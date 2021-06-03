Propeller Aero and Wingtra Partner to Deliver Faster, Smarter Drone Earthworks Surveys

Propeller's drone data collection processing software paired with Wingtra's professional VTOL drone technology can improve accuracy, efficiency, consistency and savings across global earthworks sites.

June 3, 2021
Propeller Aero
Surveyors place Propeller AeroPoints on their worksite, then fly the WingtraOne drone to collect worksite survey data.
Propeller Aero, the drone data visualization and analytics platform, and Wingtra, the professional Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) drone manufacturer for mapping and surveying, have joined forces to deliver highly accurate site data and 3D mapping to construction and earthworks companies across the globe.

Designed specifically for the construction and earthworks industry, the drone partnership is intended to make it easy for construction professionals to consistently and accurately collect survey-grade data across their entire worksite. A process that used to take days or weeks can now be completed in hours, with more accuracy and reliability.

To operate, surveyors place Propeller AeroPoints (smart ground control points) on their worksite, then fly the WingtraOne drone to collect worksite survey data. Survey images are uploaded to Propeller's cloud-based platform, where the fully automated geotagging and photogrammetry processing is completed within 24 hours of submission on the platform.

"Many Propeller customers are flying massive mines, road and railway projects and other large sites, and are seeing the value of VTOL drones for their operations," said Jack Nachazel, customer success engineer at Propeller Aero. "Our partnership with Wingtra meets a significant demand in the industry for more efficient and highly accurate survey data that supports not only time and cost savings, but also reliable data you can trust."

WingtraOne data collection with AeroPoints and Propeller PPK reduces risk and improves efficiency by serving as a reliable, single source for survey data and progress. Unlike traditional survey methods, which require manual, error-prone data collection, surveyors can easily fly their site on a regular basis to collect and process survey data.

Teams across the entire worksite can view geographically accurate, realistic 3D site models and track, inspect, and report on job progress and productivity. This increased accuracy and reliability has been shown to reduce conflict, more quickly resolve disputes, and drive more pre-construction bid precision.

"Improving accuracy, reliability, and efficiency for survey data is imperative for our customers. Partnering with Propeller to provide a complete solution with the WingtraOne drone, AeroPoints and Propeller's PPK data processing and visualization is the right step toward better serving our customers," said Julian Surber, product manager at Wingtra.

