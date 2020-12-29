Command Alkon Acquires Trucking Management Software Portfolio

Command Alkon acquired Ruckit, Inc, a transportation logistics platform for the heavy materials and construction industries. This transaction combines Command Alkon’s comprehensive construction materials toolset and CONNEX platform for heavy work with Ruckit’s innovative solutions for digital ticketing, invoice reconciliation, and third-party hauler management for aggregate, asphalt, paving and trucking companies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our partnership with Command Alkon and integration with their CONNEX Platform has fostered new opportunities for construction companies to operate with real-time visibility and boost productivity and profitability to new levels,” said Tarun Nimmagadda, CEO of Ruckit, Inc. “We are excited to take our relationship one step further and officially become part of the Command Alkon family. We look forward to the cost savings and efficiencies that our combined solutions will deliver to heavy work transportation logistics.”

The acquisition will remove the handling of paper deliver tickets and haul sheets, optimize truck utilization, simplify management of mixed fleets, speed up invoice reconciliation, and enable back-office and field personnel to focus on more productive tasks.

"Combining Ruckit, Inc’s innovative platform and rapidly-growing community of users with Command Alkon’s history of innovation and proven success will provide a transformative heavy work transportation solution that creates new opportunities for collaboration throughout the construction logistics ecosystem," said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. "This combination will provide unprecedented levels of visibility and efficiency to our customers around the globe.”

AGC Partners served as the financial advisor to Ruckit, Inc. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Command Alkon, and Husch Blackwell LLP served as legal counsel to Ruckit.



