High-rise Construction DokaXact Sensor-based Solution Wins Innovation Award

DokaXact is an interactive sensor-based solution that enables the accurate positioning of wall formwork for vertical structures at a new level. The solution has been awarded the CTBUH 2021 Innovation Award of Excellence.

April 13, 2021
Jonathan Kozlowski
Doka USA
High-rise Construction DokaXact Sensor-based Solution Wins Innovation Award
For the first time, DokaXact was used in the third phase of Lendlease's Elephant Park in Central London. It included a 25-storey and 81m high residential building.
Doka
Doka Logo 10944342

One of the world-leading resources for pros focused on the inception, design, construction and ultimately the operation of tall buildings and future cities, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) holds an annual conference to look at the world's best innovations in tall buildings, urban spaces, building technology and construction methods. Known as the CTBUH Tall + Urban Innovation Conference, rewards these innovations in over 20 categories.

The DokaXact system was recognized with the CTBUH 2021 Innovation Award of Excellence. This puts it in competition for the Overall Category Winner at the CTBUH 2021 Conference, held May 18-20. This is a virtual event. More information can be found at tallinnovation.com.

High-rise Construction DokaXact Sensor-based Solution Wins Innovation AwardDoka has been awarded an Innovation Award of Excellence by the CTBUH 2021 Awards Programme for its DokaXact system.CTBUHThis year's Innovation Award of Excellence is not the first time Doka's system received an award. DokaXact has won the 2020 Innovation Award of Excellence from Building Enclosure, 3rd place 2019 Matexpo Innovation Award, and was 2019 bauma Innovation Award Finalist. 

What is DokaXact

DokaXact is an interactive sensor-based solution that enables the accurate positioning of wall formwork for vertical structures at a new level. It is a tool for surveyors and crews that allows site teams to quickly and precisely plumb and align wall formwork used with Doka climbing systems. The system was used first on Elephant Park in London and brought significant benefits, according to Wojciech Jawor, Surveyor, AJ Morrisroe & Sons Ltd.

A surveyor was quoted in the official press release noting the time and flexibility it allowed.

"The DokaXact system supported me ideally in my daily work as a surveyor. I did not need to be present for aligning and plumbing the formwork elements. However, I was able to monitor the site progress from anywhere at any time.".

High-rise Construction DokaXact Sensor-based Solution Wins Innovation AwardMultiple sensors attached to defined surveying points of the formwork measure redundantly the actual inclination of the formwork and communicate wirelessly with a centralised processing unit.DokaThe expectations on the precision of built in-situ concrete structures continue to rise - for example, those for the installation of vertical transport systems or the connection of prefabricated concrete elements to the in-situ concrete core. DokaXact supports this with its high system accuracy of ± 2mm. The system consists of multiple sensors attached to defined surveying points of the wall formwork, which communicate wirelessly with a centralised processing unit.

A Useful Tool

DokaXact assists and speeds up the surveying process before pouring. The site crew can align the formwork prior to the final position check by app assistance with predefined routines. This reduces the amount of re-measurements by the surveyor and possible formwork adjustments that would be required. The overall forming time will be accelerated.

DokaXact provides a quality assurance tool to built more accurately. With the live monitoring function, potential movements of the formwork can be made visible at all phases - from the positioning to the pouring process. Site managers are now able to observe their building tolerances 24/7 from anywhere, allowing preventative actions to be taken in order to avoid cost intensive reworks after pouring.


Available Data

High-rise Construction DokaXact Sensor-based Solution Wins Innovation AwardThe web portal gives project stakeholders clarity regarding build progress and on-site performance.DokaThe DokaXact web portal makes available data for site managers and surveying engineers. This portal acts as the reporting, monitoring and analyzing platform to improve and optimize the routines and processes for the cycle to come. By creating efficient operations, increased productivity and higher quality of execution, the DokaXact system becomes a valuable tool for site crews, construction managers, and surveyors working on construction jobs.

"DokaXact can help build in-situ concrete high-rise cores, bridge piers and pylons more accurately in combination with faster forming times," says Dan Zvinca, Business Developer DokaXact. "The actual position of the formwork is known at all times of the working cycle – starting from the positioning of the formwork to installing the reinforcement, pouring and curing of concrete. DokaXact digitalises the positioning and monitoring of the entire wall formwork by transforming the traditional formwork survey method."


Recommended
Adobe Stock 198063281
Prepare your Rental Team with First Impression Training
Learn how to train your team to make the most of the economic recovery and every customer interaction.
April 12, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 24: How to Improve Company Culture
Poor culture at your construction company can have negative impacts on your business including an increased risk of errors, higher turnover and lower productivity. This week Jess & Dormie share tips to help.
April 9, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 6, 2021
Latest
Anarky Labs FlyBy Guys bvlos drone tech
BVLOS DJI Drone Flight Could be Game Changer for Construction
Anarky Labs is developing artificial reality software that could make Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight more accessible.
April 12, 2021
John Deere 350 G Lc Excavator Large Picture
John Deere SmartGrade 210G LC and 350G LC Excavators
John Deere expands its SmartGrade range with the launch of the grade control solution on the 210G LC and 350G LC excavators, offering four grade management options.
April 9, 2021
Getty Images 1025744816
8 Business Management Apps for Pavement Contractors
Run your business more effectively with the help of these mobile apps and platforms.
April 8, 2021
John Deere 650 K Dozer Large Picture
John Deere to Roll Out Slope Control as Factory Option for K-Series Dozers
The entry-level grade control solution will be available as an integrated factory option for the John Deere 450K, 550K and 650K dozers.
April 7, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
YellowBird Delivers On-call Health and Safety Pros to Construction Sites
Hear how this Uber-like digital platform matches qualified environmental health and safety professionals seeking employment with construction companies seeking safety expertise for their jobsites - only for however long they're needed.
April 7, 2021
John Deere 210 G Lc Excavator Large Picture (1)
John Deere Launches SmartGrade Grade Control for Excavators
The John Deere 210G LC and 350G LC Excavators are now available with the factory-installed and calibrated SmartGrade technology with 2D and 3D grade control options.
April 6, 2021
Boston Dynamics robot video
Most Read Construction Tech Stories of March 2021
2021 is shaping up to be another year of accelerating tech innovation in the construction industry. Read about what’s happening in the world of drones, asset tracking and more.
April 1, 2021
Integration of electronics and software enables improved hydraulic and overall machine performance.
Intelligent Hydraulic Systems Enhance Machine Connectivity and Performance
Integration of electronics and software into hydraulics systems is creating smarter solutions and aiding the push toward further automation and connectivity.
April 5, 2021
Chokniti
Focus on Last-Mile Logistics in Construction to Lay Foundation for Profit Gains
Adopting the logistics best practices of e-commerce leaders will allow construction suppliers to increase efficiency and profitability, match expectations to retain customers, and lay the foundation for future gains
April 5, 2021
Intellishift Report Cover
Telematics Platforms Enable 90% of Fleet Owners to Focus More on the Bottom Line
Ninety percent of survey respondents say connected vehicle and asset operations platforms allow them to focus time on other tasks to improve the company’s bottom line and 80% have seen increased ROI.
April 5, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
National BIM Program Could Boost Project Productivity & Cut Costs Up to 20%
Hear about efforts to expand application of a national Building Information Management (BIM) standard, as well as promote a public-private partnership to produce a national BIM program to improve construction productivity and cut construction costs.
April 5, 2021
Getty Images 477089257
How Cyber Hygiene Can Prevent Data Security Threats
Cybersecurity threats are evolving and so should your training strategy for employees handling information technology.
April 1, 2021
Cameron Page Headshot
How the Change Order Process Holds Back Construction Companies
Learn how better change order communication is vital to helping construction companies thrive in the years ahead.
April 1, 2021
Risk Management Solutions Provider Aclaimant Raises $15 million in Financing to Further Growth
The investment will be used to support the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on product innovation and hiring top talent.
April 1, 2021
HCSS Telematics helps Loenbro make more informed decisions about its equipment fleet and equipment needs on projects.
Telematics Technology Enables Equipment Management Efficiency and Accurate Job Costs
Loenbro is using HCSS Telematics to track equipment utilization, manage preventive maintenance and more accurately assign costs to its projects.
March 31, 2021
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
Telematics-based Fleet Management Is the New Normal for Aerial Equipment
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
March 31, 2021
Egnyte Industry Platform Image
Cloud-based Platform Helps Boost Project Efficiencies
Platform maximizes productivity and security of construction, engineering and design-build firms on site and off.
March 31, 2021
Blue Planet Studio_adobe.stock
4 Ways Construction Leaders Can Guide a Mobile Workforce Through Change in 2021
COVID-19 proved the construction industry could adapt to monumental challenges with the help of technology and ultimately emerge more competitive on the other side; here's what you can do to help your company keep that competitive edge
March 30, 2021
Semi-autonomous functions can simplify many complex operations, such as trenching with an excavator.
Construction Equipment Machine Control Transforms Jobsite Intelligence
As machine control technology continues to evolve, real-time data and automation will transform the jobsite.
March 30, 2021
TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck device
Tenna Launches its TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck
The TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck device is designed for autonomously tracking the location of equipment parts and attachments.
March 30, 2021
makibestphoto_Adobe.Stock
The Smartphone: Your Construction Business-Development Secret Weapon
To truly unleash the power of the people who play a business-development role within your firm -- people whose primary value takes them often into the field -- arm them with these three key mobile CRM capabilities
March 29, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final 600f25aa8b1cb
Best Practices for Telematics Installations
Tips to Optimize Telematics Quality and Best Practices for Field Adoption
March 29, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Construction Industry Experts Talk About the Connected Jobsite
How to make technology integration your strategic advantage.
March 29, 2021
NordVPN teams
4 Ways to Protect Construction Site Networks and Data
Most construction executives expect to be hit by a cybercrime, but 68% of companies have no security measures in place.
March 26, 2021