. RedTeam is working to integrate Fieldlens into its construction management platform and plans to offer Fieldlens as a standalone product as well.

The acquisition of Fieldlens’ software is the latest in a series of platform enhancements that RedTeam has added over the past few months on its rise to the top of a new class of hyper-vertical, purpose-built enterprise applications.