RCP Construction White Rock Center Project Utilizes Everguard Sentri360 Platform

Everguard's Sentri360 platform is integrated in RCP Construction's White Rock Center Project to prevent workplace injuries and accidents by using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision (CV) to enhance safety protocols.

January 20, 2021
RCP Construction, Inc. and Everguard.ai announced a collaboration to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion to commercial construction job sites in an effort to improve safety measures. The agreement will bring Everguard's Sentri360 platform to RCP Construction's White Rock Center Project located in Rancho Cordova, CA.

Sentri360 shifts to a proactive approach while preventing workplace injuries and accidents. The platform provides near-real-time alerts and analytics to managers and workers, notifying them of safety threats before accidents occur and identifying opportunities for additional employee training.

Initial efforts will focus on using the power of AI and computer vision (CV) to enhance the safety protocols already in place for proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and for geofencing deep excavation areas on the construction site. 

For example, Everguard's Sentri360 platform will ensure PPE is worn properly and provide proactive alerts to workers with wearables when PPE is not in use. The platform will monitor for proper use of hard hats, safety glasses and reflective vests as well as face mask use to help reduce the occurrence and spread of COVID-19. 

In addition, this partnership will allow Everguard and RCP Construction to define additional use cases for ongoing development of Everguard's Sentri360 platform, including teaching the system via new CV algorithms to proactively address other specific hazards found on commercial construction job sites.

"Making sure our employees return home safely at the end of every day is our number one priority," said Phil Fasolo, general superintendent at RCP Construction. "We are excited to collaborate with Everguard.ai and deploy their platform on our construction worksites to help us optimize safety and efficiency." 

